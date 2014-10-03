A kilogram of raw carrots as photographed in a studio with an illustrative price tag of $19.05 US dollars, equmore

A kilogram of raw carrots as photographed in a studio with an illustrative price tag of $19.05 US dollars, equivalent to the 120 bolivars that it costs on average to purchase in Caracas at the official exchange rate of 6.3 bolivars per dollar, in Caracas September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close