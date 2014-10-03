Editor's choice
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobmore
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The more
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim October 2, 201more
An Afghan girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Workers from Chatsworth House line the route of the funeral cortege before the funeral service for Deborah, Domore
Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong's Chief Execumore
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Ismore
Anti-austerity protesters gather during a demonstration in Naples October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Renna
Maria Josefina Perez, 81, combs her hair while sitting in the front of the truck she shares with her husband imore
Ultra-orthodox Jews gesture at a Tel Aviv beach after emptying their pockets during the Jewish New Year ritualmore
Inmates participate in the workshop "Commedia Dell'Arte", part of the The Actors' Gang Prison Project program more
Japan's Fuka Tatsumi dives during a practice session before the Women's 10m Platform diving final at the Munhamore
A kilogram of raw carrots as photographed in a studio with an illustrative price tag of $19.05 US dollars, equmore
Marek Hamsik of Napoli scoresa goal against Slovan Bratislava goalkeeper Dusan Pernis and Branislav Ninaj durmore
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Gandhi in more
A dancer from Spain's National Dance Company performs during a dress rehearsal of the show "Clasicos de hoy" imore
A newly-arrived Syrian Kurdish refugee walks with her belongings after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian bomore
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer supersonic bomber flies over northern Iraq after conducting air strikes in Syria more
A Ukrainian serviceman smokes as he stands near a radio at a checkpoint near the eastern Ukrainian town of Popmore
The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over the Bals-Fiord near the village of Mestervik, north of the more
China's Liu Jiahui performs with the hoop in the individual rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymmore
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Temore
Students disembark from a school bus outside The Ivy Apartments, where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus wamore
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes atmore
