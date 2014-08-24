版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 24日 星期日 15:00 BJT

Editors Choice

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man comforts a woman who were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man comforts a woman who were both wounded more

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH A man comforts a woman who were both wounded by what locals say was recent shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 18
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Umar Akmal during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Umar Akmal during their first ODI (One Day Intemore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Umar Akmal during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match in Hambantota August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
2 / 18
A view of what witnesses said was an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City August 23, 2014. Israeli aircraft bombed the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Palestinian militants fired rockets at the Jewish state, the military said, with no end in sight to the deadliest violence between the sides in years. Gaza health officials said five people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza. The Israeli military said it bombed about 20 targets across the Hamas-dominated strip, including rocket launchers and weapon caches. REUTERS/Ezz Zanon

A view of what witnesses said was an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City August more

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
A view of what witnesses said was an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza City August 23, 2014. Israeli aircraft bombed the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Palestinian militants fired rockets at the Jewish state, the military said, with no end in sight to the deadliest violence between the sides in years. Gaza health officials said five people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in central Gaza. The Israeli military said it bombed about 20 targets across the Hamas-dominated strip, including rocket launchers and weapon caches. REUTERS/Ezz Zanon
Close
3 / 18
Multi-coloured dyes are thrown in the air by participants during Sydney's Color Run, August 24, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, participants take part in a five kilometer long run dotted with locations where colored powders are thrown in a carnival atmosphere. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Multi-coloured dyes are thrown in the air by participants during Sydney's Color Run, August 24, 2014. Inspiredmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Multi-coloured dyes are thrown in the air by participants during Sydney's Color Run, August 24, 2014. Inspired by the Hindu Holi festival, participants take part in a five kilometer long run dotted with locations where colored powders are thrown in a carnival atmosphere. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 18
A woman protesting for the killing of unarmed teen Michael Brown holds a placard towards unseen supporters of officer Darren Wilson who gathered outside of Barney's Sports Pub in St. Louis, Missouri August 23, 2014. No arrests were recorded overnight, marking three consecutive relatively calm nights for the St. Louis suburb following daily unrest since Michael Brown, 18, was shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9. About 14 miles (22 km) away in St. Louis, dozens of supporters of the officer gathered at Barney's Sports Pub to raise money for Wilson's family. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman protesting for the killing of unarmed teen Michael Brown holds a placard towards unseen supporters of more

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
A woman protesting for the killing of unarmed teen Michael Brown holds a placard towards unseen supporters of officer Darren Wilson who gathered outside of Barney's Sports Pub in St. Louis, Missouri August 23, 2014. No arrests were recorded overnight, marking three consecutive relatively calm nights for the St. Louis suburb following daily unrest since Michael Brown, 18, was shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9. About 14 miles (22 km) away in St. Louis, dozens of supporters of the officer gathered at Barney's Sports Pub to raise money for Wilson's family. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
5 / 18
Protesters are seen below mounted police who are controlling a demonstration against an election meeting organised by right-wing political group The Party of the Swedes (Svenskarnas Parti) at a square in central Malmo, southern Sweden August 23, 2014. Two people were hurt during the demonstration, according to local media. REUTERS/Drago Prvulovic/TT News Agency

Protesters are seen below mounted police who are controlling a demonstration against an election meeting organmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Protesters are seen below mounted police who are controlling a demonstration against an election meeting organised by right-wing political group The Party of the Swedes (Svenskarnas Parti) at a square in central Malmo, southern Sweden August 23, 2014. Two people were hurt during the demonstration, according to local media. REUTERS/Drago Prvulovic/TT News Agency
Close
6 / 18
China's Wu Shengping competes during the women's 10m platform diving final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's Wu Shengping competes during the women's 10m platform diving final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Gmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
China's Wu Shengping competes during the women's 10m platform diving final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 18
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, are seen as they prepare tea for breakfast at Bajed Kadal refugee camp, southwest of Dohuk province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, are seen as themore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, are seen as they prepare tea for breakfast at Bajed Kadal refugee camp, southwest of Dohuk province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 18
Michael Hooper (C), captain of Australia's Wallabies, is tackled by Keven Mealamu and Sam Whitelock (2nd L) of New Zealand's All Blacks during their second Bledisloe Cup rugby championship match at Eden Park in Auckland August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Michael Hooper (C), captain of Australia's Wallabies, is tackled by Keven Mealamu and Sam Whitelock (2nd L) ofmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Michael Hooper (C), captain of Australia's Wallabies, is tackled by Keven Mealamu and Sam Whitelock (2nd L) of New Zealand's All Blacks during their second Bledisloe Cup rugby championship match at Eden Park in Auckland August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
Close
9 / 18
Interception of rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen near the southern town of Ashkelon August 23, 2014. Egypt called on Israel and the Palestinians on Saturday to halt hostilities and resume peace talks but both sides kept up attacks, including an Israeli air strike which destroyed a residential tower block in the centre of Gaza City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Interception of rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen nmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Interception of rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza, by the Iron Dome anti-missile system is seen near the southern town of Ashkelon August 23, 2014. Egypt called on Israel and the Palestinians on Saturday to halt hostilities and resume peace talks but both sides kept up attacks, including an Israeli air strike which destroyed a residential tower block in the centre of Gaza City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
10 / 18
Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) health workers prepare at ELWA's hospital isolation camp during the visit of Senior United Nations (U.N.) System Coordinator for Ebola, David Nabarro, in Monrovia August 23, 2014. As the outbreak has spread across borders from its initial epicentre in Guinea, governments in the region have introduced increasingly strict travel restrictions. Ivory Coast has closed its land borders Guinea and Liberia to try to prevent the virus from crossing onto its territory, the government announced late on Friday. REUTERS/2Tango

Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) health workers prepare at ELWA's hospital isolation camp during the visit of Semore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) health workers prepare at ELWA's hospital isolation camp during the visit of Senior United Nations (U.N.) System Coordinator for Ebola, David Nabarro, in Monrovia August 23, 2014. As the outbreak has spread across borders from its initial epicentre in Guinea, governments in the region have introduced increasingly strict travel restrictions. Ivory Coast has closed its land borders Guinea and Liberia to try to prevent the virus from crossing onto its territory, the government announced late on Friday. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
11 / 18
A Chinese J-11 fighter jet is seen flying near a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon about 215 km (135 miles) east of China's Hainan Island in this U.S. Department of Defense handout photo taken August 19, 2014. China on Saturday called US criticism of an approach by one of its jets to a US Navy patrol plane off the Chinese coast earlier this week "completely groundless" and said its pilot had maintained a safe distance from the US aircraft. Picture taken August 19, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout

A Chinese J-11 fighter jet is seen flying near a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon about 215 km (135 miles) east of Chinamore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
A Chinese J-11 fighter jet is seen flying near a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon about 215 km (135 miles) east of China's Hainan Island in this U.S. Department of Defense handout photo taken August 19, 2014. China on Saturday called US criticism of an approach by one of its jets to a US Navy patrol plane off the Chinese coast earlier this week "completely groundless" and said its pilot had maintained a safe distance from the US aircraft. Picture taken August 19, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Handout
Close
12 / 18
Spain's Irene Vazquez Gea competes during the women's 5,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Spain's Irene Vazquez Gea competes during the women's 5,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Gamesmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Spain's Irene Vazquez Gea competes during the women's 5,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 18
Shi'ite fighters, from the brigades of peace loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in field training in Najaf, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters, from the brigades of peace loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who have joined the Iraqmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Shi'ite fighters, from the brigades of peace loyal to Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in field training in Najaf, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
14 / 18
Swansea City's Ashley Williams (C) stops a free-kick taken by Burnley's Ross Wallace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Swansea City's Ashley Williams (C) stops a free-kick taken by Burnley's Ross Wallace during their English Premmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Swansea City's Ashley Williams (C) stops a free-kick taken by Burnley's Ross Wallace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
15 / 18
Media personnel cover an event organized to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Human National Flag" from the top of a bus at Tundhikhel, in Kathmandu August 23, 2014. According to the organizer Bhawesh Khanal, President of Human Values for Peace and Prosperity, an non-profit organization, more than 30,000 people took part, attempting to break the record held by Pakistan in which 28,957 people had participated. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Media personnel cover an event organized to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Human more

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Media personnel cover an event organized to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the "Largest Human National Flag" from the top of a bus at Tundhikhel, in Kathmandu August 23, 2014. According to the organizer Bhawesh Khanal, President of Human Values for Peace and Prosperity, an non-profit organization, more than 30,000 people took part, attempting to break the record held by Pakistan in which 28,957 people had participated. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
16 / 18
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast, August 23, 2014. A wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants has sunk just one kilometre (half a mile) off the Libyan coast, the coast guard said on Saturday, and most passengers were feared drowned. Migrants have been streaming out of North Africa in rickety boats in rising numbers for years. Many head for Italy, and so far in 2014, the total number reaching Italian shores has passed 100,000, the Italian government said this week. Libya is a major departure point for this journey, and human traffickers are exploiting the political chaos and lack of security that has blighted the country since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in an uprising in 2011. Picture taken August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Members of Libya's coast guard recover the bmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Members of Libya's coast guard recover the body of a migrant who drowned off Tripoli's coast, August 23, 2014. A wooden boat carrying up to 200 migrants has sunk just one kilometre (half a mile) off the Libyan coast, the coast guard said on Saturday, and most passengers were feared drowned. Migrants have been streaming out of North Africa in rickety boats in rising numbers for years. Many head for Italy, and so far in 2014, the total number reaching Italian shores has passed 100,000, the Italian government said this week. Libya is a major departure point for this journey, and human traffickers are exploiting the political chaos and lack of security that has blighted the country since Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in an uprising in 2011. Picture taken August 23, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Close
17 / 18
Sondra Fifer (C) confronts demonstrators supporting Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri August 23, 2014. Demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, gathered in intense heat on Saturday to pray and mark two weeks since a white police officer shot dead an unarmed black teenager, while supporters of the officer said in a separate rally miles away that the shooting was justified. No arrests were recorded overnight, marking three consecutive relatively calm nights for the St. Louis suburb following daily unrest since Michael Brown, 18, was shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Sondra Fifer (C) confronts demonstrators supporting Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson during a rally in Stmore

2014年 8月 24日 星期日
Sondra Fifer (C) confronts demonstrators supporting Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri August 23, 2014. Demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, gathered in intense heat on Saturday to pray and mark two weeks since a white police officer shot dead an unarmed black teenager, while supporters of the officer said in a separate rally miles away that the shooting was justified. No arrests were recorded overnight, marking three consecutive relatively calm nights for the St. Louis suburb following daily unrest since Michael Brown, 18, was shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 23日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 22日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 21日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 20日

精选图集

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐