Residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is located just outside the Gaza strip, hug with other residents, as theymore

Residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is located just outside the Gaza strip, hug with other residents, as they meet after being apart for few weeks, at a youth village near the central town of Netanya, where they and other residents have been taking refuge from Palestinian rocket and mortar salvoes, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close