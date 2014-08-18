Editor's Choice
A protester picks up a gas canister to throw back towards the police after tear gas was fired at demonstratorsmore
Participants react as they hold on to a greased pole during the "Panjat Pinang" event organised in celebrationmore
Carlo Sanna, the jockey of "Valdimontone" or Ram parish, crashes at the San Martino curve during the Palio of more
Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding to groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, in more
Supporters accompany a fire truck carrying the coffin of the late Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Cammore
Demonstrators gesture and chant as they continue to react to the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missoumore
A competitor leaps up the air during a bridge jumping competition in Kanal ob Soci, Slovenia, August 17, 2014.more
A tank drives on the course of the Tank Biathlon world championship in Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August more
A follower of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group carries his weapon on his shoulder as he attends an anti-governmmore
An Amish boy jumps on a trampoline at his home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mark more
China's Huang Ali (L) and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanmore
Russian servicemen are seen through a car window as they drive a military vehicle along a road outside Kamenskmore
A Palestinian woman walks past the ruins of houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offemore
TV personality Jay Leno rides a 1930 Bohmerland motorcycle around the grounds during the Concours d'Elegance amore
Lesley McSpadden (R) and Michael Brown Sr. (L), parents of 18-year-old Michael Brown, listen to speakers durinmore
A man drinks a beer next to a woman during sunset in Brasilia, Brazil, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelimore
Youth uniformed group members carry a Chinese national flag during a march in the streets to demonstrate againmore
Nuns greet Pope Francis as he arrives for a closing Holy Mass of the 6th Asian Youth Day in Haemi Castle in Hamore
Festival goers throw powder at a colour party during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danumore
Protesters react to the effects of tear gas which was fired at demonstrators reacting to the shooting of Michamore
Children play as they cool down in a fountain beside Manzanares river in Madrid, Spain, August 17, 2014. REUTEmore
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly kmore
A journalist tours a tunnel that was dug underneath a neighbourhood close to the residential compound of Yemenmore
Guest Coppelia Samaha walks the grounds during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering car show in Carmel, Californmore
