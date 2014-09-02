版本:
中国
2014年 9月 2日

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 9月 2日
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters beat a riot policeman after clashes during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 9月 2日
Syrian army soldiers fire during a battle in Syria with rebels near the border fence with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

2014年 9月 2日
Luz Elena Munoz holds a photograph of her daughter Nancy Ivette Navarro Munoz while sitting next to the dress of Nancy's 15th birthday celebration, in Ciudad Juarez June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 2日
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People mourn inside School Number One during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 2004 hostage crisis in the southern Russian town of Beslan, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

2014年 9月 2日
People mourn inside School Number One during a ceremony commemorating the victims of the 2004 hostage crisis in the southern Russian town of Beslan, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

2014年 9月 2日
Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Girls walk with their cell phones along the beach at twilight during the Labour Day long weekend in Ft Myers Beach, Florida August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 9月 2日
Girls walk with their cell phones along the beach at twilight during the Labour Day long weekend in Ft Myers Beach, Florida August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kurdish peshmerga forces celebrate as they take control of Sulaiman Pek from the Islamist State militants, in the northwest of Tikrit city September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

2014年 9月 2日
Kurdish peshmerga forces celebrate as they take control of Sulaiman Pek from the Islamist State militants, in the northwest of Tikrit city September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Police officers carry packages containing seized cocaine after their arrival at the police airport in Lima September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 9月 2日
Police officers carry packages containing seized cocaine after their arrival at the police airport in Lima September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2014年 9月 2日
Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pro-democracy lawmakers hold up a banner and signs during a protest as Li Fei, deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, speaks during a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. The signs read, "shameful". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 2日
Pro-democracy lawmakers hold up a banner and signs during a protest as Li Fei, deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, speaks during a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. The signs read, "shameful". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Rebel fighters demonstrate with their fake weapons during a military display as part of a graduating ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 9月 2日
Rebel fighters demonstrate with their fake weapons during a military display as part of a graduating ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
First graders attend a festive ceremony to mark the start of another school year in Slaviansk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 2日
First graders attend a festive ceremony to mark the start of another school year in Slaviansk, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Soldiers of the Polish Navy take part in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland, at the World War Two Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2014年 9月 2日
Soldiers of the Polish Navy take part in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland, at the World War Two Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 9月 2日
A piece of a mortar projectile is pictured on a road near the airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres is seen with Israeli and Palestinian children during an event opening a year of training of an Israeli-Palestinian soccer program launched by the Peres Center for Peace, in Kibbutz Dorot, outside the Gaza Strip, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 9月 2日
Former Israeli president Shimon Peres is seen with Israeli and Palestinian children during an event opening a year of training of an Israeli-Palestinian soccer program launched by the Peres Center for Peace, in Kibbutz Dorot, outside the Gaza Strip, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A boy swims in a pond in Lalitpur September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 9月 2日
A boy swims in a pond in Lalitpur September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Afram Yakoub, chairman of the Assyrian Federation of Sweden poses for a photograph in his office in the town of Sodertalje, south west of Stockholm June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 2日
Afram Yakoub, chairman of the Assyrian Federation of Sweden poses for a photograph in his office in the town of Sodertalje, south west of Stockholm June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 2日
Anti-government protesters run after police personnel during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Melvic Choo, 13, takes the ashes of his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo at his wake in Seremban September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 9月 2日
Melvic Choo, 13, takes the ashes of his father MH17 co-pilot Eugene Choo at his wake in Seremban September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 2日
Tourists have dinner as fish swim around them, at the Tianjin Haichang Polar Ocean World in Tianjin, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at Laborfest 2014 at Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 9月 2日
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at Laborfest 2014 at Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Folk artist Yu Guangjun places "Maohou" figures onto a miniature display at his house in Beijing, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 9月 2日
Folk artist Yu Guangjun places "Maohou" figures onto a miniature display at his house in Beijing, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
