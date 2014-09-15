Editor's choice
U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller sits in a witness box during his trial at the North Korean Supreme Court in tmore
Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to more
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, Smore
Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation dumore
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks atmore
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer more
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine jmore
People walk at a flooded yard in Letovanic village, central Croatia, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronmore
Palestinian students walk past houses that witnesses said were destroyed by the Israeli offensive, as they makmore
Occupy Central protesters march with 500-meter long black cloth, which they say symbolizes the loss of credibimore
A girl displaced by heavy floods carries her belongings as she arrives at a free medical camp in Srinagar Septmore
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronmore
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typmore
A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a leasemore
Art MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Italy watches his bike skid across the track after losing control of it dumore
Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Olmore
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood poses wimore
Armed Ukrainian soldiers attend a religious service in a blindage on the outskirts of the southern coastal towmore
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tenmore
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of more
Placards showing 'Yes" and "No" are displayed on moorland on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotlmore
Surfers ride a wave as a whale-shaped kite flies above them during the annual Festival of the Winds at Sydney'more
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition imore
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temore
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.