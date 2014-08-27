版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 20:10 BJT

Editor's choice

Members of the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit rappel from a Griffon helicopter on to a ship while taking part in a scenario during the Operation Nanook military exercise on Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Members of the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit rappel from a Griffon helicopter on to a ship while takinmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Members of the Canadian Joint Incident Response Unit rappel from a Griffon helicopter on to a ship while taking part in a scenario during the Operation Nanook military exercise on Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 24
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, followimore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Palestinian children hold guns as they celebrate with others what they said was a victory over Israel, following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 24
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's spemore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
A woman reacts as she embraces her son, who joined as a new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's special battalion "Sich", before a ceremony, where he and his comrades will take an oath of allegiance to the country, in Kiev August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
3 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, as Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) stands nearby, in Minsk August 26, 2014. Putin and Poroshenko greeted each other with a handshake at the start of talks in Belarus on the Ukraine crisis, the first time the two presidents have met since June. REUTERS/Sergei Bondarenko/Kazakh Presidential Office/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, as Kazakh Presimore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko, as Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (C) stands nearby, in Minsk August 26, 2014. Putin and Poroshenko greeted each other with a handshake at the start of talks in Belarus on the Ukraine crisis, the first time the two presidents have met since June. REUTERS/Sergei Bondarenko/Kazakh Presidential Office/Pool
Close
4 / 24
Women hold posters of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during a pro-government demonstration in Sanaa August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women hold posters of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during a pro-government demonstration in Sanaa more

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Women hold posters of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi during a pro-government demonstration in Sanaa August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
5 / 24
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos August 24, 2014. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campania

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos August 24, 2014. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in thmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano erupts near Banos August 24, 2014. Tungurahua, which means "Throat of Fire" in the local Quechua language, has been classified as active since 1999. REUTERS/Carlos Campania
Close
6 / 24
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum is carried by Palestinians as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum is carried by Palestinians as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Imore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum is carried by Palestinians as they celebrate what they said was a victory over Israel following a ceasefire in Gaza City August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
7 / 24
A pest control worker sprays insecticide to help control the spread of dengue fever carried by mosquitoes in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A pest control worker sprays insecticide to help control the spread of dengue fever carried by mosquitoes in Kmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
A pest control worker sprays insecticide to help control the spread of dengue fever carried by mosquitoes in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
8 / 24
An activist, demanding justice for the shooting death of teen Michael Brown, outlines a man lying on the pavement in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An activist, demanding justice for the shooting death of teen Michael Brown, outlines a man lying on the pavemmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
An activist, demanding justice for the shooting death of teen Michael Brown, outlines a man lying on the pavement in front of City Hall in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 24
A combination of pictures shows a missile, which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, hit the house of Palestinian senior Islamic Jihad leader Nafez Azzam in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A combination of pictures shows a missile, which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, hit the housmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
A combination of pictures shows a missile, which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft, hit the house of Palestinian senior Islamic Jihad leader Nafez Azzam in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
10 / 24
Father Jacques Clemens reads at a mass at St. Benoit church in Nalinnes August 15, 2014. Clemens, who celebrated his 105th birthday on July 11, may be the world's oldest living priest who still holds a regular service, the Belgian Catholic Church said. Clemens was born in The Hague, Netherlands in 1909 and later moved to Belgium where he was ordained a priest in 1936. Seventy-eight years later, he still holds a regular mass in his parish in the village of Nalinnes, in southern Belgium, in front of 80 faithful. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Father Jacques Clemens reads at a mass at St. Benoit church in Nalinnes August 15, 2014. Clemens, who celebratmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Father Jacques Clemens reads at a mass at St. Benoit church in Nalinnes August 15, 2014. Clemens, who celebrated his 105th birthday on July 11, may be the world's oldest living priest who still holds a regular service, the Belgian Catholic Church said. Clemens was born in The Hague, Netherlands in 1909 and later moved to Belgium where he was ordained a priest in 1936. Seventy-eight years later, he still holds a regular mass in his parish in the village of Nalinnes, in southern Belgium, in front of 80 faithful. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 24
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean, the Italian navy said after completing a two day search for bodies. A further 364 migrants were rescued by navy and coastguard vessels. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta Amore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Coffins containing bodies of migrants who died are carried off a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta August 26, 2014. At least 24 migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa died after their boat sank in the Mediterranean, the Italian navy said after completing a two day search for bodies. A further 364 migrants were rescued by navy and coastguard vessels. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
12 / 24
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates a break point on Misaki Doi of Japan during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates a break point on Misaki Doi of Japan during their match at the 2014 U.more

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates a break point on Misaki Doi of Japan during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 24
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at their position during fighting with pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Ilovaysk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin
Close
14 / 24
Michael Lucarelli runs from the media as he leaves the federal court building after posting bail in Manhattan, New York August 26, 2014. Lucarelli, the director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, was arrested at his Manhattan apartment, a spokesman for the FBI said. A criminal complaint made public in federal court charged Lucarelli with 13 counts of securities fraud. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Michael Lucarelli runs from the media as he leaves the federal court building after posting bail in Manhattan,more

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Michael Lucarelli runs from the media as he leaves the federal court building after posting bail in Manhattan, New York August 26, 2014. Lucarelli, the director of market intelligence at Lippert/Heilshorn & Associates, was arrested at his Manhattan apartment, a spokesman for the FBI said. A criminal complaint made public in federal court charged Lucarelli with 13 counts of securities fraud. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 24
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed imore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Palestinians sit on a couch as they return to the remains of their house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli offensive, after a ceasefire was declared, in the east of Gaza City August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
16 / 24
Twins Nicolas and German Filipeli of Argentina dance during the final round of the Tango World Championship in Stage style in Buenos Aires August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Twins Nicolas and German Filipeli of Argentina dance during the final round of the Tango World Championship inmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Twins Nicolas and German Filipeli of Argentina dance during the final round of the Tango World Championship in Stage style in Buenos Aires August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
17 / 24
A worker at a General Motors (GM) vehicle factory reacts during an assembly that was held to vote to accept the company's proposal to furlough 930 workers for up to five months, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

A worker at a General Motors (GM) vehicle factory reacts during an assembly that was held to vote to accept thmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
A worker at a General Motors (GM) vehicle factory reacts during an assembly that was held to vote to accept the company's proposal to furlough 930 workers for up to five months, in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
18 / 24
Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa (top) and Venezuela's Adrianny Castillo grapple during their women's freestyle 46 kg qualification match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa (top) and Venezuela's Adrianny Castillo grapple during their women's freestyle 46 more

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa (top) and Venezuela's Adrianny Castillo grapple during their women's freestyle 46 kg qualification match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 24
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26more

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
An Ukrainian serviceman is seen next to a sight for a gun near the eastern Ukrainian town of Luhansk August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 24
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant womore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Zhang Guanhui, impersonating Michael Jackson, dances in front of his house located in a village for migrant workers during an interview with Reuters in Beijing July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
21 / 24
A Palestinian boy sits atop a car loaded with his family's belongings near their house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy sits atop a car loaded with his family's belongings near their house, which witnesses said wmore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
A Palestinian boy sits atop a car loaded with his family's belongings near their house, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
22 / 24
Russian's Irina Annenkova competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Russian's Irina Annenkova competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final match at the 201more

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Russian's Irina Annenkova competes during the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
23 / 24
Two Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly from York Sound to Iqaluit after taking part in the Operation Nanook military exercise on Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Two Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly from York Sound to Iqaluit after taking part in the Operation Nanomore

2014年 8月 27日 星期三
Two Canadian Forces Griffon helicopters fly from York Sound to Iqaluit after taking part in the Operation Nanook military exercise on Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 26日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 25日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 24日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 23日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐