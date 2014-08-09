版本:
2014年 8月 9日 星期六

The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
The mother of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, reacts as she is comforted during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Local resident Gennady Pred and his grandson Yevgeny sit in a tent after leaving their apartment and moving into a park in the city centre due to, according to them, shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An election poster of Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan reading "Adds strength to Turkey's power" is seen in Istanbul August 8, 2014. Erdogan is set to secure his place in history as Turkey's first popularly-elected president on Sunday, but his tightening grip on power has polarised the nation, worried Western allies and raised fears of creeping authoritarianism. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
An election poster of Turkey's Prime Minister and presidential candidate Tayyip Erdogan reading "Adds strength to Turkey's power" is seen in Istanbul August 8, 2014. Erdogan is set to secure his place in history as Turkey's first popularly-elected president on Sunday, but his tightening grip on power has polarised the nation, worried Western allies and raised fears of creeping authoritarianism. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga troops stands on a tank during an operation against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. The United States began to drop relief supplies to beleaguered Yazidi refugees fleeing Islamist militants in Iraq, but there was no immediate sign on Friday of U.S. air strikes to halt the sweeping advance of Islamic State fighters. Picture taken August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga troops stands on a tank during an operation against Islamic State militants in Makhmur, on the outskirts of the province of Nineveh August 7, 2014. The United States began to drop relief supplies to beleaguered Yazidi refugees fleeing Islamist militants in Iraq, but there was no immediate sign on Friday of U.S. air strikes to halt the sweeping advance of Islamic State fighters. Picture taken August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl looks through the window of a minibus as her family prepares to leave the Beit Hanoun neighbourhood in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip resumed rocket fire into Israel on Friday after Egyptian-mediated talks in Cairo failed to extend a 72-hour truce in a nearly month-long war. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A girl looks through the window of a minibus as her family prepares to leave the Beit Hanoun neighbourhood in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip resumed rocket fire into Israel on Friday after Egyptian-mediated talks in Cairo failed to extend a 72-hour truce in a nearly month-long war. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A boy takes a bath from a broken water pipeline on the outskirts of Kolkata August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A boy takes a bath from a broken water pipeline on the outskirts of Kolkata August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An internal court video shows British investigator Peter Humphrey arriving at a courtroom after a lunch break, during his trial at Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court August 8, 2014. Chinese prosecutors on Friday charged Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng with illegally obtaining private information in a case that is seen as key to a bribery investigation against GlaxoSmithKline Plc. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
An internal court video shows British investigator Peter Humphrey arriving at a courtroom after a lunch break, during his trial at Shanghai No.1 Intermediate People's Court August 8, 2014. Chinese prosecutors on Friday charged Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng with illegally obtaining private information in a case that is seen as key to a bribery investigation against GlaxoSmithKline Plc. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescuers pull the body of Xie Qiao, a coastal defence soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), out of a lake after an earthquake hit Ludian county, August 8, 2014. Xie went missing on Monday after he was knocked into the lake by fallen rocks during rescue operations. The earthquake in China on the weekend triggered landslides that have blocked rivers and created rapidly growing bodies of water that could unleash more destruction on survivors of the disaster that killed 615 people, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescuers pull the body of Xie Qiao, a coastal defence soldier of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), out of a lake after an earthquake hit Ludian county, August 8, 2014. Xie went missing on Monday after he was knocked into the lake by fallen rocks during rescue operations. The earthquake in China on the weekend triggered landslides that have blocked rivers and created rapidly growing bodies of water that could unleash more destruction on survivors of the disaster that killed 615 people, state media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Estela de Carlotto (bottom, R), president of human rights organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo (Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo), embraces her grandson Ignacio Hurban as others applaud during a news conference in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2014. Carlotto, a leading human rights activist in Argentina finally met the grandson torn from her family 36 years ago when he was kidnapped by agents of the country's right-wing dictatorship. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Estela de Carlotto (bottom, R), president of human rights organization Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo (Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo), embraces her grandson Ignacio Hurban as others applaud during a news conference in Buenos Aires, August 8, 2014. Carlotto, a leading human rights activist in Argentina finally met the grandson torn from her family 36 years ago when he was kidnapped by agents of the country's right-wing dictatorship. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Supporters of the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood wave Jordanian, Palestinian and Islamic flags, as they shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman August 8, 2014. Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8 in response to a surge of rocket attacks by Gaza's dominant Hamas Islamists. Hamas said that Palestinians would continue confronting Israel until its blockade on Gaza was lifted. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Supporters of the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood wave Jordanian, Palestinian and Islamic flags, as they shout slogans during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman August 8, 2014. Israel launched its Gaza offensive on July 8 in response to a surge of rocket attacks by Gaza's dominant Hamas Islamists. Hamas said that Palestinians would continue confronting Israel until its blockade on Gaza was lifted. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A relative of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
A relative of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Soldiers light candles in memory of the Georgian soldiers killed during Georgia's war conflict with Russia over the breakaway region of South Ossetia in 2008, at the memorial cemetery in Tbilisi, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Soldiers light candles in memory of the Georgian soldiers killed during Georgia's war conflict with Russia over the breakaway region of South Ossetia in 2008, at the memorial cemetery in Tbilisi, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Aug 7, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) comes out of the tunnel before pre-game introductions before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Aug 7, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) comes out of the tunnel before pre-game introductions before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne August 8, 2014. Suarez is appealing against a four-month ban from all football-related activities for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez arrives for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne August 8, 2014. Suarez is appealing against a four-month ban from all football-related activities for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Bodysurfers and boogie boarders catch waves at Sandy beach on the east side of Oahu as Tropical Storm Iselle passes through the Hawaiian islands, in Honolulu, Hawaii, August 8, 2014. The center of Tropical Storm Iselle made landfall on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, knocking down trees and causing power outages ahead of a more powerful storm gathering strength behind it. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Bodysurfers and boogie boarders catch waves at Sandy beach on the east side of Oahu as Tropical Storm Iselle passes through the Hawaiian islands, in Honolulu, Hawaii, August 8, 2014. The center of Tropical Storm Iselle made landfall on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, knocking down trees and causing power outages ahead of a more powerful storm gathering strength behind it. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. The United States began to drop relief supplies to beleaguered Yazidi refugees fleeing Islamist militants in Iraq, but there was no immediate sign on Friday of U.S. air strikes to halt the sweeping advance of Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. The United States began to drop relief supplies to beleaguered Yazidi refugees fleeing Islamist militants in Iraq, but there was no immediate sign on Friday of U.S. air strikes to halt the sweeping advance of Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. The Israeli military responded with air strikes at "terror sites" across the Gaza Strip on Friday after militants launched rockets from the enclave, an Israeli military spokesman said. Islamist militants resumed rocket fire from the coastal enclave into Israel as a 72-hour ceasefire expired at 8 a.m. (0600 London time) on Friday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
Smoke rises in the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike August 8, 2014. The Israeli military responded with air strikes at "terror sites" across the Gaza Strip on Friday after militants launched rockets from the enclave, an Israeli military spokesman said. Islamist militants resumed rocket fire from the coastal enclave into Israel as a 72-hour ceasefire expired at 8 a.m. (0600 London time) on Friday. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Medics check the body of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom they said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 9日 星期六
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Medics check the body of Palestinian boy Ibraheem al-Dawawsa, 10, whom they said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Gaza City August 8, 2014. Israel launched air strikes across the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to Palestinian rockets fired after Egyptian-mediated talks failed to extend a 72-hour truce in the month-long war. In the first casualties since hostilities resumed on Friday, Palestinian medical officials said the 10-year-old boy was killed in the Israeli strike near a mosque in Gaza City. In Israel, police said two people were injured by mortar fire from Gaza. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
