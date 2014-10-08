Students from Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos hold pictures of missing students outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, October 7, 2014. The students went missing after they clashed with police in Iguala in Guerrero on Sept. 26. A mass grave was found near the town over the weekend, full of charred human remains. Guerrero's attorney general, Inaky Blanco, said that 28 bodies have been found at the site so far, and it is "probable" that some of the missing 43 students are among the remains found in the graves. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

