图片 | 2014年 9月 28日 星期日 15:05 BJT

U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
U.S. actor George Clooney smiles as he arrives by taxi boat to the venue of a gala dinner ahead of his official wedding ceremony in Venice September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A protester is taken away by policewomen after storming into the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
A protester is taken away by policewomen after storming into the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Malakai Fekitoa (C) of New Zealand's All Blacks is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff (C, back) and Nicolas Sanchez (L, bottom) during their Rugby Championship match in La Plata, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Malakai Fekitoa (C) of New Zealand's All Blacks is tackled by Argentina's Juan Imhoff (C, back) and Nicolas Sanchez (L, bottom) during their Rugby Championship match in La Plata, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A boy holds up a secured Kalashnikov assault rifle while interacting with Ukrainian solders in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
A boy holds up a secured Kalashnikov assault rifle while interacting with Ukrainian solders in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic celebrates his goal against Granada FC with teammate Lionel Messi during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic celebrates his goal against Granada FC with teammate Lionel Messi during their Spanish first division soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Sierra DeJong, who is pregnant, holds cotton candy as she poses at "Ford Fest", a party held by the family of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford where the public is invited, in Toronto September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Sierra DeJong, who is pregnant, holds cotton candy as she poses at "Ford Fest", a party held by the family of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford where the public is invited, in Toronto September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Liverpool's Balotelli (L) jumps as Everton's goalkeeper Tim Howard catches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Liverpool's Balotelli (L) jumps as Everton's goalkeeper Tim Howard catches the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Burlesque dancer Tara La Luna prepares backstage to perform in the bar 'Principal' at the Kreuzberg district, in Berlin September 27, 2014. 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Burlesque dancer Tara La Luna prepares backstage to perform in the bar 'Principal' at the Kreuzberg district, in Berlin September 27, 2014. 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with his teammate Rafael Da Silva after scoring a goal against West Ham United during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler watches his shot out of the rough on the eighth hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
U.S. Ryder Cup player Rickie Fowler watches his shot out of the rough on the eighth hole during his foursomes 40th Ryder Cup match at Gleneagles in Scotland September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Catalonia's President Artur Mas signs a decree calling for an independence referendum at Palau de la Generalitat (Government Palace) in Barcelona September 27, 2014.REUTERS

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Catalonia's President Artur Mas signs a decree calling for an independence referendum at Palau de la Generalitat (Government Palace) in Barcelona September 27, 2014.REUTERS
Indonesia's Greysia Polii (L) and Nitya Krishinda Maheswari (R) react after winning their women's doubles gold medal badminton match against Japan at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Indonesia's Greysia Polii (L) and Nitya Krishinda Maheswari (R) react after winning their women's doubles gold medal badminton match against Japan at Gyeyang Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Pro-democracy students scuffle with riot police after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Taiwan's first base runner Chen Pin Chieh (L) is forced out by Japan's shortstop Toshihiko Kuramoto on the second base at the first inning during the semi-final baseball match at the Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Taiwan's first base runner Chen Pin Chieh (L) is forced out by Japan's shortstop Toshihiko Kuramoto on the second base at the first inning during the semi-final baseball match at the Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce (R) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce (R) reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
South Africa's Willie le Roux is challenged by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during their Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
South Africa's Willie le Roux is challenged by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during their Rugby Championship match in Cape Town, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

2014年 9月 28日 星期日
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak lies on a stretcher while being transported ahead of his trial in Cairo September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
