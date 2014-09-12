A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrimore

A cow stands on Lag Bay beach, the island of Rum is seen in the background, on the island of Eigg, Inner Hebrides, Scotland May 28, 2014. The Scottish island of Eigg has the first completely wind, water and sun-powered electricity grid in the world, according to the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

