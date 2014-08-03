Editor's Choice

版本:
中国
2014年 8月 3日 星期日

Ukrainian servicemen, who are members of an artillery section, take cover after firing a cannon during a military operation against pro-Russian separatists near Pervomaisk, Luhansk region August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Ukrainian servicemen, who are members of an artillery section, take cover after firing a cannon during a military operation against pro-Russian separatists near Pervomaisk, Luhansk region August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Zur Goldin (R), brother of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, and other family members talk to the media outside their home in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba August 2, 2014. Several ceasefires between Israel and the Gaza Strip's dominant Islamist Hamas faction had failed to take hold or quickly collapsed, most recently on Friday after two Israeli soldiers were killed and a third went missing in an ambush. Israel accused Hamas of seizing lieutenant Hadar Goldin and the U.S. blamed the group for a "barbaric" breach of the truce. The UN was more guarded in its censure of Hamas but demanded Goldin's release. Hamas said it did not know what had happened to the soldier but if he was captured, he probably died in Israeli hostilities that followed the ambush. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Zur Goldin (R), brother of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, and other family members talk to the media outside their home in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba August 2, 2014. Several ceasefires between Israel and the Gaza Strip's dominant Islamist Hamas faction had failed to take hold or quickly collapsed, most recently on Friday after two Israeli soldiers were killed and a third went missing in an ambush. Israel accused Hamas of seizing lieutenant Hadar Goldin and the U.S. blamed the group for a "barbaric" breach of the truce. The UN was more guarded in its censure of Hamas but demanded Goldin's release. Hamas said it did not know what had happened to the soldier but if he was captured, he probably died in Israeli hostilities that followed the ambush. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. Hamas claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly Gaza Strip ambush in which an Israeli army officer may have been captured, but said the incident likely preceded and therefore had not violated a U.S.- and U.N.-sponsored truce. Palestinian officials say 1,650 Gazans, most of them civilians, have been killed, including a muezzin who died in an Israeli strike on a northern mosque on Saturday. Sixty-three Israeli soldiers have been killed, and Palestinian shelling has killed three civilians in Israel. Israel launched a Gaza air and naval offensive on July 8 following a surge of cross-border rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian guerrillas, later escalating into ground incursions centred along the tunnel-riddled eastern frontier of the enclave but often pushing into residential areas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A Palestinian boy sits on a sofa outside his family's house, which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City August 2, 2014. Hamas claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly Gaza Strip ambush in which an Israeli army officer may have been captured, but said the incident likely preceded and therefore had not violated a U.S.- and U.N.-sponsored truce. Palestinian officials say 1,650 Gazans, most of them civilians, have been killed, including a muezzin who died in an Israeli strike on a northern mosque on Saturday. Sixty-three Israeli soldiers have been killed, and Palestinian shelling has killed three civilians in Israel. Israel launched a Gaza air and naval offensive on July 8 following a surge of cross-border rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian guerrillas, later escalating into ground incursions centred along the tunnel-riddled eastern frontier of the enclave but often pushing into residential areas. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A landslide victim with wounds on his head undergoes treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu after being rescued from a landslide in northeast Nepal August 2, 2014. A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in northeast Nepal on Saturday has killed at least eight people, injured 40 and buried dozens of homes, officials said. The landslide created a mud dam blocking the Sunkoshi River near Jure in the Sindhupalchowk district, about 60 kms (37 miles) northeast of Kathmandu, heightening fears of downstream floods that could reach as far as Bihar in eastern India. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A landslide victim with wounds on his head undergoes treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu after being rescued from a landslide in northeast Nepal August 2, 2014. A massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in northeast Nepal on Saturday has killed at least eight people, injured 40 and buried dozens of homes, officials said. The landslide created a mud dam blocking the Sunkoshi River near Jure in the Sindhupalchowk district, about 60 kms (37 miles) northeast of Kathmandu, heightening fears of downstream floods that could reach as far as Bihar in eastern India. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to say thank you to those who donated money to his GOCC charity organisation that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
People dance in a mud pit near the main stage at the Woodstock Festival in Kostrzyn-upon-Odra, close to the Polish-German border, early August 2, 2014. Some 500,000 people attended the festival that is the brainchild of Polish journalist and social campaigner Jerzy Owsiak. He initiated the event to say thank you to those who donated money to his GOCC charity organisation that delivers medical care for children. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Relatives of Palestinian Oday Jaber, whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Karbatha near Ramallah August 2, 2014. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said. The violence erupted when a few thousand Palestinians took to the street to protest Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Both men were killed by live fire in two separate incidents, Palestinian medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops shot one man in the city of Tulkarm after violence got out of control, with protesters throwing stones and gasoline bombs at soldiers. In the second incident near the city of Ramallah, the spokeswoman said troops resorted to using live fire after protesters were not deterred by riot-dispersal means that troops had deployed initially.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Relatives of Palestinian Oday Jaber, whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, mourn during his funeral in the West Bank village of Karbatha near Ramallah August 2, 2014. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said. The violence erupted when a few thousand Palestinians took to the street to protest Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Both men were killed by live fire in two separate incidents, Palestinian medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops shot one man in the city of Tulkarm after violence got out of control, with protesters throwing stones and gasoline bombs at soldiers. In the second incident near the city of Ramallah, the spokeswoman said troops resorted to using live fire after protesters were not deterred by riot-dispersal means that troops had deployed initially.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A damaged car is removed from the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 2, 2014. A series of explosions caused by a gas leak killed 25 people and injured 267 in Taiwan's second city on Friday, sending flames shooting 15 storeys into the air, setting ablaze entire blocks and reducing small shops to rubble. REUTERS/Edward Lau

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A damaged car is removed from the wreckage after an explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 2, 2014. A series of explosions caused by a gas leak killed 25 people and injured 267 in Taiwan's second city on Friday, sending flames shooting 15 storeys into the air, setting ablaze entire blocks and reducing small shops to rubble. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Israeli soldiers play with a ball near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip August 2, 2014. Some Israeli ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, two Israeli television stations reported, after the military said it was close to achieving its main war goal of destroying Hamas cross-border tunnels. Asked about the reports, an Israeli military spokesman said she could not comment on troop deployments. Israel has signalled it is winding down the 25-day-old Gaza war unilaterally, saying it will not attend Egyptian-hosted negotiations for a new truce and giving Palestinians who had fled fighting in one northern town the all-clear to return. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Israeli soldiers play with a ball near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip August 2, 2014. Some Israeli ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, two Israeli television stations reported, after the military said it was close to achieving its main war goal of destroying Hamas cross-border tunnels. Asked about the reports, an Israeli military spokesman said she could not comment on troop deployments. Israel has signalled it is winding down the 25-day-old Gaza war unilaterally, saying it will not attend Egyptian-hosted negotiations for a new truce and giving Palestinians who had fled fighting in one northern town the all-clear to return. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A damaged locomotive is pictured at the scene of a train crash in Mannheim August 2, 2014. A German passenger train collided with a freight train late on Friday, injuring 42 people, 4 of them seriously, police said. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A damaged locomotive is pictured at the scene of a train crash in Mannheim August 2, 2014. A German passenger train collided with a freight train late on Friday, injuring 42 people, 4 of them seriously, police said. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Valencia's Andre Gomes (L) challenges Monaco's Anthony Martial during their Emirates Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Valencia's Andre Gomes (L) challenges Monaco's Anthony Martial during their Emirates Cup soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Oday Jaber whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah August 2, 2014. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said. The violence erupted when a few thousand Palestinians took to the street to protest Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Both men were killed by live fire in two separate incidents, Palestinian medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops shot one man in the city of Tulkarm after violence got out of control, with protesters throwing stones and gasoline bombs at soldiers. In the second incident near the city of Ramallah, the spokeswoman said troops resorted to using live fire after protesters were not deterred by riot-dispersal means that troops had deployed initially.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Oday Jaber whom medics said was killed by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza on Friday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Rafat near Ramallah August 2, 2014. Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in clashes in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said. The violence erupted when a few thousand Palestinians took to the street to protest Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip. Both men were killed by live fire in two separate incidents, Palestinian medical officials said. An Israeli military spokeswoman said troops shot one man in the city of Tulkarm after violence got out of control, with protesters throwing stones and gasoline bombs at soldiers. In the second incident near the city of Ramallah, the spokeswoman said troops resorted to using live fire after protesters were not deterred by riot-dispersal means that troops had deployed initially.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Tristan Jackson (top) is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks' Kevin Scott during the first half of their CFL football game in Ottawa August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Tristan Jackson (top) is tackled by Ottawa Redblacks' Kevin Scott during the first half of their CFL football game in Ottawa August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after the previous week's surplus downpours. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Boys run through a water logged street after heavy monsoon rains in New Delhi August 2, 2014. India's monsoon rains were nine percent below average in the week that ended July 30, the weather office said on Thursday, reflecting a patchy phase after the previous week's surplus downpours. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Medical personnel transport a victim of a factory explosion, at a hospital in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, August 2, 2014. An explosion killed at least 65 people and injured more than 120 at a factory in China that makes wheels for U.S. carmakers, including General Motors, state media said, as the country suffered its worst industrial accident in a year. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Medical personnel transport a victim of a factory explosion, at a hospital in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, August 2, 2014. An explosion killed at least 65 people and injured more than 120 at a factory in China that makes wheels for U.S. carmakers, including General Motors, state media said, as the country suffered its worst industrial accident in a year. REUTERS/Aly Song
Jamaica's Usain Bolt poses for photographs with fans after Jamaica won the men's 4x100m relay final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Jamaica's Usain Bolt poses for photographs with fans after Jamaica won the men's 4x100m relay final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
An Israeli soldier checks a tank near the border with Gaza August 2, 2014. Hamas claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly Gaza Strip ambush in which an Israeli army officer may have been captured, but said the incident likely preceded and therefore had not violated a U.S.- and U.N.-sponsored truce. Palestinian officials say 1,650 Gazans, most of them civilians, have been killed, including a muezzin who died in an Israeli strike on a northern mosque on Saturday. Sixty-three Israeli soldiers have been killed, and Palestinian shelling has killed three civilians in Israel. Israel launched a Gaza air and naval offensive on July 8 following a surge of cross-border rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian guerrillas, later escalating into ground incursions centred along the tunnel-riddled eastern frontier of the enclave but often pushing into residential areas. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
An Israeli soldier checks a tank near the border with Gaza August 2, 2014. Hamas claimed responsibility on Saturday for a deadly Gaza Strip ambush in which an Israeli army officer may have been captured, but said the incident likely preceded and therefore had not violated a U.S.- and U.N.-sponsored truce. Palestinian officials say 1,650 Gazans, most of them civilians, have been killed, including a muezzin who died in an Israeli strike on a northern mosque on Saturday. Sixty-three Israeli soldiers have been killed, and Palestinian shelling has killed three civilians in Israel. Israel launched a Gaza air and naval offensive on July 8 following a surge of cross-border rocket salvoes by Hamas and other Palestinian guerrillas, later escalating into ground incursions centred along the tunnel-riddled eastern frontier of the enclave but often pushing into residential areas. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A herd of horses run on a grassland in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 31, 2014. Picture taken July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A herd of horses run on a grassland in Xilin Gol League, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 31, 2014. Picture taken July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A reveller poses during the 23rd Street Parade dance music event in Zurich August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
A reveller poses during the 23rd Street Parade dance music event in Zurich August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014. Some Israeli ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, two Israeli television stations reported, after the military said it was close to achieving its main war goal of destroying Hamas cross-border tunnels. Asked about the reports, an Israeli military spokesman said she could not comment on troop deployments. Shelling exchanges continued, pushing the Gaza death toll given by Palestinian officials up to 1,669, but in some areas witnesses reported Israeli tanks pulling back toward the border. Israel said Palestinians launched 74 rockets across the border, most of which fell harmlessly wide while seven were shot down by its Iron Dome interceptor, including over Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 3日 星期日
Israelis watch the latest military activity towards Gaza, August 2, 2014. Some Israeli ground forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, two Israeli television stations reported, after the military said it was close to achieving its main war goal of destroying Hamas cross-border tunnels. Asked about the reports, an Israeli military spokesman said she could not comment on troop deployments. Shelling exchanges continued, pushing the Gaza death toll given by Palestinian officials up to 1,669, but in some areas witnesses reported Israeli tanks pulling back toward the border. Israel said Palestinians launched 74 rockets across the border, most of which fell harmlessly wide while seven were shot down by its Iron Dome interceptor, including over Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 2日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 1日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 31日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 7月 30日

