2014年 9月 11日 星期四

Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear, Ray and Will patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Members of the "Patriots" Huggie Bear, Ray and Will patrol in their UTV near a camp of patriots near the U.S.-Mexico border outside Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position he keep watch on two moving vehicles belonging to the Islamic State at the Bakirta front line, near the town of Makhmur south of Erbil September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes position he keep watch on two moving vehicles belonging to the Islamic State at the Bakirta front line, near the town of Makhmur south of Erbil September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
Civilians transport an injured man on a motorbike after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Civilians transport an injured man on a motorbike after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Members of the Ukrainian national guard smoke at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Members of the Ukrainian national guard smoke at a checkpoint near the town of Slavyanoserbsk, in Luhansk region September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Palestinian girl walks past a pharmacy's wall, which witnesses said was damaged during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 10, 2014. The writing on the wall reads "Al-Sha'af Pharmacy". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A Palestinian girl walks past a pharmacy's wall, which witnesses said was damaged during the Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 10, 2014. The writing on the wall reads "Al-Sha'af Pharmacy". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks down the road to Makhmur that was retaken from the Islamic Sate, south of Erbil September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks down the road to Makhmur that was retaken from the Islamic Sate, south of Erbil September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Test person Niklas Thiel poses with an electroencephalography cap which measures brain activity, at the Technische Universitaet Muenchen in Garching near Munich September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Test person Niklas Thiel poses with an electroencephalography cap which measures brain activity, at the Technische Universitaet Muenchen in Garching near Munich September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman stands among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A woman stands among some of the 3,000 flags placed in memory of the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks, at a park in Winnetka, Illinois, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffic police branch during what they said was an offensive against them by rebel fighters in the Bab al-Jenin neighborhood of Aleppo September 10, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad aim their weapons as they take up positions inside the traffic police branch during what they said was an offensive against them by rebel fighters in the Bab al-Jenin neighborhood of Aleppo September 10, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
A cat is seen near houses under demolition in Xintiandi area, one of the most expensive per square meter of Shanghai, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A cat is seen near houses under demolition in Xintiandi area, one of the most expensive per square meter of Shanghai, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
Flood victims are seen beside their belongings in front of a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab Province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Flood victims are seen beside their belongings in front of a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab Province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A wounded Syrian man walks in a hospital room he shares with other Syrians at Ziv Medical centre in Safed, northern Israel September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A wounded Syrian man walks in a hospital room he shares with other Syrians at Ziv Medical centre in Safed, northern Israel September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
'YES' campaign flags fly from a fence near a tower block in Edinburgh September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
'YES' campaign flags fly from a fence near a tower block in Edinburgh September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks with Chancellor Angela Merkel during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks with Chancellor Angela Merkel during the budget debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, in Berlin, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Secretary of State John Kerry looks over papers while flying from Jordan to Iraq September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Secretary of State John Kerry looks over papers while flying from Jordan to Iraq September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Britain's Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, laugh during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park in east London September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Britain's Prince William and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, laugh during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Park in east London September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
President Barack Obama delivers a live televised address to the nation on his plans for military action against the Islamic State, from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
President Barack Obama delivers a live televised address to the nation on his plans for military action against the Islamic State, from the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool
Kashmiri men stand on the roof of their flooded house as they wait to be rescued by Indian army soldiers in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Kashmiri men stand on the roof of their flooded house as they wait to be rescued by Indian army soldiers in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 9月 11日 星期四
Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
