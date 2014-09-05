版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 5日 星期五 19:55 BJT

Editor's choice

Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Tmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
1 / 24
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he sits on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he sits on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Glemore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he sits on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 24
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Stripmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Strip, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 24
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Weemore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 24
A man walks amidst tents set up on the floor of a gymnasium for parents of freshmen students at Tianjin University in Tianjin municipality, China September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks amidst tents set up on the floor of a gymnasium for parents of freshmen students at Tianjin Univermore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A man walks amidst tents set up on the floor of a gymnasium for parents of freshmen students at Tianjin University in Tianjin municipality, China September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
A man walks past a garage set ablaze by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man walks past a garage set ablaze by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, Septembermore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A man walks past a garage set ablaze by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 24
NATO leaders watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

NATO leaders watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newpormore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
NATO leaders watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
7 / 24
Demonstrators sit in the middle of the road during a protest in front of a McDonald's Restaurant In Chicago, Illinois, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Demonstrators sit in the middle of the road during a protest in front of a McDonald's Restaurant In Chicago, Imore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Demonstrators sit in the middle of the road during a protest in front of a McDonald's Restaurant In Chicago, Illinois, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 24
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in smore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in southern Sanaa September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 24
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Califomore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 24
Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, neamore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
11 / 24
Members of Vila Franca Xira forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of Vila Franca Xira forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon Septmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Members of Vila Franca Xira forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 24
A puddle of melted material is pictured in front of a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces on a road near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A puddle of melted material is pictured in front of a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces on a road nearmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A puddle of melted material is pictured in front of a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces on a road near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 24
A man crosses 6th Avenue as the sun sets in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man crosses 6th Avenue as the sun sets in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A man crosses 6th Avenue as the sun sets in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 24
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarter-final men's singles match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York early on September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Close
15 / 24
U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen who declined to give their names, tiptoe through the water in front of "Pip's Dock Street Dogs" after the Chesapeake Bay overflowed its banks at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen who declined to give their names, tiptoe through the water in front of "Pip's Domore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen who declined to give their names, tiptoe through the water in front of "Pip's Dock Street Dogs" after the Chesapeake Bay overflowed its banks at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
16 / 24
A man climbs down after partially chipping out the cross from the entrance of his house, after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism, at Hasayan town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man climbs down after partially chipping out the cross from the entrance of his house, after taking part in more

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A man climbs down after partially chipping out the cross from the entrance of his house, after taking part in a religion conversion ceremony from Christianity to Hinduism, at Hasayan town in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 24
Martha's Kitchen is open as the sun rises over Saxis Island, a historic fishing village on Virginia's Eastern Shore October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Martha's Kitchen is open as the sun rises over Saxis Island, a historic fishing village on Virginia's Eastern more

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Martha's Kitchen is open as the sun rises over Saxis Island, a historic fishing village on Virginia's Eastern Shore October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 24
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington September 4, more

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 24
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with Reuters in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhouetted at an empty house which he had planned to decorate with her for their marriage, after he showed the house during an interview with Reuters in Tianjin, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 24
A fan reacts outside the clinic where Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati died today at the age of 55 in Buenos Aires September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A fan reacts outside the clinic where Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati died today at the age of 55 in Buenos more

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A fan reacts outside the clinic where Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati died today at the age of 55 in Buenos Aires September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
21 / 24
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, soutmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, south of Berlin, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 24
President Barack Obama arrives for a dinner at Cardiff Castle, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

President Barack Obama arrives for a dinner at Cardiff Castle, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Wmore

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
President Barack Obama arrives for a dinner at Cardiff Castle, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
23 / 24
Regine Grosinger and her three-years-old dog Hope pose in Vienna September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Regine Grosinger and her three-years-old dog Hope pose in Vienna September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

2014年 9月 5日 星期五
Regine Grosinger and her three-years-old dog Hope pose in Vienna September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 4日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 2日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 8月 31日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐