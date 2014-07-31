版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 20:20 BJT

Editor's Choice

Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 24
A statue of Buddha and storm debris covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre in Belgium, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A statue of Buddha and storm debris covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town ofmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A statue of Buddha and storm debris covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre in Belgium, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 24
Rescue workers and volunteers clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers and volunteers clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in the western Inmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Rescue workers and volunteers clear the debris from the site of a landslide at Malin village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 24
Sarah Barrow (R) and Tonia Couch of England compete in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Sarah Barrow (R) and Tonia Couch of England compete in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform final at the 2014more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Sarah Barrow (R) and Tonia Couch of England compete in the Women's Synchronised 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
4 / 24
Fire fighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, southern England , July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison

Fire fighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Fire fighters from the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service work to dampen down flames following a fire on the pier in Eastbourne, southern England , July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Ison
Close
5 / 24
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 24
A man looks at a car that is partially submerged in floodwaters in Novaci, southwest Romania, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A man looks at a car that is partially submerged in floodwaters in Novaci, southwest Romania, July 30, 2014. Rmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A man looks at a car that is partially submerged in floodwaters in Novaci, southwest Romania, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
7 / 24
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 24
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gamore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
9 / 24
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge with the City of London seen behind, in London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers cross the Millenium Bridge with the City of London seen behind, in London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Workers cross the Millenium Bridge with the City of London seen behind, in London July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 24
Sunbathers sit on the beach next to the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southern England July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Sunbathers sit on the beach next to the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southernmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Sunbathers sit on the beach next to the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southern England July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 24
Workers at a General Motors vehicle factory listen during a meeting to discuss their reactions to an announcement of plans to put some 1,000 workers on paid leave, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Workers at a General Motors vehicle factory listen during a meeting to discuss their reactions to an announcemmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Workers at a General Motors vehicle factory listen during a meeting to discuss their reactions to an announcement of plans to put some 1,000 workers on paid leave, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
12 / 24
Garment workers from the Six Plus Industry Co. Ltd factory recover at a hospital after fainting at their workplace in Kandal province July 31, 2014. Around 200 workers from the factory producing clothing for Adidas collapsed at work said the Free Trade Union (FTU). REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Garment workers from the Six Plus Industry Co. Ltd factory recover at a hospital after fainting at their workpmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Garment workers from the Six Plus Industry Co. Ltd factory recover at a hospital after fainting at their workplace in Kandal province July 31, 2014. Around 200 workers from the factory producing clothing for Adidas collapsed at work said the Free Trade Union (FTU). REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
13 / 24
Sasha Madyarchyk of England (front L) grapples with Bajrang Bajrang of India (front R) during their men's freestyle 61kg wrestling match, as Jill Gallays of Canada (back L) tussles with Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria during their women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sasha Madyarchyk of England (front L) grapples with Bajrang Bajrang of India (front R) during their men's freemore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Sasha Madyarchyk of England (front L) grapples with Bajrang Bajrang of India (front R) during their men's freestyle 61kg wrestling match, as Jill Gallays of Canada (back L) tussles with Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria during their women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 24
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, Pakistan, April more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A miner washes after finishing his shift at a coal mine in Choa Saidan Shah, Punjab province, Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid
Close
15 / 24
A woman carries her belongings after her house was destroyed by flash floods in Vaideeni, southern Romania, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A woman carries her belongings after her house was destroyed by flash floods in Vaideeni, southern Romania, Jumore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A woman carries her belongings after her house was destroyed by flash floods in Vaideeni, southern Romania, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Close
16 / 24
A guitar leans on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) that Israeli soldiers are sleeping on top of near the border with Gaza July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A guitar leans on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) that Israeli soldiers are sleeping on top of near the bomore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A guitar leans on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) that Israeli soldiers are sleeping on top of near the border with Gaza July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 24
A Buddhist monk takes part in the funeral of Shamar Rinpoche in a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A Buddhist monk takes part in the funeral of Shamar Rinpoche in a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 31, 2014more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A Buddhist monk takes part in the funeral of Shamar Rinpoche in a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 24
Wrestlers dance during the traditional Nadam Fair in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Wrestlers dance during the traditional Nadam Fair in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Remore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Wrestlers dance during the traditional Nadam Fair in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Close
19 / 24
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a market in Shejaia in themore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Close
20 / 24
Australia's Olivia Vivian performs at the women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Jim Young

Australia's Olivia Vivian performs at the women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Gamemore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
Australia's Olivia Vivian performs at the women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. Picture taken with multiple exposure function. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 24
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibomore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
22 / 24
The son of Ibrahim al-Haj, a Hezbollah commander who died during a mission in Iraq, wears a military outfit as he lies on his father's coffin during his funeral in Mashghara village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj

The son of Ibrahim al-Haj, a Hezbollah commander who died during a mission in Iraq, wears a military outfit asmore

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
The son of Ibrahim al-Haj, a Hezbollah commander who died during a mission in Iraq, wears a military outfit as he lies on his father's coffin during his funeral in Mashghara village in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shawky Haj
Close
23 / 24
An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip after crossing into Israel from Gaza July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip after crossing into Israel from Gaza July 31, 2014.more

2014年 7月 31日 星期四
An Israeli tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip after crossing into Israel from Gaza July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 30日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 27日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 26日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐