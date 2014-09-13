Editor's Choice
The word "Yes" is scrawled on the sand as people look out over the bay at Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harrmore
Shi'ite fighters from Mahde Army launch rockets during heavy fighting against Islamic state members at Bo Hassmore
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius (top, 2nd L) leaves the North Gauteng High Courtmore
Students cling at a fence while they are detained at the Education Ministry building during its occupation in more
Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian during clashes at a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in thmore
Toronto councillor Doug Ford (C) prepares to sign his paperwork needed to run for mayor at City Hall in Torontmore
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves a ball during his Davis Cup semi-final tennis match against Italy's Simone more
A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Serbia's Rasko Katic celebrates their impending victory over France during the last seconds of their Basketbalmore
A person dressed as an astronaut walks past a man stopping traffic on a pedestrian crossing outside the Sydneymore
A Ukrainian soldier jumps to a tank near the eastern Ukrainian town of Pervomaysk September 12, 2014.REUTERS/Gmore
Flood victims sit beside their belongings as they wait for help, along a road in Multan, Punjab province Septemore
Britain's Prince Harry (L) jokes around with former England rugby captain Mike Tindall during the wheelchair rmore
Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates with team mates after scoring against Monaco during their French more
Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at a party rally in Glasgow, Scotland September 12, 2014.REUmore
United States President Barack Obama (L) is applauded by former U.S. President Bill Clinton (R) at an AmeriCormore
Bayer Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi (L), Hakan Calhanoglu and Heung Min Son (R) celebrate a goal against Werdermore
A Palestinian flag and a Hamas flag (R) flutter atop the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroymore
E.Dams-Renault driver Nicolas Prost of France sits inside the car at the pit lane during a qualification sessimore
A member of the pro-Russian rebels, who is a prisoner-of-war (POW), walks in front of a bus he is about to be more
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy crashes during the first free practice session of the Italian Gramore
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as Judge Thokozile Masipa (unseen) delivers her verdimore
