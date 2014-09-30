版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 9月 30日 星期二 11:35 BJT

Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
U.S. actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds up a photograph as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A man walks along an empty street near the central financial district in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
An American who calls himself "Hunter" aims his rifle near the town of Yasynuvata September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Japan's Yumi Kaneko, Eri Kasahara and Miho Echizenya tackle a Thai player during their women's preliminary kabaddi match in the Songdo Global University Gymnasium at the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A Turkish Kurdish protestor throws back a tear gas capsule at riot police near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A boy stands behind the gate to a home for asylum seekers in Burbach near the western German town of Siegen September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A boy stands behind the gate to a home for asylum seekers in Burbach near the western German town of Siegen September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Jejoen Bontinck, who is suspected of being part of "Sharia4Belgium", arrives at the start of the trial of the group in Antwerp September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Jejoen Bontinck, who is suspected of being part of "Sharia4Belgium", arrives at the start of the trial of the group in Antwerp September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A protester sleeps as she blocks a street near government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attend a news conference during a summit of Caspian Sea regional leaders in the southern city of Astrakhan September 29, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attend a news conference during a summit of Caspian Sea regional leaders in the southern city of Astrakhan September 29, 2014. REUTERS
Afghanistan's new President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) arrives for his inauguration as president in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Afghanistan's new President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) arrives for his inauguration as president in Kabul September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A Palestinian man removes belongings from his house that witnesses said was damaged during the seven-week Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. These aircraft were part of a strike package that was engaging ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A U.S Air Force KC-10 Extender refuels an F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft prior to strike operations in Syria in this September 26, 2014 photo released on September 29, 2014. These aircraft were part of a strike package that was engaging ISIL targets in Syria. REUTERS
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
An unidentified man holds a gun after forcing an employee of the Saint Peter Hotel to put on what he claims is a vest loaded with explosives, on a balcony of the hotel in Brasilia, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A woman looks at Source material from the artist's archive by Tris Vonna-Michell, at Tate Britain in London September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
People react after a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin was toppled by protesters during a rally organized by pro-Ukraine supporters in the centre of the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv September 28, 2014. REUTERS
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
Yan Changzai, CEO of down processing and manufacturing company Snowbird AG and COO Qiu Duoxiang throw feathers after the initial public offering of the company at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 9月 30日 星期二
A bridge connects parts of Senja island over a fiord, north of the Arctic Circle in Norway September 29, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
