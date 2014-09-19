版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 22:40 BJT

Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Supporters from the "No" Campaign react to a declaration in their favor, at the Better Together Campaign headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan
A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A Bukusu youth waits outside his uncle's home for a circumcision ritual in Kenya's western region of Bungoma August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Pennsylvania State Police salute as they line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38 is carried into the Cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Pennsylvania State Police salute as they line the streets outside St. Peters' Cathedral in Scranton, Pennsylvania September 18, 2014, as the casket carrying slain Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38 is carried into the Cathedral for his funeral service. REUTERS/Mike Segar
MG3 automatic weapons are seen inside a container that is part of a German military aid shipment for Kurdish forces in Northern Iraq at a storage facility of the Bundeswehr armed forces in Waren, north of Berlin, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
MG3 automatic weapons are seen inside a container that is part of a German military aid shipment for Kurdish forces in Northern Iraq at a storage facility of the Bundeswehr armed forces in Waren, north of Berlin, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Tibetan exiles shout slogans during a protest outside the venue of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Poll clerk George MacKay sits in the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Poll clerk George MacKay sits in the Coulags caravan polling station, in the Scottish Highlands September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rebel commander Alexander Khodakovsky of the Vostok Battalion speaks during an interview with Reuters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Rebel commander Alexander Khodakovsky of the Vostok Battalion speaks during an interview with Reuters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko acknowledges applause after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko acknowledges applause after addressing a joint meeting of Congress in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Ryan Randall plays the bagpipes outside a polling station in Edinburgh, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Family members of Hannah Witheridge, one of the two British tourists killed on Koh Tao island, comfort each other at the headquarters of the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Ukrainian servicemen stand at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Palestinian Bedouin woman stands next to her sheep in the West Bank village of Al-Eizariya, near east of Jerusalem September 18. 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A Palestinian Bedouin woman stands next to her sheep in the West Bank village of Al-Eizariya, near east of Jerusalem September 18. 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Qatari and Kazakhstani track cyclists train at the Incheon International Velodrome ahead of the 17th Asian Games September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Qatari and Kazakhstani track cyclists train at the Incheon International Velodrome ahead of the 17th Asian Games September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Bullet holes are seen on the Westgate shopping mall that has been left deserted following last year's attack by gunmen in Nairobi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Bullet holes are seen on the Westgate shopping mall that has been left deserted following last year's attack by gunmen in Nairobi September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A voter arrives to cast her ballot at the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A voter arrives to cast her ballot at the Queen's Cross parish church in Aberdeen, Scotland, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma gestures as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma gestures as he arrives at the New York Stock Exchange for his company's initial public offering under the ticker "BABA" in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alexander Kharatokin plays with a 9-month-old brown bear named Masha on the banks of the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Alexander Kharatokin plays with a 9-month-old brown bear named Masha on the banks of the Yenisei River outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses his mobile phone while resting by a fire on one of the front lines of Wadi Al-Daif camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter uses his mobile phone while resting by a fire on one of the front lines of Wadi Al-Daif camp in the southern Idlib countryside September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Liang Yanguo, 51, naps as he lies on a rope tied between two trees, as a form of martial arts practice, at a park in Huangyan district of Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China September 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
Liang Yanguo, 51, naps as he lies on a rope tied between two trees, as a form of martial arts practice, at a park in Huangyan district of Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China September 18, 2014. REUTERS/William Hong
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo September 18, 2014. The art installation was created by Srur to urge people not to pollute rivers. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
An art installation by Brazilian artist Eduardo Srur is seen on the Cidade Jardim bridge next to the Pinheiros river, one of the two waterways that flow through the middle of Sao Paulo September 18, 2014. The art installation was created by Srur to urge people not to pollute rivers. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man wearing a mask depicting Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs holds up a cardboard cut-out of Apple's new iPhone 6, as he walks into the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A man wearing a mask depicting Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs holds up a cardboard cut-out of Apple's new iPhone 6, as he walks into the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2014年 9月 19日 星期五
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard at a checkpoint near the town of Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 18日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 17日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 16日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 16日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

