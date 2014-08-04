Editor's choice
A fisherman transports a dead whale shark after it was caught in fishermen's net, in Yangzhi county, Fujian prmore
A boy receives treatment after he was wounded at a site hit by what activists said were two airstrikes by forcmore
An armored Israeli military ambulance damaged in a Palestinian mortar strike is seen near the border with the more
Paramilitary policemen evacuate an injured man after a deadly earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian county, more
France's President Francois Hollande (R) and German President Joachim Gauck (L) embrace as they pay their respmore
Three men found guilty by a Somali military court of killing civilians and masterminding a recent attack on thmore
A relative reacts at a badly damaged house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike that killed more
Children react beside a dead body under rubble at a site hit by what activists said were two airstrikes by formore
Family members cry at a caring center for relatives of victims of a factory explosion, in Kunshan, Jiangsu promore
Manager of Agriculture Business Unit Alfred Tham gives a tour of Panasonic's first indoor vegetable farm at thmore
Gammy, a baby born with Down's Syndrome, is held by his surrogate mother Pattaramon Janbua (not seen) at a hosmore
An Israeli soldier salutes as he rides atop a tank near the border with the Gaza Strip August 3, 2014. REUTERSmore
Australian singer Kylie Minogue performs during the closing ceremony of the 2014 commonwealth games at Hampdenmore
Local residents stand near buildings damaged during shelling on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city ofmore
Rescuers carry an injured boy on a makeshift stretcher after an earthquake hit Longtoushan township of Ludian more
An injured man looks up as he walks next to debris after an earthquake hit Ludian county, Yunnan province Augumore
(L-R) French President Francois Hollande, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe attend a ceremony at the more
An Israeli soldier walks next to army excavators at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip August more
A Palestinian man stands by bloodied gurneys at a hospital morgue in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip Aumore
A Palestinian man walks through the ruins of a building destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikesmore
A helicopter flies above collapsed houses after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Longtoushan town, Ludian countymore
Liu Jiali (front L) cries as his daughter wipes his tear after an earthquake killed Liu's wife and two other cmore
Competitors stand on their windsurfing board at the women's RS-X sailing class during the first test event formore
A Palestinian woman walks past buildings destroyed by what police said were Israeli air strikes and shelling imore
下一个
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.