Ukrainian soldiers inspect damaged tank on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6more
First year cadets of the Military University of Communication march during an oath-taking ceremony in St.Petermore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth (front L) and Prince Charles (front R) react while watching the sack race at the annmore
A temple stands amid the waters of the overflowing river Tawi during heavy rains in Jammu September 6, 2014. Amore
A protester argues with a police officer during a rally against austerity measures in the city of Thessalonikimore
Germany's Marcus Ehning riding Cornado NRW competes in the jumping first round third competition at the World more
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY Residents inspect the body of a man killedmore
Singer Gwen Stefani holds her son Apollo as she attends the semi-final match between Marin Cilic of Croatia anmore
Displaced Iraq Christians who fled from Islamic State militants in Mosul, pray at a school acting as a refugeemore
Ekaterina Makarova (in white shirt) and Elena Vesnina, both from Russia, celebrate after defeating Martina Hinmore
A fashionista wearing sunglasses smiles as she walks around Lincoln Center during New York Fashion Week in themore
A tourist walks across the Manshuk Mametova glacier, about 3,550 metres (11,647 feet) above sea level, in the more
Participants climb over a wall at the "Tough Mudder" endurance event series in Arnsberg September 6, 2014. Commore
Octavia Spencer looks out of a car window as she arrives for the "Black and White" gala at the Toronto Internamore
A model presents a creation during the Herve Leger Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week more
Eben Etzebeth (R) and Bryan Habana (2nd L) of South Africa's Springboks tackle Israel Folau (2nd R) of Australmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts to a missed point against Kei Nishikori of Japan during their semi-final matchmore
An injured man receives treatment at a hospital in the southern coastal town of Mariupol, September 6, 2014. Amore
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
The art of flowers
Blooms on display at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
Mourning for Manchester
Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017
Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.