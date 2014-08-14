Editor's Choice
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrmore
A protester throws back a smoke bomb while clashing with police in Ferguson, Missouri August 13, 2014. REUTERSmore
A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, mourns themore
Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangmore
A woman reacts near a damaged multi-storey block of flats following what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrmore
Israeli soldiers keep guard at a protest by Palestinians against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, at Qalandia chmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine travels along a road south of the city of Vormore
The mother-in-law of Palestinian translator Ali Shehda Abu Afash, whom medics said was killed when unexploded more
An interception by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel more
The horse of the "Civetta" or Owl parish is escorted by its groom and followed by supporters as they leave Delmore
A man and a person dressed as fox are seen at the Gamescom 2014 fair in Cologne August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fmore
A man walks down a flooded road in Islip, New York August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Palestinian hurls stones toward Israeli soldiers during a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, at more
A member of Spanish Red Cross feeds an African immigrant's baby next to other African migrants as they rest inmore
Nuri al-Maliki (2nd R), acting Defence Minister Saadoun al-Dulaimi (R) and Lieutenant General Abboud Qanbar (Cmore
Riot police stand guard as demonstrators protest the shooting death of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mismore
A believer attends a service as Interior Ministry members stand guard near the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery omore
Karampal Kaur teaches a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERmore
A Palestinian man rests inside his makeshift shelter next to the remains of his house, which witnesses said wamore
Air Force members carry parts of the crashed private jet which was carrying candidate Eduardo Campos, who was more
Riot police clear a street with smoke bombs while clashing with demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri August 13,more
Eight-year-old Marlon Mendez, who claims to be an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses in himore
A woman from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, cleans her child in more
Pope Francis is greeted by well-wishers as he is flanked by South Korean President Park Geun-hye (2nd R) upon more
