Editor's Choice
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters guard their position on the Jalawla front line in the northeastern district of Baqumore
Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, clean a street in Snizhne more
Pro-government protesters perform Friday prayers as a helicopter flies over during a rally in Sanaa August 29,more
A member of the Band of the Moscow Suvorov Military Music College from Russia performs during the dress rehearmore
A man from a Jewish community carries a stove near fellow members as they prepare to leave the village of San more
Picture shows magma along a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers pmore
Member of Parliament (MP) Douglas Carswell (R) and Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's UK Independence Partymore
Wax models of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have confetti thrown on them after being presented with a wemore
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia raects after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 more
Miners and rescue workers hold a miner (C) covered in mud after he was rescued from a gold mine blocked by a lmore
Luis Jaramillo of Panama's Chorrillo FC (front) fights for the ball with Ariel Rodriguez of Costa Rica's Liga more
A worker cleans a window on a building at a business district in Beijing, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hmore
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tourmore
Palestinian protesters and a photographer run from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the Wemore
A television crew reports on the "yarn-bombed" Renwick Gate at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington August 29,more
A girl of a Jewish community peeks through the door of her home as she and fellow members prepare to leave themore
Aug 28, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Angels celebrate after a sacrifice fly hit by Los Angeles Angemore
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot against Sam Groth of Australia in their men's singles match at themore
A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnmore
下一个
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.