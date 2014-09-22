Editor's Choice
Members of the pro-Russian rebels, who are prisoners-of-war (POWs), enter a bus after being exchanged, north omore
Medics tend to a man's injuries, which activists say were sustained from two air strikes by forces loyal to Symore
A boy rides his cow on a paddy field as he returns back home in Svay Rieng province, Cambodia, September 21, 2more
A Turkish soldier helps Syrian Kurds with their luggage after they crossed into Turkey, at the Turkish-Syrian more
A man, injured from what activists say were two air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assmore
A stylist applies a 24 karat gold temporary tattoo on a model during a beauty workshop at Milan Fashion week Smore
Winner Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain sprays champagne over second-placed Red Bull Formmore
Volunteers plant ceramic poppies for the art installation called "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red" at the Tomore
A Falcon 9 rocket is launched by Space Exploration Technologies on its fourth cargo resupply service mission tmore
Models present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion week Septmore
Syrian Kurds walk after crossing into Turkey at the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Surucmore
Eric Frost, who is on a golfing holiday from Freeland, Michigan, U.S., poses for a photograph as he hits a teemore
A general view shows a damaged hotel in San Jose del Cabo, after Hurricane Odile hit Baja California Septembermore
Performance artist John Bonafede marches on his hands as he drags dry ice, in representation of glaciers, whilmore
A Shi'ite fighter from Saraya al-Salam is pictured during clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants in Jurf almore
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Klimov (R) jumps for the ball against Palestinian Ahmed Younis during their men's basketbmore
A driver sits inside a bus during an exchange of prisoners-of-war (POWs) near Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, Septemmore
A man removes muddied bedding from a hospital ward which was damaged by flooding in Srinagar, India-Administermore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Tirana for his one-day pastoral visit to Albania, September 21, 2014. REUTmore
Tennis player Li Na of China wipes her tears during a news conference announcing her retirement in Beijing, Chmore
Germany's Christian Fromm, Sebastian Schwarz and Sebastian Kuhner (L-R) celebrate their third place at the Volmore
Spanish actor Antonio Banderas embraces a robot used in the film Automata during a photocall on the third day more
Women dressed in traditional attire pose as they take part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance ahead of Navratmore
Canadian escape artist Dean Gunnarson performs an escape above a lake in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, Smore
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.