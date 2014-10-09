Editor's choice
An injured boy is taken to a hospital in Jammu October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Buddhist monks burn Vietnamese flags made of paper as they join other protesters near the Vietnamese embassy imore
A protester sits at an empty area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hongmore
A demonstrator is pushed by a Spanish riot police officer as a veterinarian van, apparently carrying Excaliburmore
A woman in a village in Karo regency watches Mount Sinabung erupt in Indonesia's North Sumatra province Octobemore
The moon turns orange during a total lunar eclipse behind the CN Tower and the skyline during moonset in Toronmore
People walk inside Amstor shopping centre after it was shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 8, 2014. Rmore
Excalibur, the dog of the Spanish nurse who contracted Ebola, barks from her apartment's balcony in Alcorcon, more
Indian village girls look out from a window as they take shelter at a relief camp in Salehar village near Jammmore
An injured Kurdish protester is carried by his friend as they clash with riot police in Diyarbakir October 8, more
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta smiles as he appears before the International Criminal Court in The Hague Octmore
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (not shown) works outside the more
An internally displaced girl, who along with her family fled the violence in Aleppo's Handarat area, covers hemore
Kyla Ross of the U.S. competes on the uneven bars during the women's team final event at the 2014 World Artistmore
A Japan Self-Defense Force soldier checks toxic gas levels as others conduct rescue operations near the peak omore
German scientist and Nobel prize winner Stefan Hell poses with a nanoscale microscope at the Max Planck Institmore
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadie, 36, stands at the military camp in the village of Luhanske, eastern Ukraine Septmore
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of milimore
Boys are pictured through a tyre as they play soccer at a railway station camp, where refugees from South Sudamore
A member of Romania's Jewish community lays a wreath during ceremonies at a Holocaust memorial in Bucharest Ocmore
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas
