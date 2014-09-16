版本:
中国
2014年 9月 16日 星期二

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he delivers a speech at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Aberdeen, Scotland September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Chicken farmer Craig Watts pauses while dissecting a euthanized chicken checking for disease, at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Chicken farmer Craig Watts pauses while dissecting a euthanized chicken checking for disease, at C&A Farms in Fairmont, North Carolina June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Singer Paloma Faith, models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Singer Paloma Faith, models Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, and photographer Mario Testino watch the presentation of the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A man stands in his flooded home in Zazina village, central Croatia, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of Ukrainian police special task force "Sich" take part in a drill at their base in Slaviansk September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the military police march during a parade commemorating Independence Day in Tegucigalpa September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Members of the military police march during a parade commemorating Independence Day in Tegucigalpa September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A fishing boat passes the Super Shuttle Ferry 7 which capsized in strong winds and huge waves unleashed by Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Luis, in Manila Bay September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A man grieves at a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A man grieves at a cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A boy makes an offering of food at a pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A boy makes an offering of food at a pagoda during the Pchum Ben festival in Phnom Penh September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A presidential guard looks through binoculars as he keeps watch at the national palace during celebrations to mark Mexico's 204th anniversary in Mexico City September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A presidential guard looks through binoculars as he keeps watch at the national palace during celebrations to mark Mexico's 204th anniversary in Mexico City September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Newly-crowned Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev leaps into the air while posing for photographs during her '"Toe Dip" along the beachfront of Boardwalk Hall the morning after she won the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Newly-crowned Miss America 2015 Kira Kazantsev leaps into the air while posing for photographs during her '"Toe Dip" along the beachfront of Boardwalk Hall the morning after she won the 2015 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
People use wooden dumbbells during a health promotion event to mark Japan's "Respect for the Aged Day" at a temple in Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular among the Japanese elderly, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" talks to his girlfriend after returning from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A volunteer of Ukrainian self-defence battalion "Azov" talks to his girlfriend after returning from the front line in Eastern regions of Ukraine, in Kiev September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A worker is rescued by colleagues and fire-fighters after he was trapped in a cave-in at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A worker is rescued by colleagues and fire-fighters after he was trapped in a cave-in at a construction site in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model poses with a Olympus 'PEN E PL7' camera on the press day of the world's largest fair for imaging in Cologne September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A model poses with a Olympus 'PEN E PL7' camera on the press day of the world's largest fair for imaging in Cologne September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A man passes 'Yes' campaign posters as he walk along a street in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A man passes 'Yes' campaign posters as he walk along a street in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon on one of the frontlines of Wadi Al-Dayf camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries his weapon on one of the frontlines of Wadi Al-Dayf camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, members of the punk protest band Pussy Riot, take their seats onstage for a forum at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, members of the punk protest band Pussy Riot, take their seats onstage for a forum at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
People load parts of the wreckage of a Syrian war plane onto a truck after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. troops carry the dead body of a soldier from a NATO-led international military force, at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 16, 2014. . REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
U.S. troops carry the dead body of a soldier from a NATO-led international military force, at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 16, 2014. . REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Stylists put a wig on a model backstage before the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Stylists put a wig on a model backstage before the presentation of the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2015 collection during London Fashion Week September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Actress Kristen Bell gestures next to her husband and cast member Dax Shepard at the premiere of "This Is Where I Leave You" in Hollywood, California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2014年 9月 16日 星期二
Actress Kristen Bell gestures next to her husband and cast member Dax Shepard at the premiere of "This Is Where I Leave You" in Hollywood, California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
