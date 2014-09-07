版本:
2014年 9月 7日 星期日

Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko agreed on Saturday in a telephone call that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was generally holding but said further steps were needed to make it more durable. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko agreed on Saturday in a telephone call that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was generally holding but said further steps were needed to make it more durable. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
First year cadets of the Military University of Communication march during an oath-taking ceremony in St.Petersburg September 6, 2014. Some 700 first year cadets of the academy attended the ceremony before starting their studies. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
First year cadets of the Military University of Communication march during an oath-taking ceremony in St.Petersburg September 6, 2014. Some 700 first year cadets of the academy attended the ceremony before starting their studies. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (front L) and Prince Charles (front R) react while watching the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (front L) and Prince Charles (front R) react while watching the sack race at the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in Braemar, Scotland September 6, 2014. The referendum on Scottish independence will take place on September 18, when Scotland will vote whether or not to end the 307-year-old union with the rest of the United Kingdom. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. Authorities declared a disaster alert in the northern region after heavy rain hit villages across the Kashmir valley, causing the worst flooding in two decades. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. Authorities declared a disaster alert in the northern region after heavy rain hit villages across the Kashmir valley, causing the worst flooding in two decades. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A protester argues with a police officer during a rally against austerity measures in the city of Thessaloniki September 6, 2014. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Saturday announced cuts to unpopular taxes introduced at the height of the country's debt crisis, in a bid to show the nation that over four years of austerity are finally nearing an end. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
A protester argues with a police officer during a rally against austerity measures in the city of Thessaloniki September 6, 2014. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Saturday announced cuts to unpopular taxes introduced at the height of the country's debt crisis, in a bid to show the nation that over four years of austerity are finally nearing an end. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Germany's Marcus Ehning riding Cornado NRW competes in the jumping first round third competition at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Germany's Marcus Ehning riding Cornado NRW competes in the jumping first round third competition at the World Equestrian Games at the d'Ornano stadium in Caen, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Residents inspect the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Residents inspect the body of a man killed by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Singer Gwen Stefani holds her son Apollo as she attends the semi-final match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Singer Gwen Stefani holds her son Apollo as she attends the semi-final match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Roger Federer of Switzerland at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugee camp in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugee camp in Erbil September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Ekaterina Makarova (in white shirt) and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland (rear, R) and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Ekaterina Makarova (in white shirt) and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hingis of Switzerland (rear, R) and Flavia Pennetta of Italy in the women's doubles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A fashionista wearing sunglasses smiles as she walks around Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
A fashionista wearing sunglasses smiles as she walks around Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A tourist walks across the Manshuk Mametova glacier, about 3,550 metres (11,647 feet) above sea level, in the mountains of Tien Shan outside Almaty September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
A tourist walks across the Manshuk Mametova glacier, about 3,550 metres (11,647 feet) above sea level, in the mountains of Tien Shan outside Almaty September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Participants climb over a wall at the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series in Arnsberg September 6, 2014. Competitors who took part in the endurance event saw themselves having to overcome various military style obstacles. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Participants climb over a wall at the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series in Arnsberg September 6, 2014. Competitors who took part in the endurance event saw themselves having to overcome various military style obstacles. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Octavia Spencer looks out of a car window as she arrives for the "Black and White" gala at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Octavia Spencer looks out of a car window as she arrives for the "Black and White" gala at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Eben Etzebeth (R) and Bryan Habana (2nd L) of South Africa's Springboks tackle Israel Folau (2nd R) of Australia's Wallabies during their Tri-Nations rugby union match at Subiaco Oval in Perth, Western Australia, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Eben Etzebeth (R) and Bryan Habana (2nd L) of South Africa's Springboks tackle Israel Folau (2nd R) of Australia's Wallabies during their Tri-Nations rugby union match at Subiaco Oval in Perth, Western Australia, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a missed point against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a missed point against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. A ceasefire struck between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was largely holding on Saturday, though residents and combatants said it was likely to prove a brief interlude before renewed fighting. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 9月 7日 星期日
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. A ceasefire struck between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was largely holding on Saturday, though residents and combatants said it was likely to prove a brief interlude before renewed fighting. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
