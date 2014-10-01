Editor's choice
Protesters walk along a street as they block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong Semore
Protesters gather around the Golden Bauhinia Square before an official flag raising ceremony to commemorate thmore
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the villagemore
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religimore
A paramilitary policeman unfurls a Chinese national flag during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the 65th annivmore
Photographers work during the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collectimore
Syrian Kurdish refugees wait after crossing into Turkey near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurmore
Protesters stand as they block a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 30, 2014. Rmore
A visitor enjoys the autumn sunshine on a deck chair in St James Park, central London September 30, 2014. Septmore
Cattle graze at the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest late September 25, 2014. Picture takemore
A protester sleeps under an umbrella as she blocks a street outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong Smore
Models present creations by French designer Nicolas Ghesquiere as part of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's readymore
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) speaks to reporters with U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi more
A man sleeps on the grass outside the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 3more
A devotee is pictured in a trance while others (unseen) climb ladders made of metal blades during the annual vmore
Ailina Tsarnaev, sister of the accused Boston Marathon bombers appears in New York Criminal Court in Manhattanmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Richard Gasquet of France during their men's singles match at the Chinmore
Catalan pro-independence supporters protest against the Spanish Constitutional Court, in front of the Generalimore
Actress Lindsay Lohan receives directions from director Lindsay Posner before rehearsing a scene from "Speed-tmore
Postman Fiete Nissen, 64, poses in his trolley on the track from the coast of Dagebuell, some 180 kilometers nmore
Competitors dive from a 1m springboard during a diving practice session at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Cmore
Syrian Kurdish refugees sit next to their belongings in a field where they spent the night near Mursitpinar bomore
Aerial view of a river in Peru's Amazon region of Loreto, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summmore
下一个
