版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 13日 星期六 15:15 BJT

Editor's Choice

The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harrmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 22
Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassan village, near Tikrit in northern Iraq September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 22
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Courtmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
3 / 22
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in downtown Santiago, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 22
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in thmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
5 / 22
Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Torontmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Toronto September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
6 / 22
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Palexpo in Geneva September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Palexpo in Geneva September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
7 / 22
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
8 / 22
Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketbalmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketball World Cup semi-final game in Madrid September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
9 / 22
A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydney Exhibition Centre September 13, 2014 where the science-fiction convention called 'Oz Comic-Con' is currently being held. REUTERS/David Gray

A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydneymore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydney Exhibition Centre September 13, 2014 where the science-fiction convention called 'Oz Comic-Con' is currently being held. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 22
A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 22
Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province Septemore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 22
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rugby exhibition match at the Olympic Park in east London, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rugby exhibition match at the Olympic Park in east London, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
13 / 22
Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
14 / 22
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUmore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
15 / 22
United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCorps Pledge ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCormore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCorps Pledge ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
16 / 22
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werdermore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werder Bremen during their Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
17 / 22
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroymore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
18 / 22
E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification session of the Formula E Championship race in Beijing September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification sessimore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification session of the Formula E Championship race in Beijing September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
19 / 22
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be more

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 22
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Gramore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix at the Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
21 / 22
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdimore

2014年 9月 13日 星期六
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdict at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria September 12, 2014. REUTERS
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 12日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 11日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 10日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 9日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐