Editor's Choice
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly kmore
Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldiers search for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a resimore
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptmore
A warning sign blocks the road to Bardarbunga volcano, some 12.5 miles away, in the north-west region of the Vmore
A smoke trail is seen as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz more
A man gets his shave done by a roadside barber as another reads a newspaper while waiting for his turn, in Newmore
Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group brandish their weapons during a gathering near Sanaa, Yemen, August 20, more
Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party Imran Khan addresses his supporters during whatmore
An Israeli soldier rides atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) near the border with the Gaza Strip August 20more
Police officers in riot gear watch demonstrators protesting against the shooting of Michael Brown from the sidmore
A Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) soldier searches for survivors at dusk at a site where a landslide swept thrmore
Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle that was set on fire during a protest at Golaghat district in the northeastern more
An aerial view shows a flooded highway after heavy rainfall hit Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, August 20, 2more
A nurse holds the hand of a premature baby, who was born at five months of pregnancy, after feeding it with exmore
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard at a military camp in Luhansk region, Ukraine, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Valenmore
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Amore
Peshmerga fighters stand on a vehicle with a Kurdish flag as they guard Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, more
Chinese artist Zhou Jie (R) looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one omore
A police officer searches for survivors at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminmore
A woman takes a picture of Ukrainian military vehicles taking part in a rehearsal for the Independence Day milmore
A student looks through the main gate of the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Sanmore
Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting ofmore
A Palestinian policeman reacts as rescue workers search for victims under the rubble of a house, which witnessmore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.