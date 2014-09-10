版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 10日 星期三 21:55 BJT

Editor's choice

A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar Sepmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 24
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the vilmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 24
A general view shows the Reservoir Montsouris, a large supply of drinking water, located in the 14th district of Paris during a press visit, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A general view shows the Reservoir Montsouris, a large supply of drinking water, located in the 14th district more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A general view shows the Reservoir Montsouris, a large supply of drinking water, located in the 14th district of Paris during a press visit, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
3 / 24
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinemore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Shi'ite Houthis help a fellow protester, injured during clashes with law enforcement officers, near the cabinet building in Sanaa September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
4 / 24
A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come back back inside, in Yibin, Sichuan province, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come bamore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come back back inside, in Yibin, Sichuan province, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by fmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
6 / 24
Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves after a ceremony commemorating the 2001 assassination of legendary Tajik resistance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, in Kabul September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves after a ceremony commemorating the 2001 assassination ofmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah waves after a ceremony commemorating the 2001 assassination of legendary Tajik resistance commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, in Kabul September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
7 / 24
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, Califomore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 24
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh,more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 24
A waitress poses while customers eat dinner inside iron cages at a jail-themed restaurant in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A waitress poses while customers eat dinner inside iron cages at a jail-themed restaurant in the Chinese port more

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A waitress poses while customers eat dinner inside iron cages at a jail-themed restaurant in the Chinese port city of Tianjin September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 24
A visitor stands on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A visitor stands on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalemmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A visitor stands on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
11 / 24
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indian taming" at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, northeast of Buenos Aires September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indian taming" at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, northeast of Buenos Aires September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
12 / 24
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training centre in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO internatmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Members of Poland's special commando unit Lubliniec storm a building during the "Noble Sword-14" NATO international tactical exercise at the land forces training centre in Oleszno, near Drawsko Pomorskie, northwest Poland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
13 / 24
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond poses with supporters of the 'Yes Campaign', in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond poses with supporters of the 'Yes Campaign', in Edinburgh, Scotland Sepmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond poses with supporters of the 'Yes Campaign', in Edinburgh, Scotland September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 24
Parks Canada image shows one of two ships from the lost Franklin expedition in this image released on September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Parks Canada/Handout

Parks Canada image shows one of two ships from the lost Franklin expedition in this image released on Septembemore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Parks Canada image shows one of two ships from the lost Franklin expedition in this image released on September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Parks Canada/Handout
Close
15 / 24
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada Smore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 24
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week Septembermore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2015 Rodarte collection during New York Fashion Week September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 24
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 9, 2014. Rmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A super moon rises in the sky near the Eiffel tower as seen from Suresnes, Western Paris, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 24
A man dressed as a horror clown poses before a so-called "Monster Casting" session for the Filmpark Babelsberg theme park in Potsdam, Germany, September 9, 2014. The theme park is casting people for an upcoming horror show. REUTERS/Hannibal

A man dressed as a horror clown poses before a so-called "Monster Casting" session for the Filmpark Babelsbergmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A man dressed as a horror clown poses before a so-called "Monster Casting" session for the Filmpark Babelsberg theme park in Potsdam, Germany, September 9, 2014. The theme park is casting people for an upcoming horror show. REUTERS/Hannibal
Close
19 / 24
Visitors stand on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Visitors stand on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem Smore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Visitors stand on the art installation "Big Bambu: 5,000 Arms to Hold You" at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
20 / 24
Secretary of State John Kerry looks out over Baghdad from a helicopter September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Secretary of State John Kerry looks out over Baghdad from a helicopter September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smimore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Secretary of State John Kerry looks out over Baghdad from a helicopter September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
21 / 24
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's Pmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
22 / 24
A performer practices a dance move before taking part in at the festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A performer practices a dance move before taking part in at the festivities marking the end of the annual harvmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
A performer practices a dance move before taking part in at the festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of Onam in Trichur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
23 / 24
Professional stuntman Eddie Braun reacts as the steam power rocket named 'The Evel Spirit' is tested along the edge of the Snake River Canyon outside Twin Falls, Idaho, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Professional stuntman Eddie Braun reacts as the steam power rocket named 'The Evel Spirit' is tested along tmore

2014年 9月 10日 星期三
Professional stuntman Eddie Braun reacts as the steam power rocket named 'The Evel Spirit' is tested along the edge of the Snake River Canyon outside Twin Falls, Idaho, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 9日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 8日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 7日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 6日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐