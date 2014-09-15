版本:
中国
2014年 9月 15日 星期一

U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller sits in a witness box during his trial at the North Korean Supreme Court in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 14, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
U.S. citizen Matthew Todd Miller sits in a witness box during his trial at the North Korean Supreme Court in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang September 14, 2014. REUTERS
Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Injured children rest in a field hospital, after what activists claim were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A pro-Russian rebel displays a captured Ukrainian flag at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Cara Delevingne leads models in the finale of the Topshop Unique Spring/Summer 2015 collection presentation during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A model has her makeup and hair done backstage before the presentation of the Jonathan Saunders Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk at a flooded yard in Letovanic village, central Croatia, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
People walk at a flooded yard in Letovanic village, central Croatia, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Palestinian students walk past houses that witnesses said were destroyed by the Israeli offensive, as they make their way to school on the first day of the new school year in the east of Gaza City September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Palestinian students walk past houses that witnesses said were destroyed by the Israeli offensive, as they make their way to school on the first day of the new school year in the east of Gaza City September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Occupy Central protesters march with 500-meter long black cloth, which they say symbolizes the loss of credibility in Beijing's refusal to allow true democracy in Hong Kong, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Occupy Central protesters march with 500-meter long black cloth, which they say symbolizes the loss of credibility in Beijing's refusal to allow true democracy in Hong Kong, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A girl displaced by heavy floods carries her belongings as she arrives at a free medical camp in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A girl displaced by heavy floods carries her belongings as she arrives at a free medical camp in Srinagar September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
The Super Shuttle Ferry 7 floats on its side after it capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Picture taken March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A vulture flies in between rows of crypts at the Cemetery General in Guatemala City March 25, 2013. If a lease on a grave has expired or not been paid, grave cleaners will break open the crypts to remove and rebury the bodies. Any remains that have not been claimed are packed into plastic bags, labeled and stored in mass graves. Picture taken March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Art MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Italy watches his bike skid across the track after losing control of it during the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Art MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci of Italy watches his bike skid across the track after losing control of it during the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico circuit in central Italy September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Olympic Park in east London, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech on stage during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games at the Olympic Park in east London, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a Scottish flag backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Wearing a "Yes" badge, in reference to Scotland's independence referendum, designer Vivienne Westwood poses with a Scottish flag backstage before the presentation of her Vivienne Westwood Red Label Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Armed Ukrainian soldiers attend a religious service in a blindage on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Armed Ukrainian soldiers attend a religious service in a blindage on the outskirts of the southern coastal town of Mariupol September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A displaced Iraqi child, who fled from Islamic State violence in Mosul, sits with her family outside their tent at Baherka refugee camp in Erbil September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
A woman rides a bicycle past the remains of a burnt-out Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Placards showing 'Yes" and "No" are displayed on moorland on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Placards showing 'Yes" and "No" are displayed on moorland on the Isle of Lewis, in the Outer Hebrides of Scotland September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Surfers ride a wave as a whale-shaped kite flies above them during the annual Festival of the Winds at Sydney's Bondi Beach September 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Surfers ride a wave as a whale-shaped kite flies above them during the annual Festival of the Winds at Sydney's Bondi Beach September 14, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
Miss New York Kira Kazantsev reacts after being announced as the winner of the
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 9月 15日 星期一
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
