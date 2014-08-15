版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 15日 星期五 20:15 BJT

Editor's Choice

People attend a vigil to honor Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by an unnamed police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, at the borough of Brooklyn in New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People attend a vigil to honor Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by an unnamed police officer in Fergusonmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
People attend a vigil to honor Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by an unnamed police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, at the borough of Brooklyn in New York August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 24
Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the Israeli offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Ismore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Palestinians attend Friday prayers next to the remains of a mosque which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israel air strike during the Israeli offensive in the central Gaza Strip August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 24
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during India's Independence Day celebrations in the more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
An Indian army soldier performs a stunt on his motorcycle during India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Bangalore August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 24
Giuseppe Zedde of "Leocorno" or Unicorn parish rides his horse during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena August 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini

Giuseppe Zedde of "Leocorno" or Unicorn parish rides his horse during the last day of practice for the Palio hmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Giuseppe Zedde of "Leocorno" or Unicorn parish rides his horse during the last day of practice for the Palio horse race in Siena August 15, 2014. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 24
A visitor falls after trying to run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A visitor falls after trying to run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on themore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A visitor falls after trying to run away from a wave caused by a tidal bore which surged past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
A floating sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle' is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Australia, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A floating sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle' is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge inmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A floating sculpture named 'Alpha Turtle' is pictured in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge in Australia, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 24
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, Russia, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky,more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine is parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, Russia, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 24
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while securing a roamore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 24
First Lt. Matthew Greene (L) comforts his mother, Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, as she pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

First Lt. Matthew Greene (L) comforts his mother, Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, amore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
First Lt. Matthew Greene (L) comforts his mother, Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, as she pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Close
9 / 24
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a damaged board with an image of Jesus Christ, which was left by pro-Russian separatists, at a check point in the town of Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a damaged board with an image of Jesus Christ, which was left by pro-Russiamore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A Ukrainian serviceman stands near a damaged board with an image of Jesus Christ, which was left by pro-Russian separatists, at a check point in the town of Vuhlehirsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
10 / 24
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, Russia, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A military helicopter flies above a Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine, parked at a camp near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, Russia, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 24
A lone house is seen at the construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood in the Asian part of the city in Turkey, August 14, 2014. The house, known as "Lone house", belongs to a family who had refused to allow its demolition, bringing the project to a standstill for months. The owner of the house has finally reached an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, paving the way for the building's demolition, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A lone house is seen at the construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neimore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A lone house is seen at the construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, an Istanbul neighborhood in the Asian part of the city in Turkey, August 14, 2014. The house, known as "Lone house", belongs to a family who had refused to allow its demolition, bringing the project to a standstill for months. The owner of the house has finally reached an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, paving the way for the building's demolition, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
12 / 24
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Amore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A U.N. convoy of soldiers passes a screen displaying a message on Ebola on a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
13 / 24
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson speaks to a protester wearing a "Guy Fawkes" mask while he walks through a peaceful demonstration as communities continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson speaks to a protester wearing a "Guy Fawkes" mask while he wmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson speaks to a protester wearing a "Guy Fawkes" mask while he walks through a peaceful demonstration as communities continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 24
Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest in London, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Volunteers sit in wooden boxes at Parliament Square, to represent living conditions in Gaza, during a protest in London, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 24
North Korea (the dark area) and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. The clarity of the night image is possible thanks to the European Space Agency's NightPod, installed on the station in 2012, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA

North Korea (the dark area) and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the Intemore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
North Korea (the dark area) and South Korea at night are seen in an undated NASA handout picture from the International Space Station. The clarity of the night image is possible thanks to the European Space Agency's NightPod, installed on the station in 2012, according to a NASA news release. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 24
A sales assistant waits for customers next to TV sets broadcasting a report on Pope Francis' arrival, in Seoul, South Korea, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A sales assistant waits for customers next to TV sets broadcasting a report on Pope Francis' arrival, in Seoulmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A sales assistant waits for customers next to TV sets broadcasting a report on Pope Francis' arrival, in Seoul, South Korea, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 24
People release doves as they pray for the war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2014, on the 69th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

People release doves as they pray for the war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2014, onmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
People release doves as they pray for the war dead at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 15, 2014, on the 69th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
18 / 24
Former Israeli President Shimon Peres and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walk together during a tour to see a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Former Israeli President Shimon Peres and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walk together during a tour to see a more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Former Israeli President Shimon Peres and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walk together during a tour to see a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 24
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammate Azhar Ali (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during the first day of their second and final test cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammate Azhar Ali (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar more

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Pakistan's Wahab Riaz (C) celebrates with teammate Azhar Ali (R) after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during the first day of their second and final test cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
20 / 24
An African immigrant man and an African immigrant woman chat inside a paddle court as they rest inside a sports centre after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An African immigrant man and an African immigrant woman chat inside a paddle court as they rest inside a sportmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
An African immigrant man and an African immigrant woman chat inside a paddle court as they rest inside a sports centre after arriving on a rescue ship at the southern Spanish port of Tarifa, near Cadiz, southern Spain August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 24
A policeman takes a picture with his mobile phone as he searches the New Life Fertility clinic in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A policeman takes a picture with his mobile phone as he searches the New Life Fertility clinic in downtown Banmore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A policeman takes a picture with his mobile phone as he searches the New Life Fertility clinic in downtown Bangkok, Thailand, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
22 / 24
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangximore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 24
A girl wearing a ballet tutu balances herself as she crosses a fountain, in front of in the Cathedral of Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A girl wearing a ballet tutu balances herself as she crosses a fountain, in front of in the Cathedral of Guatemore

2014年 8月 15日 星期五
A girl wearing a ballet tutu balances herself as she crosses a fountain, in front of in the Cathedral of Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 14日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 13日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 12日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 10日

精选图集

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐