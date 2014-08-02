Editor's Choice

Israelis are seen in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon July 31, 2014. Israel declared a Gaza ceasefire over on Friday, saying Hamas militants breached the truce soon after it came in effect and apparently captured an Israeli officer while killing two other soldiers. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. The writings on the wall in Hebrew spells out the names of families and the names of the Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip "Operation Protective Edge, Operation, Operation Cast Lead". Picture taken July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

