Editors Choice

A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola vmore
Palestinian women from Gaza pray inside the Dome of the Rock during their visit at the compound known to Muslimore
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wmore
A protester of the Occupy Central movement carries a shield from the 'Captain America' comic book series as hemore
Protesters install a statue with a yellow umbrella as other demonstrators block the main street to the financimore
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competimore
Muslims walk near the Badshahi mosque after attending a mass prayer for Eid al-Adha in Lahore, Pakistan Octobemore
A woman prays for the health of Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok more
Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), is mobbed as she arrives at the aimore
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Mmore
Owners and their pets attend a mass at the Saint Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis ofmore
Honduras police arrive in a vehicle with drug leaders Miguel Arnulfo Valle Valle (C) and his brother Luis Alonmore
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (bottom) of Germany leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Willmore
A worker from a road assistance company walks through destroyed cars following a massive car accident on a motmore
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-demomore
Muslim women attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Senen market in Jakarta October 5, 2014. Muslims around the more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the men'smore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fimore
Migrants on board the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix sit on the deck as the ship arrivesmore
A pro-government supporter threatens to jump off a pedestrian bridge unless roadblocks set up by Hong Kong promore
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower, called "castell", during a biannual competition in Tarragona citymore
A cyclist rides on a high wheel bicycle to practices a day before the " Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in more
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani sit in front of their tents in a camp in the southeastern townmore
Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they walk on a bridge and head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan dmore
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.