版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 25日 星期一 19:40 BJT

Editor's choice

Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, the first Israeli child to die in the six-week conflict. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery neamore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Friends and relatives of four-year-old Israeli boy Daniel Tregerman mourn during his funeral in a cemetery near the border with the Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. Tregerman was killed by a mortar attack from Gaza, the first Israeli child to die in the six-week conflict. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
1 / 24
Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) regional wrestling event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Comore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Ahmed Gueye from Senegal prepares before a fight at the Sport Palace during the third stage of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) regional wrestling event in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
2 / 24
A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli

A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A damaged aircraft is pictured after shelling at Tripoli International Airport August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aimen Elsahli
Close
3 / 24
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake rocked wine county north of San Francisco, injuring dozens of people, damaging historical buildings, setting some homes on fire and causing power outages around the picturesque town of Napa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 201more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California August 24, 2014. The 6.0 earthquake rocked wine county north of San Francisco, injuring dozens of people, damaging historical buildings, setting some homes on fire and causing power outages around the picturesque town of Napa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 24
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Cenmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Female Afghan National Army (ANA) officers attend their graduation ceremony at the Kabul Military Training Center August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
5 / 24
People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
People bury the bodies of three Palestinian boys from the Juda family and their mother, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
6 / 24
A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2014. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious femore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A man slips off the "gostra", a pole covered in grease, during the week-long celebrations for the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 24, 2014. In the traditional "gostra", a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top of a pole and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 24
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gazmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
8 / 24
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. Islamic State militants stormed the air base, capturing most of it from government forces after days of fighting over the strategic location, a witness and a monitoring group said. Fighting raged inside the walls of the Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in an area otherwise controlled by IS, which has seized large areas of Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others imore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria August 24, 2014. Islamic State militants stormed the air base, capturing most of it from government forces after days of fighting over the strategic location, a witness and a monitoring group said. Fighting raged inside the walls of the Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in an area otherwise controlled by IS, which has seized large areas of Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Border guards march during Ukraine's Independence Day military parade, in the center of Kiev August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 24
A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Mollis east of Zurich, Switzerland August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Momore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A participant arrives on his vintage Riley sports car during the British Car Meeting 2014 in the village of Mollis east of Zurich, Switzerland August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 24
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Taiwan's Chang Wei-Lin competes during the men's 10,000m race walk at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 24
A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home from West Africa after becoming the first Briton infected in an Ebola epidemic. The man was then driven to the Royal Free Hospital in London, where he will be treated in a purpose-built ward. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flowmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A British man infected with the Ebola virus is loaded into an Royal Air Force (RAF) ambulance after being flown home on a C17 plane from Sierra Leone, at Northolt air base outside London, August 24, 2014. The British medical worker was flown home from West Africa after becoming the first Briton infected in an Ebola epidemic. The man was then driven to the Royal Free Hospital in London, where he will be treated in a purpose-built ward. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
13 / 24
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, Liberia August 24, 2014. In an attempt to contain the virus, Liberia imposed a quarantine in West Point, a large slum in the capital Monrovia, on August 19. Security forces have been deployed to stop people from entering or leaving the area. REUTERS/2Tango

Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Liberian security forces patrol the waters around the Ebola quarantine area of West Point to stop residents crossing to the city center of Monrovia, Liberia August 24, 2014. In an attempt to contain the virus, Liberia imposed a quarantine in West Point, a large slum in the capital Monrovia, on August 19. Security forces have been deployed to stop people from entering or leaving the area. REUTERS/2Tango
Close
14 / 24
Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strimore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Smoke rises as a Palestinian woman inspects her house, which witnesses said was damaged by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
15 / 24
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A break in the border fence at the United States-Mexico border is seen outside of Brownsville, Texas, August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 24
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Beyonce smiles with Jay-Z and daughter Ivy Blue after accepting the Video Vanguard Award on stage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 24
A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, India August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshopmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A cloth-covered idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is pictured at a roadside workshop in New Delhi, India August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 24
A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
A Palestinian boy looks out a car window driving past the rubble of a residential tower, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 24
Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualimore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Britain's Josh Collins riding Spook a Little competes in the team reining competition and 1st individual qualifying at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, France August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
20 / 24
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Armed pro-Russian separatists (R) escort a column of Ukrainian prisoners of war along the main street of the rebel-held Ukrainian town of Donetsk August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
21 / 24
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF) at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF)more

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armored vehicle of NATO-led International Security Assistance force (ISAF) at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad province, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
22 / 24
Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket challenge in remembrance of Michael Brown along Canfield Drive, where he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket chmore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Kalisha Gilmore (L) and Recorida Kennedy (2nd R), pour ice water on Kevin Ephron as he takes the ice bucket challenge in remembrance of Michael Brown along Canfield Drive, where he was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
23 / 24
Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Behind a toy shop on a busy suburban street in Sydney's south, "doll surgeons" transplant fingers, toes and heads, and repair broken eye sockets in dolls who were the victim of a childhood tantrum or sibling rivalry, sometimes decades ago. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Homore

2014年 8月 25日 星期一
Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. Opened in 1913, Sydney's Doll Hospital has worked on millions of dolls, teddy bears and other toys. Behind a toy shop on a busy suburban street in Sydney's south, "doll surgeons" transplant fingers, toes and heads, and repair broken eye sockets in dolls who were the victim of a childhood tantrum or sibling rivalry, sometimes decades ago. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

下一个

Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 24日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 23日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 22日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 21日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐