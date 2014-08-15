Editor's Choice
People attend a vigil to honor Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by an unnamed police officer in Fergusonmore
Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Ismore
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during India's Independence Day celebrations in the more
Giuseppe Zedde of "Leocorno" or Unicorn parish rides his horse during the last day of practice for the Palio hmore
A visitor falls after trying to run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on themore
A floating sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle' is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge inmore
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky,more
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while securing a roamore
First Lt. Matthew Greene (L) comforts his mother, Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, amore
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a damaged board with an image of Jesus Christ, which was left by pro-Russiamore
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at more
A lone house is seen at the construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neimore
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Amore
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson speaks to a protester wearing a "Guy Fawkes" mask while he wmore
Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest more
North Korea (the dark area) and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the Intemore
A sales assistant waits for customers next to TV sets broadcasting a report on Pope Francis' arrival, in Seoulmore
People release doves as they pray for the war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2014, onmore
Former Israeli President Shimon Peres and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walk together during a tour to see a more
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammate Azhar Ali (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar more
An African immigrant man and an African immigrant woman chat inside a paddle court as they rest inside a sportmore
A policeman takes a picture with his mobile phone as he searches the New Life Fertility clinic in downtown Banmore
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangximore
A girl wearing a ballet tutu balances herself as she crosses a fountain, in front of in the Cathedral of Guatemore
