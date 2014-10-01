版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 21:30 BJT

Editor's choice

Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong Semore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 24
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate thmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 24
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the villagemore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 24
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religimore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
4 / 24
A paramilitary policeman unfurls a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Hefei, Anhui province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary policeman unfurls a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 65th annivmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A paramilitary policeman unfurls a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Hefei, Anhui province October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collectimore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 24
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 24
Protesters stand as they block a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters stand as they block a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. Rmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Protesters stand as they block a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 24
A visitor enjoys the autumn sunshine on a deck chair in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. September is on course to be the driest since records began in 1910, according to Britain's Met Office. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A visitor enjoys the autumn sunshine on a deck chair in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. Septmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A visitor enjoys the autumn sunshine on a deck chair in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. September is on course to be the driest since records began in 1910, according to Britain's Met Office. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
9 / 24
Cattle graze at the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest late September 25, 2014. Picture taken September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Cattle graze at the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest late September 25, 2014. Picture takemore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Cattle graze at the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest late September 25, 2014. Picture taken September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 24
A protester sleeps under an umbrella as she blocks a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester sleeps under an umbrella as she blocks a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong Smore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A protester sleeps under an umbrella as she blocks a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 24
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's readymore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 24
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) and Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) after meeting in Boehner's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi more

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (C) and Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) (R) after meeting in Boehner's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 24
A man sleeps on the grass outside the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sleeps on the grass outside the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 3more

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A man sleeps on the grass outside the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 24
A devotee is pictured in a trance while others (unseen) climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A devotee is pictured in a trance while others (unseen) climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
A devotee is pictured in a trance while others (unseen) climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vegetarian festival in central Phuket late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 24
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool

Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattanmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattan, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Steven Hirsch/Pool
Close
16 / 24
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Chinmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
17 / 24
Catalan pro-independence supporters protest against the Spanish Constitutional Court, in front of the Generalitat de Catalunya in Barcelona September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Catalan pro-independence supporters protest against the Spanish Constitutional Court, in front of the Generalimore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Catalan pro-independence supporters protest against the Spanish Constitutional Court, in front of the Generalitat de Catalunya in Barcelona September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
18 / 24
Actress Lindsay Lohan receives directions from director Lindsay Posner before rehearsing a scene from "Speed-the-Plow" by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actress Lindsay Lohan receives directions from director Lindsay Posner before rehearsing a scene from "Speed-tmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Actress Lindsay Lohan receives directions from director Lindsay Posner before rehearsing a scene from "Speed-the-Plow" by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
19 / 24
Postman Fiete Nissen, 64, poses in his trolley on the track from the coast of Dagebuell, some 180 kilometers north of Hamburg, to the tiny North Sea islands of Oland and Langeness on his last working-day, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Postman Fiete Nissen, 64, poses in his trolley on the track from the coast of Dagebuell, some 180 kilometers nmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Postman Fiete Nissen, 64, poses in his trolley on the track from the coast of Dagebuell, some 180 kilometers north of Hamburg, to the tiny North Sea islands of Oland and Langeness on his last working-day, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
20 / 24
Competitors dive from a 1m springboard during a diving practice session at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Competitors dive from a 1m springboard during a diving practice session at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Cmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Competitors dive from a 1m springboard during a diving practice session at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
21 / 24
Syrian Kurdish refugees sit next to their belongings in a field where they spent the night near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees sit next to their belongings in a field where they spent the night near Mursitpinar bomore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Syrian Kurdish refugees sit next to their belongings in a field where they spent the night near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
22 / 24
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Close
23 / 24
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summmore

2014年 10月 1日 星期三
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 30日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 9月 29日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

A selection of our best images.

2014年 9月 28日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐