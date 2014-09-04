版本:
中国
2014年 9月 4日

A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighboring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 9月 4日
A Palestinian man looks out of his heavily damaged house at neighboring houses which witnesses said were destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 4日
Ukrainian servicemen ride on armored vehicles near Slaviansk September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An injured woman rests at a field hospital in Douma, Syria September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

2014年 9月 4日
An injured woman rests at a field hospital in Douma, Syria September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2014年 9月 4日
A woman sits in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Donetsk, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Mourners carry the coffins of Shi'ite volunteers from the Brigades of Peace, who are loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, during their funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 9月 4日
Mourners carry the coffins of Shi'ite volunteers from the Brigades of Peace, who are loyal to radical cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, during their funeral in Najaf, south of Baghdad, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 9月 4日
The Mistral-class helicopter carrier Vladivostok is seen at the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A father of a Lebanese soldier captured by hardline Syrian Islamists, reacts next to a hearse carrying the coffin of another soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

2014年 9月 4日
A father of a Lebanese soldier captured by hardline Syrian Islamists, reacts next to a hearse carrying the coffin of another soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in Qalamoun, in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A mother inspects her child's injuries after what activists claimed was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 9月 4日
A mother inspects her child's injuries after what activists claimed was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on a market in Douma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Military vehicles and a model of an aircraft are displayed on the golf course of the the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

2014年 9月 4日
Military vehicles and a model of an aircraft are displayed on the golf course of the the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
An anti-government protester covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in the morning in front of the President's house in the Red Zone during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 4日
An anti-government protester covers himself with a plastic sheet during heavy rain in the morning in front of the President's house in the Red Zone during the Revolution March in Islamabad September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 4日
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Military musicians perform before a friendly soccer match between Germany and Argentina in Duesseldorf September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 9月 4日
Military musicians perform before a friendly soccer match between Germany and Argentina in Duesseldorf September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A craftsman from a model-making company applies final touches to a full-sized model of a Typhoon fighter jet at the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 9月 4日
A craftsman from a model-making company applies final touches to a full-sized model of a Typhoon fighter jet at the Celtic Manor Hotel, ahead of the NATO summit, in Newport, Wales, September 3, 2014. REUTERS
Radical Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr attends the funeral of fighters loyal to his Brigades of Peace, who were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded near the town of Amerli, in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 9月 4日
Radical Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr attends the funeral of fighters loyal to his Brigades of Peace, who were killed when an improvised explosive device exploded near the town of Amerli, in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 3, 2014. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
A youth rides a bicycle on the hills in Kathmandu September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 9月 4日
A youth rides a bicycle on the hills in Kathmandu September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
More than 1,000 Paramilitary policemen take park in an exercise in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 9月 4日
More than 1,000 Paramilitary policemen take park in an exercise in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China September 2, 2014. REUTERS
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 4日
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talks with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yuko Obuchi and Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi as they prepare for a photo session at his official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 9月 4日
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe talks with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yuko Obuchi and Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi as they prepare for a photo session at his official residence in Tokyo September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Tennis fans watch as the sun sets during the quarter-final match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 4日
Tennis fans watch as the sun sets during the quarter-final match between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in his hometown of Fnideq in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 4日
Relatives and soldiers from the Lebanese army carry the coffin of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Arsal, during his funeral in his hometown of Fnideq in Akkar September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Volunteers attend a training session at the base of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 9月 4日
Volunteers attend a training session at the base of Ukrainian self-defense battalion "Azov" in the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Actress Cameron Diaz attends a photocall to promote the movie "Sex Tape" in Paris September 4, 2014 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2014年 9月 4日
Actress Cameron Diaz attends a photocall to promote the movie "Sex Tape" in Paris September 4, 2014 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Fresa, 5, stands inside the dog shelter "Santuario Milagros Caninos" on the outskirts of Mexico City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 9月 4日
Fresa, 5, stands inside the dog shelter "Santuario Milagros Caninos" on the outskirts of Mexico City August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2014年 9月 4日
Kashmiri women and a child are transported in a boat through a flooded road to a safer place during incessant rains in Srinagar September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
