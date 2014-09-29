版本:
图片 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 20:15 BJT

Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers run after landing in a helicopter for a rescue operation near the peak of Mt. Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures while speaking at Madison Square Garden in New York, during a visit to the United States, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Members of the Ukrainian government forces, who are prisoners-of-war sit inside a bus as they wait to be exchanged, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Monks from Buddhist organization Bodu Bala Sena attend a speech by Ashin Wirathu at a BBS convention in Colombo, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Monks from Buddhist organization Bodu Bala Sena attend a speech by Ashin Wirathu at a BBS convention in Colombo, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the center of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Afghan girl looks on from her damaged window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
An Afghan girl looks on from her damaged window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Iran's Saeid Fazloula jumps into the water after he and teammate Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghrad finished second in the men's kayak double 1000m final sprint event at the Hanam Misari Canoe/Kayak Centre, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Iran's Saeid Fazloula jumps into the water after he and teammate Ali Aghamirzaeijenaghrad finished second in the men's kayak double 1000m final sprint event at the Hanam Misari Canoe/Kayak Centre, during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man works as he builds a traditional swing using bamboos during the Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A man works as he builds a traditional swing using bamboos during the Dashain, Hinduism's biggest religious festival, in Kathmandu September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili Y)

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili Y)
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in a Color Run event in east London September 28, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Japan's Saori Yoshida fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Japan's Saori Yoshida fights Mongolia's Byambatseren Sundev during her women's 55kg freestyle gold medal wrestling match at Dowon Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Police officers sleep as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Police officers sleep as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Turkish soldiers stand guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
Team Europe golfers pour champagne over captain Paul McGinley as they celebrate retaining the Ryder Cup, during the closing ceremony of the 40th Ryder Cup at Gleneagles in Scotland September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A supporter holds up U.S. and Indian national flags as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A supporter holds up U.S. and Indian national flags as he assembles with a large crowd of people in Times Square to watch the speech by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi simulcast on a giant screen in New York September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on a road during a prisoners-of-war exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on a road during a prisoners-of-war exchange, north of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. Vonna-Michell is one of four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 9月 29日 星期一
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. Vonna-Michell is one of four artists shortlisted for the Turner Prize 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 29日
A selection of our best images.

2014年 9月 28日
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 27日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 25日

