图片 | 2014年 10月 5日 星期日 15:05 BJT

A protester sits in front of a barricade on the main street to the financial Central district, near the government headquarters building, in Hong Kong October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A protester sits in front of a barricade on the main street to the financial Central district, near the government headquarters building, in Hong Kong October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
South Korea's Prime Minister Jung Hong-won (L), former South Korean minister for national defense Kim Kwan-jin (C) and North Korea's Hwang Pyong So (R), a senior aide North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attend the closing ceremony of the 17th Asian Games at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
South Korea's Prime Minister Jung Hong-won (L), former South Korean minister for national defense Kim Kwan-jin (C) and North Korea's Hwang Pyong So (R), a senior aide North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attend the closing ceremony of the 17th Asian Games at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A man is pulled back and kicked as he tries to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A man is pulled back and kicked as he tries to remove a barricade set up by pro-democracy protesters blocking a main road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An Israeli boy rides his bike on an empty motorway during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
An Israeli boy rides his bike on an empty motorway during Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
China's Zhu Yuling eyes the ball as she serves to her compatriot Liu Shiwen during their women's final table tennis match at Suwon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
China's Zhu Yuling eyes the ball as she serves to her compatriot Liu Shiwen during their women's final table tennis match at Suwon Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A participant runs across the salt flat as he takes part in the K42 race in Uyuni, some 450 km (280 miles) south of La Paz, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A participant runs across the salt flat as he takes part in the K42 race in Uyuni, some 450 km (280 miles) south of La Paz, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Turkish soldiers take cover from stone-throwing Turkish Kurdish protesters near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Turkish soldiers take cover from stone-throwing Turkish Kurdish protesters near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Italian disabled dancer Simona Atzori (top) performs, before a special audience with disabled athletes led by Pope Francis, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Italian disabled dancer Simona Atzori (top) performs, before a special audience with disabled athletes led by Pope Francis, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Ana Ivanovic of Serbia serves to Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles semi-final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A pro-democracy protester cries after a scuffle with anti-Occupy Central protesters as they try to remove a barricade at a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A pro-democracy protester cries after a scuffle with anti-Occupy Central protesters as they try to remove a barricade at a main street at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Russian Interior Ministry members stand guard as Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer in Moscow October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Russian Interior Ministry members stand guard as Muslims attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer in Moscow October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Ukrainian national flag flies in the traffic control tower of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport hit by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A Ukrainian national flag flies in the traffic control tower of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport hit by shelling during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Turkish soldiers keep watch near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Turkish soldiers keep watch near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Filipino Muslim family gathers for a selfie after attending morning prayers, in celebration of Eid-al-Adha, in front of the Blue Mosque in Taguig city, south of Manila October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A Filipino Muslim family gathers for a selfie after attending morning prayers, in celebration of Eid-al-Adha, in front of the Blue Mosque in Taguig city, south of Manila October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Palestinian children have their picture taken in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Palestinian children have their picture taken in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old city, on the first day of Eid al-Adha October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A rubber dinghy with 104 sub-Saharan Africans on board waiting to be rescued by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) is seen some 25 miles off the Libyan coast in this handout photo provided by MOAS October 4, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A rubber dinghy with 104 sub-Saharan Africans on board waiting to be rescued by the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) is seen some 25 miles off the Libyan coast in this handout photo provided by MOAS October 4, 2014. REUTERS
A 10 year old Ferrari fan shows his cap with miniatures of Ferrari's formula one car just after getting an autograph of his favourite driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, after the qualifying session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A 10 year old Ferrari fan shows his cap with miniatures of Ferrari's formula one car just after getting an autograph of his favourite driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland, after the qualifying session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Children, accompanied by their father, walk together ahead of performing prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
Children, accompanied by their father, walk together ahead of performing prayers on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man holds a sign that reads: "Don't be weak" near a barricade put up by pro-democracy protesters on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
A man holds a sign that reads: "Don't be weak" near a barricade put up by pro-democracy protesters on a main street in Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People ride a Ferris wheel in an amusement park as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, at the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

2014年 10月 5日 星期日
People ride a Ferris wheel in an amusement park as they celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, at the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 4, 2014. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
