Editor's Choice
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
Flowers left by well-wishers are seen outside the home of actor and comedian Robin Williams in Tiburon, Califomore
Men carry a wounded woman at a site hit by what activists said was a missile fired by forces loyal to Syria's more
A resident walks with a dog across the drying bottom of the Paraibuna dam, part of the Cantareira water systemmore
Israelis play guitar on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Israel, Amore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinmore
A depositor at Bulgaria's Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) sits on the stairs, surrounded by police, durinmore
African migrants climb a border fence during a latest attempt to cross into Spanish territory, between Moroccomore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks with five-year-old Dara Edwards, the daughter of an American staffermore
A man has his temperature taken using an infrared digital laser thermometer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internationamore
A tightrope walker performs between two spheres of the Atomium monument in Brussels, Belgium, August 11, 2014.more
A man and two Buddhist monks walk around a Porsche car as they pray for safety and good fortune for the car anmore
Merlin, a Border Terrier, stands by a dead rat which he killed during an organized rat hunt on New York City'smore
Residents of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, which is located just outside the Gaza strip, hug with other residents, as theymore
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch asmore
Farah Baker, 16, uses her phone to tweet in her family's home in Gaza City, August 10, 2014. As bombs explode more
A Palestinian woman walks next to Israeli soldiers standing guard during a raid on the house of Palestinian mamore
A woman looks towards dark clouds over the Houses of Parliament in central London August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lukmore
Doctor for tropical medicine Florian Steiner (R) and ward physician Thomas Klotzkowski step out of a disinfectmore
Ibrahim Mohammad al-Toum, 85, poses in his home that he says has been bombed three times in six years by the Imore
A Palestinian man sleeps in a tent outside his apartment, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow in this still imagemore
An injured worker is seen trapped under the rubble of a collapsed condominium building, which had been under cmore
An Israeli child blow soap bubbles on the shore of the Mediterranean sea at the southern Israeli city of Ashkemore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.