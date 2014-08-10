版本:
2014年 8月 10日 星期日

Protesters try to prevent municipal workers and volunteers from clearing away their tents at Independence Square in Kiev August 9, 2014. Tensions continued on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February, as protesters still camped there clashed with city workers who tried to clear away their tents. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Protesters try to prevent municipal workers and volunteers from clearing away their tents at Independence Square in Kiev August 9, 2014. Tensions continued on Kiev's Independence Square, the scene of street protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president in February, as protesters still camped there clashed with city workers who tried to clear away their tents. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative kisses the body of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, during his funeral in the West Bank City of Hebron August 9, 2014. Violence picked up in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian territory where President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement holds sway, where Driss, a Palestinian man, 43, died of a gunshot wound to the chest from a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron, medical officials said. Israeli troops shot and killed another Palestinian man, 20, on Friday at a protest near a Jewish settlement outside Ramallah, Israeli military officials said. Israel launched more than 20 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH A relative kisses the body of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, during his funeral in the West Bank City of Hebron August 9, 2014. Violence picked up in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian territory where President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement holds sway, where Driss, a Palestinian man, 43, died of a gunshot wound to the chest from a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron, medical officials said. Israeli troops shot and killed another Palestinian man, 20, on Friday at a protest near a Jewish settlement outside Ramallah, Israeli military officials said. Israel launched more than 20 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A South Sudanese model applies make-up during the Festival of Fashion and Arts for Peace in Juba August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
A South Sudanese model applies make-up during the Festival of Fashion and Arts for Peace in Juba August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State (IS) militants on the front line in Makhmur August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State militants could have used against Iraqi Kurds, but warned there was no quick fix to a crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart. Speaking the day after U.S. warplanes hit militants in Iraq, Obama said it would take more than bombs to restore stability, and criticised Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led government for failing to empower Sunnis. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State (IS) militants on the front line in Makhmur August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State militants could have used against Iraqi Kurds, but warned there was no quick fix to a crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart. Speaking the day after U.S. warplanes hit militants in Iraq, Obama said it would take more than bombs to restore stability, and criticised Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led government for failing to empower Sunnis. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Jewish men join a protest to support the people of Gaza, in central London August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Jewish men join a protest to support the people of Gaza, in central London August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Runners start the 44th annual City2Surf fun run down Sydney's William Street August 10, 2014. Around 80,000 people participated in the run, which covers a distance of 14km (8.7 miles) from the city to Bondi Beach. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Runners start the 44th annual City2Surf fun run down Sydney's William Street August 10, 2014. Around 80,000 people participated in the run, which covers a distance of 14km (8.7 miles) from the city to Bondi Beach. REUTERS/David Gray
A relative of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, mourns during his funeral in the West Bank City of Hebron August 9, 2014. Violence picked up in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian territory where President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement holds sway, where Driss, a Palestinian man, 43, died of a gunshot wound to the chest from a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron, medical officials said. Israeli troops shot and killed another Palestinian man, 20, on Friday at a protest near a Jewish settlement outside Ramallah, Israeli military officials said. Israel launched more than 20 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
A relative of Palestinian Nader Driss, whom medics said died of a gunshot wound by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, mourns during his funeral in the West Bank City of Hebron August 9, 2014. Violence picked up in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian territory where President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement holds sway, where Driss, a Palestinian man, 43, died of a gunshot wound to the chest from a confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the city of Hebron, medical officials said. Israeli troops shot and killed another Palestinian man, 20, on Friday at a protest near a Jewish settlement outside Ramallah, Israeli military officials said. Israel launched more than 20 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks to the media on the situation in Iraq on the South Lawn of the White House, before his departure for vacation at Martha's Vineyard, in Washington August 9, 2014. Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes have destroyed arms and equipment that Islamic State insurgents could have used to attack Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish capital, but warned the current operation in Iraq could take some time. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks to the media on the situation in Iraq on the South Lawn of the White House, before his departure for vacation at Martha's Vineyard, in Washington August 9, 2014. Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes have destroyed arms and equipment that Islamic State insurgents could have used to attack Arbil, the Iraqi Kurdish capital, but warned the current operation in Iraq could take some time. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Revellers chat on a street before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Revellers chat on a street before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State militants could have used against Iraqi Kurds, but warned there was no quick fix to a crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart. Speaking the day after U.S. warplanes hit militants in Iraq, Obama said it would take more than bombs to restore stability, and criticised Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led government for failing to empower Sunnis. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga troops watch as smoke billows from the town of Makhmur during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants August 9, 2014. President Barack Obama said on Saturday U.S. airstrikes had destroyed arms that Islamic State militants could have used against Iraqi Kurds, but warned there was no quick fix to a crisis that threatens to tear Iraq apart. Speaking the day after U.S. warplanes hit militants in Iraq, Obama said it would take more than bombs to restore stability, and criticised Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's Shi'ite-led government for failing to empower Sunnis. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Israeli soldier looks at the Gaza Strip through a monocular on the Israeli border August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 air attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to revive a ceasefire. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
An Israeli soldier looks at the Gaza Strip through a monocular on the Israeli border August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 30 air attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to revive a ceasefire. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house after undergoing the rite of passage ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu tribe from Western Kenya has stuck to their long standing and strong tradition in the rites of passage to adulthood, through the circumcision ritual where young boys face the circumciser's knife without flinching. According to the Bungoma County's Department of Culture, this year alone close to 9,000 adolescent boys are expected to undergo their initiation into manhood. Picture taken August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
A boy who underwent circumcision rests inside a house after undergoing the rite of passage ritual currently taking place in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. The Bukusu tribe from Western Kenya has stuck to their long standing and strong tradition in the rites of passage to adulthood, through the circumcision ritual where young boys face the circumciser's knife without flinching. According to the Bungoma County's Department of Culture, this year alone close to 9,000 adolescent boys are expected to undergo their initiation into manhood. Picture taken August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
England's Stuart Broad edges the ball that gets stuck in the grill of his helmet from a delivery from India's Varun Aaron during the fourth cricket test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown
People hold candles during a ceremony to mourn victims of the earthquake that hit Zhaotong a week ago, in Yunnan province, August 9, 2014. The earthquake that occurred in China on August 3 killed at least 617 people, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
People hold candles during a ceremony to mourn victims of the earthquake that hit Zhaotong a week ago, in Yunnan province, August 9, 2014. The earthquake that occurred in China on August 3 killed at least 617 people, Xinhua News Agency reported. Picture taken August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman stands near election posters at the entrance of a building, at the start of the Osun state governorship election in Ifofin village in Ilesa, southwest Nigeria August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
A woman stands near election posters at the entrance of a building, at the start of the Osun state governorship election in Ifofin village in Ilesa, southwest Nigeria August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A reveller removes his mask before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
A reveller removes his mask before performing at a carnival parade in Havana August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescue workers and Palestinians remove the body of a man from under the rubble of a mosque which witnesses say was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Nusseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza Strip, August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 20 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY AND DEATH Rescue workers and Palestinians remove the body of a man from under the rubble of a mosque which witnesses say was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the Nusseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza Strip, August 9, 2014. Israel launched more than 20 aerial attacks in Gaza on Saturday, killing five Palestinians, and militants fired rockets at Israel as the conflict entered a second month, defying international efforts to negotiate an agreement for an extended ceasefire. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Local residents sit inside a bomb shelter where they are seeking refuge during what they say is shelling in Donetsk August 9, 2014. More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine since mid-April, according to the United Nations, in a civil conflict that has dragged ties between Russia and the West to their lowest since the Cold War. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 8月 10日 星期日
Local residents sit inside a bomb shelter where they are seeking refuge during what they say is shelling in Donetsk August 9, 2014. More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting in Ukraine since mid-April, according to the United Nations, in a civil conflict that has dragged ties between Russia and the West to their lowest since the Cold War. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
