2014年 10月 9日

An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 8, 2014.

An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Buddhist monks burn Vietnamese flags made of paper as they join other protesters near the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Buddhist monks burn Vietnamese flags made of paper as they join other protesters near the Vietnamese embassy in Phnom Penh October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A protester sits at an empty area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
A protester sits at an empty area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, leaves from her apartment complex in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower and the skyline during moonset in Toronto October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower and the skyline during moonset in Toronto October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, outside Madrid, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An injured Kurdish protester is carried by his friend as they clash with riot police in Diyarbakir October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
An injured Kurdish protester is carried by his friend as they clash with riot police in Diyarbakir October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta smiles as he appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta smiles as he appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Dejong/Pool
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (not shown) works outside the space station's Quest airlock in the first of three spacewalks for the Expedition 41 crew aboard the International Space Station in this image released October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (not shown) works outside the space station's Quest airlock in the first of three spacewalks for the Expedition 41 crew aboard the International Space Station in this image released October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout
An internally displaced girl, who along with her family fled the violence in Aleppo's Handarat area, covers her face as she holds a child outside a tent in the northern countryside of Aleppo October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
An internally displaced girl, who along with her family fled the violence in Aleppo's Handarat area, covers her face as she holds a child outside a tent in the northern countryside of Aleppo October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Kyla Ross of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars during the women's team final event at the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Kyla Ross of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars during the women's team final event at the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak of the Mount Ontake, which erupted September 27, 2014 and straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, in this handout photograph released by Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan and taken October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joint Staff of the Defence Ministry of Japan/Handout via Reuters
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Goettingen October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine September 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna, eastern Libya October 3, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Boys are pictured through a tyre as they play soccer at a railway station camp, where refugees from South Sudan have stayed for four years, in Khartoum May 11, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Boys are pictured through a tyre as they play soccer at a railway station camp, where refugees from South Sudan have stayed for four years, in Khartoum May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A member of Romania's Jewish community lays a wreath during ceremonies at a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest October 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
A member of Romania's Jewish community lays a wreath during ceremonies at a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014.

2014年 10月 9日 星期四
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 8日
A selection of our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 8日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 7日
A selection of our best pictures.

2014年 10月 7日

2014年 10月 7日

