Editor's Choice

2014年 8月 22日

A Palestinian reacts during the funeral of three senior Hamas commanders, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 22日
A Palestinian reacts during the funeral of three senior Hamas commanders, who were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region, Ukraine, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 8月 22日
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region, Ukraine, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A member of the National Guard assists a commuter with directions while stands guard at a staging area inside a shopping center parking lot in Ferguson, Missouri, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 8月 22日
A member of the National Guard assists a commuter with directions while stands guard at a staging area inside a shopping center parking lot in Ferguson, Missouri, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man walks at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 8月 22日
A man walks at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

2014年 8月 22日
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl stands in a damaged street in Ain Tarma, in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 8月 22日
A girl stands in a damaged street in Ain Tarma, in Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Kevin Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

2014年 8月 22日
Kevin Brantly who contracted the deadly virus Ebola, looks at his wife Amber during a press conference at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A warplane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad carries out what activists said was an air raid around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city, Syria, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 22日
A warplane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad carries out what activists said was an air raid around al-Tabqa military base at a government-controlled airport that is surrounded by militants, west of Raqqa city, Syria, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 8月 22日
A spine model implanted with a 3D-printed artificial axis is displayed at Peking University Third Hospital in Beijing, China, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

2014年 8月 22日
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel August 21, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Japanese ornamental "hina" dolls are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 8月 22日
Japanese ornamental "hina" dolls are seen at a site where a landslide swept through a residential area at Asaminami ward in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs during a visit to Breeding Station No. 621 of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 21, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 8月 22日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un laughs during a visit to Breeding Station No. 621 of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on August 21, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
An aerial view shows a flooded highway after heavy rainfall hit Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 8月 22日
An aerial view shows a flooded highway after heavy rainfall hit Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fire brigade paramedic is assisted while putting on a sealed protective suit during a drill for the crew of a special ambulance, in Frankfurt, Germany, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 8月 22日
A fire brigade paramedic is assisted while putting on a sealed protective suit during a drill for the crew of a special ambulance, in Frankfurt, Germany, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

2014年 8月 22日
A student is detained by riot police during a demonstration against the government to demand changes in the education system in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, Chile, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Zoya Lipnyagova's adopted daughter Tanya, 17, shepherds goats on a pasture near their house farm in the village of Kluchi, in Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2014年 8月 22日
Zoya Lipnyagova's adopted daughter Tanya, 17, shepherds goats on a pasture near their house farm in the village of Kluchi, in Krasnoyarsk region, Siberia, Russia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 22日
Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil looks at the ball as she serves to Belgium during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match in Tokyo, Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 8月 22日
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil looks at the ball as she serves to Belgium during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match in Tokyo, Japan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringe

2014年 8月 22日
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringe
Children paddle, as they use discarded styrofoam as makeshift boats, to collect floating plastic recyclables on the Manila Bay to sell to junk shops in Navotas City, north of Manila, Philippines, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 8月 22日
Children paddle, as they use discarded styrofoam as makeshift boats, to collect floating plastic recyclables on the Manila Bay to sell to junk shops in Navotas City, north of Manila, Philippines, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Iraqi Special police officers demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

2014年 8月 22日
Iraqi Special police officers demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, Iraq, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 8月 22日
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), use a plastic sheet while sleeping to avoid a downpour, in front of the parliament lodges building during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

2014年 8月 22日
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), use a plastic sheet while sleeping to avoid a downpour, in front of the parliament lodges building during the Revolution March in Islamabad, Pakistan, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
The remains of victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are carried during a repatriation ceremony at KLIA airport in Sepang, Malaysia, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 8月 22日
The remains of victims of the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are carried during a repatriation ceremony at KLIA airport in Sepang, Malaysia, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
