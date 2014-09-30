Editor's Choice
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside tmore
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formamore
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations Genermore
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERmore
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERSmore
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabmore
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in thmore
A boy stands behind the gate to a home for asylum seekers in Burbach near the western German town of Siegen Semore
Jejoen Bontinck, who is suspected of being part of "Sharia4Belgium", arrives at the start of the trial of the more
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTEmore
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Kazakmore
Afghanistan's new President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) arrives for his inauguration as president in Kabul Septemore
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Isramore
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in more
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims ismore
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliumore
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London Semore
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally ormore
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathersmore
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.more
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
A selection of our best images.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.