图片 | 2014年 9月 22日 星期一 21:40 BJT

Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war (POWs), enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war (POWs), enter a bus after being exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Medics tend to a man's injuries, which activists say were sustained from two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Medics tend to a man's injuries, which activists say were sustained from two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A boy rides his cow on a paddy field as he returns back home in Svay Rieng province, Cambodia, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A boy rides his cow on a paddy field as he returns back home in Svay Rieng province, Cambodia, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, injured from what activists say were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, reacts in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A man, injured from what activists say were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, reacts in a field hospital in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A stylist applies a 24 karat gold temporary tattoo on a model during a beauty workshop at Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A stylist applies a 24 karat gold temporary tattoo on a model during a beauty workshop at Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Winner Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne over second-placed Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the podium ceremony after the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Winner Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne over second-placed Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the podium ceremony after the Singapore F1 Grand Prix at the Marina Bay street circuit in Singapore September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanchez
Volunteers plant ceramic poppies for the art installation called "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Volunteers plant ceramic poppies for the art installation called "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tower of London September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Falcon 9 rocket is launched by Space Exploration Technologies on its fourth cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Brown

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A Falcon 9 rocket is launched by Space Exploration Technologies on its fourth cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Brown
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a tee shot on the King's course at Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A general view shows a damaged hotel in San Jose del Cabo, after Hurricane Odile hit Baja California September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A general view shows a damaged hotel in San Jose del Cabo, after Hurricane Odile hit Baja California September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Performance artist John Bonafede marches on his hands as he drags dry ice, in representation of glaciers, while taking part in the People's Climate March through Times Square, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Performance artist John Bonafede marches on his hands as he drags dry ice, in representation of glaciers, while taking part in the People's Climate March through Times Square, New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Shi'ite fighter from Saraya al-Salam is pictured during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, September 20, 2014. Picture taken September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A Shi'ite fighter from Saraya al-Salam is pictured during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, September 20, 2014. Picture taken September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Klimov (R) jumps for the ball against Palestinian Ahmed Younis during their men's basketball qualifying game at the Samsan World Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Klimov (R) jumps for the ball against Palestinian Ahmed Younis during their men's basketball qualifying game at the Samsan World Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war (POWs) near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war (POWs) near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man removes muddied bedding from a hospital ward which was damaged by flooding in Srinagar, India-Administered Kashmir, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
A man removes muddied bedding from a hospital ward which was damaged by flooding in Srinagar, India-Administered Kashmir, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Tirana for his one-day pastoral visit to Albania, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Tirana for his one-day pastoral visit to Albania, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tennis player Li Na of China wipes her tears during a news conference announcing her retirement in Beijing, China, September 21, 2014. Li, Asia's only grand slam singles champion, announced her retirement from tennis, succumbing to the effect of long-term knee injuries. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Tennis player Li Na of China wipes her tears during a news conference announcing her retirement in Beijing, China, September 21, 2014. Li, Asia's only grand slam singles champion, announced her retirement from tennis, succumbing to the effect of long-term knee injuries. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Germany's Christian Fromm, Sebastian Schwarz and Sebastian Kuhner (L-R) celebrate their third place at the Volleyball Men's World Championship final at Spodek Arena in Katowice September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Germany's Christian Fromm, Sebastian Schwarz and Sebastian Kuhner (L-R) celebrate their third place at the Volleyball Men's World Championship final at Spodek Arena in Katowice September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day of the 62nd San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain, September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratri festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Canadian escape artist Dean Gunnarson performs an escape above a lake in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

2014年 9月 22日 星期一
Canadian escape artist Dean Gunnarson performs an escape above a lake in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
