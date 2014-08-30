版本:
中国
2014年 8月 30日

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters guard their position on the Jalawla front line in the northeastern district of Baquba near the city of Khanaqin August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 8月 30日
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters guard their position on the Jalawla front line in the northeastern district of Baquba near the city of Khanaqin August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 8月 30日
Prisoners-of-war, who are Ukrainian servicemen captured by pro-Russian separatists, clean a street in Snizhne (Snezhnoye), Donetsk region, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Pro-government protesters perform Friday prayers as a helicopter flies over during a rally in Sanaa August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2014年 8月 30日
Pro-government protesters perform Friday prayers as a helicopter flies over during a rally in Sanaa August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A member of the Band of the Moscow Suvorov Military Music College from Russia performs during the dress rehearsal of the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in front of the St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 8月 30日
A member of the Band of the Moscow Suvorov Military Music College from Russia performs during the dress rehearsal of the International Military Music Festival "Spasskaya Tower" in front of the St. Basil's Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A man from a Jewish community carries a stove near fellow members as they prepare to leave the village of San Juan La Laguna August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 8月 30日
A man from a Jewish community carries a stove near fellow members as they prepare to leave the village of San Juan La Laguna August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Picture shows magma along a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher

2014年 8月 30日
Picture shows magma along a 1-km-long fissure in a lava field north of the Vatnajokull glacier, which covers part of Bardarbunga volcano system, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Nescher
Member of Parliament (MP) Douglas Carswell (R) and Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) party, laugh as they walk through the town centre of Clacton-on-Sea in south east England August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 8月 30日
Member of Parliament (MP) Douglas Carswell (R) and Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) party, laugh as they walk through the town centre of Clacton-on-Sea in south east England August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wax models of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have confetti thrown on them after being presented with a wedding cake and a bridal veil to celebrate their recent wedding, at the Madame Tussauds attraction in Sydney, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 8月 30日
Wax models of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have confetti thrown on them after being presented with a wedding cake and a bridal veil to celebrate their recent wedding, at the Madame Tussauds attraction in Sydney, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia raects after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2014年 8月 30日
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia raects after defeating Simona Halep of Romania during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Miners and rescue workers hold a miner (C) covered in mud after he was rescued from a gold mine blocked by a landslide in Bonanzas town August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2014年 8月 30日
Miners and rescue workers hold a miner (C) covered in mud after he was rescued from a gold mine blocked by a landslide in Bonanzas town August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Luis Jaramillo of Panama's Chorrillo FC (front) fights for the ball with Ariel Rodriguez of Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Alajuela City August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

2014年 8月 30日
Luis Jaramillo of Panama's Chorrillo FC (front) fights for the ball with Ariel Rodriguez of Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match in Alajuela City August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A worker cleans a window on a building at a business district in Beijing, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 8月 30日
A worker cleans a window on a building at a business district in Beijing, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 8月 30日
Venus Williams of the U.S. serves to Sara Errani of Italy during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Palestinian protesters and a photographer run from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

2014年 8月 30日
Palestinian protesters and a photographer run from tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A television crew reports on the "yarn-bombed" Renwick Gate at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 8月 30日
A television crew reports on the "yarn-bombed" Renwick Gate at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl of a Jewish community peeks through the door of her home as she and fellow members prepare to leave the village San Juan La Laguna August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 8月 30日
A girl of a Jewish community peeks through the door of her home as she and fellow members prepare to leave the village San Juan La Laguna August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Aug 28, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Angels celebrate after a sacrifice fly hit by Los Angeles Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick (47) during the 10th inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

2014年 8月 30日
Aug 28, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Angels celebrate after a sacrifice fly hit by Los Angeles Angels second baseman Howie Kendrick (47) during the 10th inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot against Sam Groth of Australia in their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2014年 8月 30日
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot against Sam Groth of Australia in their men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during a seven-week Israeli offensive in Gaza City August 29, 2014.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 30日
A collapsed minaret is seen as Palestinians perform Friday prayers outside the remains of a mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli air strike during a seven-week Israeli offensive in Gaza City August 29, 2014.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
