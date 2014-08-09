The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

