Editor's choice
Palestinians, hoping to cross into Egypt, ride in a car as they wait at the Rafah crossing in the southern Gazmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel embraces the statue of Saint James during her visit to the cathedral in Santiamore
Children play in a fountain in the late afternoon sun in Lower Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Cmore
The casket containing the body of Michael Brown is carried to its final resting place in St. Peter's Cemetery more
A man chews khat in Mogadishu August 10, 2014. Grown on plantations in the highlands of Kenya and Ethiopia, tomore
Public service workers bag bodies of migrants that drowned off the coast of Tripoli, Libya August 25, 2014. REmore
Participants laugh during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in Manhattan, New York August 25, 2014. The annual dmore
William H. Macy from the Showtime series "Shameless" watches his wife, Felicity Huffman and Vanessa Williams omore
A Palestinian man searches for his belongings from under the rubble of a house, which witnesses said was destrmore
A performer poses as she takes part in the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 25, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hmore
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech in the rain on the Ile de Sein, an island located near thmore
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge usmore
A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich" holds flowers during a ceremony,more
Smoke and sand are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 25, 2014. REUTEmore
Michael Brown Sr, yells out as his son's casket is lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery in St. Louimore
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France hits a return to Juan Monaco of Argentina during their match at the 2014 U.S. Opemore
A supporter of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, cries next tomore
Better Together leader Alistair Darling (L) and First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond debate over Scottish imore
A Palestinian boy cries as he stands in a debris-strewn street near his family's house, which witnesses said wmore
A supporter of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party Imran Khan, a former internationalmore
Actor Bryan Cranston engages Julia-Louis Dreyfus in a prolonged kiss as she takes the stage to accept the awarmore
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, wait for aidmore
A villager carrying a child uses a makeshift bamboo bridge to cross a flooded area in the Jorhat district, Assmore
Sarah Silverman poses with her Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for HBO's "Sarah Silverman: We more
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.