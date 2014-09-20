版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 20日 星期六 14:00 BJT

Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Pro-union protestors chant and wave Union Flags during a demonstration at George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An injured girl is pictured in a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
An injured girl is pictured in a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd employees and executives use their mobile phones to take pictures as they arrive for the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd employees and executives use their mobile phones to take pictures as they arrive for the company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A model presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Police measure footprints of a man as data is collected from people who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Police measure footprints of a man as data is collected from people who work near the spot where bodies of two killed British tourists were found, on the island of Koh Tao September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Japan's Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui perform in the women's duet technical routine synchronised swimming competition at Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Local resident Andreas Gibson celebrates with employees outside the Fifth Avenue Apple store after being the first to exit with an iPhone 6 in hand on the first day of sales in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Local resident Andreas Gibson celebrates with employees outside the Fifth Avenue Apple store after being the first to exit with an iPhone 6 in hand on the first day of sales in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy plays at a flooded street in front of a passing bus as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A boy plays at a flooded street in front of a passing bus as tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Palestinian boy looks on near burning tyres during cashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A Palestinian boy looks on near burning tyres during cashes with Israeli soldiers following a protest against the near-by Jewish settlement of Qadomem, in the West Bank village of Kofr Qadom near Nablus September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff (C) poses for a selfie photograph during a meeting with Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff (C) poses for a selfie photograph during a meeting with Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A police officer stands guard as confiscated drugs are incinerated in Panama City September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A police officer stands guard as confiscated drugs are incinerated in Panama City September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Supporters from the "Yes" Campaign react as they sit in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catalonia's President Artur Mas (C) arrives at Catalonia's Parliament before approving a regional consultation law in Barcelona September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Catalonia's President Artur Mas (C) arrives at Catalonia's Parliament before approving a regional consultation law in Barcelona September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A raven flies over the art installation titled "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A raven flies over the art installation titled "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
People watch as an Acehnese man, one of eight who was found guilty of gambling by a Sharia court, receives a public flogging outside a mosque in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
People watch as an Acehnese man, one of eight who was found guilty of gambling by a Sharia court, receives a public flogging outside a mosque in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A youth practises on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A youth practises on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Flood victims use electronic devices as they rest at an evacuation centre after their homes were inundated as Tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Flood victims use electronic devices as they rest at an evacuation centre after their homes were inundated as Tropical storm Fung-Wong battered the Philippine capital Manila September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Students in military uniforms balance bottles of water on their heads as they practice goose-stepping marching during a military training session at a college in Zhengzhou, Henan province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Students in military uniforms balance bottles of water on their heads as they practice goose-stepping marching during a military training session at a college in Zhengzhou, Henan province September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Dassanach boy rests on a boat on the shore of a fishing camp near the Omo Delta in the north of Lake Turkana close to the town of Ileret and near the Kenyan-Ethiopian border in northern Kenya September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
A Dassanach boy rests on a boat on the shore of a fishing camp near the Omo Delta in the north of Lake Turkana close to the town of Ileret and near the Kenyan-Ethiopian border in northern Kenya September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (C) rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma (C) rings a ceremonial bell to start trading during his company's initial public offering (IPO) under the ticker "BABA" at the New York Stock Exchange in New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Scotland's First Minister Alec Salmond reacts as he concedes defeat in the independence referendum at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Scotland's First Minister Alec Salmond reacts as he concedes defeat in the independence referendum at the "Yes" Campaign headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 19日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 18日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 17日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 16日

