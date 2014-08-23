Editor's Choice

An Israeli soldier takes cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, at a site where a rocket which was fired from Gaza exploded in the southern city of Gan Yavne August 22, 2014. A mortar bomb fired from Gaza killed a four-year-old Israeli boy, in a border collective farm on Friday, Israeli security sources said, the first Israeli child killed in the conflict. More than 80 rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, wounding three people at a synagogue in Ashdod and two others in Beersheba and Sderot, Israeli police said. Israeli forces carried out more than 25 air strikes in Gaza on Friday, killing four people, Palestinian health officials said. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

