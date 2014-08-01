版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 1日 星期五 20:00 BJT

Editor's Choice

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang

Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Chang
Close
1 / 24
Friends of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Friends of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Julymore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Friends of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
2 / 24
Carol-Ann Ware of Canada competes in the women's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Carol-Ann Ware of Canada competes in the women's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Carol-Ann Ware of Canada competes in the women's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
3 / 24
A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieves at a hospital in Gaza City, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieves at a hmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieves at a hospital in Gaza City, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 24
A woman perches on a bed frame amidst flood waters in Salhaa, Omdurman, Sudan, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A woman perches on a bed frame amidst flood waters in Salhaa, Omdurman, Sudan, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A woman perches on a bed frame amidst flood waters in Salhaa, Omdurman, Sudan, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
5 / 24
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibomore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
6 / 24
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo rests in Times Square, New York, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo rests in Times Square, New York, more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo rests in Times Square, New York, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 24
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
8 / 24
A resident sits with her dogs inside her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A resident sits with her dogs inside her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city ofmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A resident sits with her dogs inside her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 24
Palestinian boys, who fled houses following Israeli offensive, play soccer as they take refuge at a United Nations-run school in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian boys, who fled houses following Israeli offensive, play soccer as they take refuge at a United Natmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinian boys, who fled houses following Israeli offensive, play soccer as they take refuge at a United Nations-run school in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
10 / 24
Seven year old Lily Blackburn plays with friends in the sea near the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Seven year old Lily Blackburn plays with friends in the sea near the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Seven year old Lily Blackburn plays with friends in the sea near the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne pier, in Eastbourne, southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 24
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southemore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat, Israel, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
12 / 24
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. Rmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 24
A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate, Mauritania, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate, Mauritania, more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate, Mauritania, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
14 / 24
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 24
Fans of Brazilian soccer player and Barcelona forward Neymar wait for his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Fans of Brazilian soccer player and Barcelona forward Neymar wait for his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, Jmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Fans of Brazilian soccer player and Barcelona forward Neymar wait for his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 24
The man credited with smuggling 50,000 photos said to document Syrian government atrocities, a Syrian Army defector known by the protective alias Caesar (disguised in a hooded blue jacket), listens to his interpreter as he prepares to speak at a briefing to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The man credited with smuggling 50,000 photos said to document Syrian government atrocities, a Syrian Army defmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
The man credited with smuggling 50,000 photos said to document Syrian government atrocities, a Syrian Army defector known by the protective alias Caesar (disguised in a hooded blue jacket), listens to his interpreter as he prepares to speak at a briefing to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 24
A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following Israeli offensive, sleeps as he takes refuge inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following Israeli offensive, sleeps as he takes refuge inside amore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following Israeli offensive, sleeps as he takes refuge inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 24
The field from The Qatar Bloodstock Richmond Stakes races for the finish line at Goodwood racecourse in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The field from The Qatar Bloodstock Richmond Stakes races for the finish line at Goodwood racecourse in southemore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
The field from The Qatar Bloodstock Richmond Stakes races for the finish line at Goodwood racecourse in southern England, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
19 / 24
A Palestinian girl who fled an Israeli ground offensive and air strikes, stands near makeshift tents in the garden of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian girl who fled an Israeli ground offensive and air strikes, stands near makeshift tents in the gamore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian girl who fled an Israeli ground offensive and air strikes, stands near makeshift tents in the garden of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
20 / 24
Members of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk, Ukraine, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Members of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk,more

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Members of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk, Ukraine, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
21 / 24
Workers fold a paper boat, which measured 18 feet in length and 6 and a half feet in height, at a beach bar in Vienna August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Workers fold a paper boat, which measured 18 feet in length and 6 and a half feet in height, at a beach bar inmore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Workers fold a paper boat, which measured 18 feet in length and 6 and a half feet in height, at a beach bar in Vienna August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
22 / 24
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balamore

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
23 / 24
Children play in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Children play in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Children play in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 31日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 30日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 27日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐