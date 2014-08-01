Editor's Choice
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERSmore
Friends of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Julymore
Carol-Ann Ware of Canada competes in the women's 10m Platform final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgmore
A relative of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieves at a hmore
A woman perches on a bed frame amidst flood waters in Salhaa, Omdurman, Sudan, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed more
A passenger on a SNIM train carrying iron ore and mine workers waits for transport after arriving in Nouadhibomore
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo rests in Times Square, New York, more
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid more
A resident sits with her dogs inside her flooded house after heavy monsoon rains in the western Indian city ofmore
Palestinian boys, who fled houses following Israeli offensive, play soccer as they take refuge at a United Natmore
Seven year old Lily Blackburn plays with friends in the sea near the burnt remains of a section of Eastbourne more
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southemore
An Israeli soldier adjusts sights on a tank at a staging area outside the central Gaza Strip, July 31, 2014. Rmore
A SNIM worker oversees the transfer of iron ore to train cars at the Guelb mine site in Zouerate, Mauritania, more
Children play in a fountain during a hot and sunny summer day in Nice, southeastern France, July 31, 2014. REmore
Fans of Brazilian soccer player and Barcelona forward Neymar wait for his arrival at Tokyo's Haneda airport, Jmore
The man credited with smuggling 50,000 photos said to document Syrian government atrocities, a Syrian Army defmore
A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following Israeli offensive, sleeps as he takes refuge inside amore
The field from The Qatar Bloodstock Richmond Stakes races for the finish line at Goodwood racecourse in southemore
A Palestinian girl who fled an Israeli ground offensive and air strikes, stands near makeshift tents in the gamore
Members of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Donbass" are seen at their positions near the town of Pervomaysk,more
Workers fold a paper boat, which measured 18 feet in length and 6 and a half feet in height, at a beach bar inmore
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balamore
Children play in Aleppo, Syria, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
