Editor's Choice
A protester sits in front of a barricade on the main street to the financial Central district, near the governmore
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the fmore
South Korea's Prime Minister Jung Hong-won (L), former South Korean minister for national defense Kim Kwan-jinmore
A man is pulled back and kicked as he tries to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking more
An Israeli boy rides his bike on an empty motorway during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Fimore
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground more
China's Zhu Yuling eyes the ball as she serves to her compatriot Liu Shiwen during their women's final table tmore
A participant runs across the salt flat as he takes part in the K42 race in Uyuni, some 450 km (280 miles) soumore
Turkish soldiers take cover from stone-throwing Turkish Kurdish protesters near the Mursitpinar border crossinmore
Italian disabled dancer Simona Atzori (top) performs, before a special audience with disabled athletes led by more
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at thmore
A pro-democracy protester cries after a scuffle with anti-Occupy Central protesters as they try to remove a bamore
Russian Interior Ministry members stand guard as Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer in Moscow October 4more
A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in themore
A Ukrainian national flag flies in the traffic control tower of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airmore
Turkish soldiers keep watch near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town more
A Filipino Muslim family gathers for a selfie after attending morning prayers, in celebration of Eid-al-Adha,more
Palestinian children have their picture taken in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslimmore
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areasmore
A rubber dinghy with 104 sub-Saharan Africans on board waiting to be rescued by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Smore
A 10 year old Ferrari fan shows his cap with miniatures of Ferrari's formula one car just after getting an autmore
Children, accompanied by their father, walk together ahead of performing prayers on the first day of Eid al-Admore
A man holds a sign that reads: "Don't be weak" near a barricade put up by pro-democracy protesters on a main smore
People ride a Ferris wheel in an amusement park as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, at the port-cimore
下一个
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.