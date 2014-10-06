版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 20:15 BJT

Editors Choice

A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola vmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A worker in a hazardous material suit looks out from the apartment unit where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, Texas, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 24
Palestinian women from Gaza pray inside the Dome of the Rock during their visit at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Palestinian women from Gaza pray inside the Dome of the Rock during their visit at the compound known to Muslimore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Palestinian women from Gaza pray inside the Dome of the Rock during their visit at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 24
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai, China, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai, China, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 24
A protester of the Occupy Central movement carries a shield from the 'Captain America' comic book series as he stands on a main road at the Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester of the Occupy Central movement carries a shield from the 'Captain America' comic book series as hemore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A protester of the Occupy Central movement carries a shield from the 'Captain America' comic book series as he stands on a main road at the Mong Kok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
4 / 24
Protesters install a statue with a yellow umbrella as other demonstrators block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters install a statue with a yellow umbrella as other demonstrators block the main street to the financimore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Protesters install a statue with a yellow umbrella as other demonstrators block the main street to the financial Central district outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 24
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competimore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castell" during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. The formation of human towers is a tradition in the area of Catalonia. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 24
Muslims walk near the Badshahi mosque after attending a mass prayer for Eid al-Adha in Lahore, Pakistan October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Muslims walk near the Badshahi mosque after attending a mass prayer for Eid al-Adha in Lahore, Pakistan Octobemore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Muslims walk near the Badshahi mosque after attending a mass prayer for Eid al-Adha in Lahore, Pakistan October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Close
7 / 24
A woman prays for the health of Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman prays for the health of Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok more

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A woman prays for the health of Thailand's revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Siriraj hospital in Bangkok October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 24
Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), is mobbed as she arrives at the airport in her hometown of Rio Branco, where she will vote in the general elections, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), is mobbed as she arrives at the aimore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), is mobbed as she arrives at the airport in her hometown of Rio Branco, where she will vote in the general elections, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
9 / 24
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Mmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, Liberia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO
Close
10 / 24
Owners and their pets attend a mass at the Saint Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi in Nice, southeastern France, October 5, 2014. Saint Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Owners and their pets attend a mass at the Saint Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis ofmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Owners and their pets attend a mass at the Saint Pierre D'Arene church to honour the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi in Nice, southeastern France, October 5, 2014. Saint Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and the environment. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 24
Honduras police arrive in a vehicle with drug leaders Miguel Arnulfo Valle Valle (C) and his brother Luis Alonso Valle Valle (R), at the police headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Honduras police arrive in a vehicle with drug leaders Miguel Arnulfo Valle Valle (C) and his brother Luis Alonmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Honduras police arrive in a vehicle with drug leaders Miguel Arnulfo Valle Valle (C) and his brother Luis Alonso Valle Valle (R), at the police headquarters in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 24
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (bottom) of Germany leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland behind a safety car as they start the first lap of the rain-affected Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (bottom) of Germany leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Willmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg (bottom) of Germany leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Williams Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland behind a safety car as they start the first lap of the rain-affected Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
13 / 24
A worker from a road assistance company walks through destroyed cars following a massive car accident on a motorway in northern Greece October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A worker from a road assistance company walks through destroyed cars following a massive car accident on a motmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A worker from a road assistance company walks through destroyed cars following a massive car accident on a motorway in northern Greece October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
14 / 24
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-demomore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Yau, 22, gets down to his knees and proposes to his girlfriend Chen, 21, both university students and pro-democracy protesters. on a main street which they occupied, at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Close
15 / 24
Muslim women attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Senen market in Jakarta October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the Haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Muslim women attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Senen market in Jakarta October 5, 2014. Muslims around the more

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Muslim women attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Senen market in Jakarta October 5, 2014. Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, marking the end of the Haj, by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 24
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the men'smore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning against Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during the men's singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
17 / 24
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in al-Hareeqa village, after the forces said they have regained control of the area in Hama countryside October 5, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fimore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in al-Hareeqa village, after the forces said they have regained control of the area in Hama countryside October 5, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Close
18 / 24
Migrants on board the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix sit on the deck as the ship arrives at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily in this handout photo provided by MOAS October 5, 2014. REUTERS/MOAS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants on board the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix sit on the deck as the ship arrivesmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Migrants on board the NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix sit on the deck as the ship arrives at the port of Pozzallo in Sicily in this handout photo provided by MOAS October 5, 2014. REUTERS/MOAS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
19 / 24
A pro-government supporter threatens to jump off a pedestrian bridge unless roadblocks set up by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are removed in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. After more than 3 hours the man agreed to step down and was escorted by policemen and firefighters out of the area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A pro-government supporter threatens to jump off a pedestrian bridge unless roadblocks set up by Hong Kong promore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A pro-government supporter threatens to jump off a pedestrian bridge unless roadblocks set up by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters are removed in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 5, 2014. After more than 3 hours the man agreed to step down and was escorted by policemen and firefighters out of the area. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 24
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower, called "castell", during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower, called "castell", during a biannual competition in Tarragona citymore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Castellers de Vilafranca form a human tower, called "castell", during a biannual competition in Tarragona city, Spain, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
21 / 24
A cyclist rides on a high wheel bicycle to practices a day before the " Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Tuscany, Italy, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A cyclist rides on a high wheel bicycle to practices a day before the " Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in more

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
A cyclist rides on a high wheel bicycle to practices a day before the " Eroica" cycling race for old bikes in Tuscany, Italy, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
22 / 24
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani sit in front of their tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey,October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani sit in front of their tents in a camp in the southeastern townmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani sit in front of their tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey,October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
23 / 24
Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they walk on a bridge and head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the final day of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the third day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they walk on a bridge and head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan dmore

2014年 10月 6日 星期一
Muslim pilgrims hold umbrellas as they walk on a bridge and head to cast stones at pillars symbolizing Satan during the final day of the annual haj pilgrimage in Mina on the third day of Eid al-Adha, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 5日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 3日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 2日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 1日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐