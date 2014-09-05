Editor's choice
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Tmore
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he sits on an armored vehicle near Kramatorsk September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Glemore
An Israeli worker repairs a fence damaged by a tank in Kibbutz Nahal Oz , just outside the northern Gaza Stripmore
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Weemore
A man walks amidst tents set up on the floor of a gymnasium for parents of freshmen students at Tianjin Univermore
A man walks past a garage set ablaze by what locals say was shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donetsk, Septembermore
NATO leaders watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newpormore
Demonstrators sit in the middle of the road during a protest in front of a McDonald's Restaurant In Chicago, Imore
Vehicles carrying followers of the Shi'ite Houthi movement drive on a road leading to the movement's camp in smore
Flowers and mementos are pictured on the star of comedian Joan Rivers on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Califomore
Demonstrators take a break from a protest against the NATO summit taking place at the Celtic Manor resort, neamore
Members of Vila Franca Xira forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon Septmore
A puddle of melted material is pictured in front of a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces on a road nearmore
A man crosses 6th Avenue as the sun sets in New York September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Novak Djokovic of Serbia makes fun of himself after missing a shot to Andy Murray of Britain during their quarmore
U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen who declined to give their names, tiptoe through the water in front of "Pip's Domore
A man climbs down after partially chipping out the cross from the entrance of his house, after taking part in more
Martha's Kitchen is open as the sun rises over Saxis Island, a historic fishing village on Virginia's Eastern more
An orangutan holds a paper bag over its head under the hot sun at the National Zoo in Washington September 4, more
Zhiliang, whose fiancee was onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 which disappeared on March 8, 2014, is silhmore
A fan reacts outside the clinic where Argentine musician Gustavo Cerati died today at the age of 55 in Buenos more
A swimming pool is pictured inside a building at the former headquarters of the Soviet army in Wuensdorf, soutmore
President Barack Obama arrives for a dinner at Cardiff Castle, in Wales September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Wmore
Regine Grosinger and her three-years-old dog Hope pose in Vienna September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.