版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 14日 星期二 21:10 BJT

Editor's Choice

Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Depamore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Activist Cornel West is knocked over during a scuffle with police during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 24
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conferenmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference in Brasilia October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
2 / 24
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indianmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A man fixes tarpaulin on his stall during a dust storm on the banks of the river Ganges in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
3 / 24
An Afghan policeman is seen through a damaged vehicle, which was hit in a suicide attack in Kabul October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan policeman is seen through a damaged vehicle, which was hit in a suicide attack in Kabul October 13, more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
An Afghan policeman is seen through a damaged vehicle, which was hit in a suicide attack in Kabul October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
4 / 24
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A policewoman tries to stop an anti-Occupy protester from breaking a police cordon to charge at pro-democracy protesters during a confrontation in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 24
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France Sepmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Paul Parrish swims as he takes part in the Arch to Arc triathlon in the channel between England and France September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 24
A boy kicks against a concrete segment of the Berlin Wall at the Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A boy kicks against a concrete segment of the Berlin Wall at the Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, October more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A boy kicks against a concrete segment of the Berlin Wall at the Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 24
Conscripts of the National Guard of Ukraine gather near the presidential administration headquarters to demand their demobilization in Kiev, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Conscripts of the National Guard of Ukraine gather near the presidential administration headquarters to demandmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Conscripts of the National Guard of Ukraine gather near the presidential administration headquarters to demand their demobilization in Kiev, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
8 / 24
A woman meditates at a protest site after clashes between anti-occupy Central demonstrators and pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman meditates at a protest site after clashes between anti-occupy Central demonstrators and pro-democracy more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A woman meditates at a protest site after clashes between anti-occupy Central demonstrators and pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 24
A man tries to take a picture of a Ferrari LaFerrari sports car parked at the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man tries to take a picture of a Ferrari LaFerrari sports car parked at the entrance of the New York Stock Emore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A man tries to take a picture of a Ferrari LaFerrari sports car parked at the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 24
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport in Egypt, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport in Egypt, Octomore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Health workers check passengers returning from haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, at Cairo Airport in Egypt, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
11 / 24
A member of "El Sistema" plays on a harp, as part of its "New Members" program, next to a newborn baby at a public maternity hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A member of "El Sistema" plays on a harp, as part of its "New Members" program, next to a newborn baby at a pumore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A member of "El Sistema" plays on a harp, as part of its "New Members" program, next to a newborn baby at a public maternity hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 24
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Amore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
13 / 24
A street vendor sells simit, Turkish traditional bagel, as Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A street vendor sells simit, Turkish traditional bagel, as Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A street vendor sells simit, Turkish traditional bagel, as Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
14 / 24
A woman poses on a Serbian army tank during preparations for a military parade in Belgrade October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman poses on a Serbian army tank during preparations for a military parade in Belgrade October 13, 2014. more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A woman poses on a Serbian army tank during preparations for a military parade in Belgrade October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 24
Members of the Protect HazMat team prepare to clear the contents of the apartment of a health worker who was infected with the Ebola virus at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

Members of the Protect HazMat team prepare to clear the contents of the apartment of a health worker who was imore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Members of the Protect HazMat team prepare to clear the contents of the apartment of a health worker who was infected with the Ebola virus at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero
Close
16 / 24
Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honour the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists anmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Radical protesters clash with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activists and supporters of the All-Ukrainian Union Svoboda (Freedom) Party and far-right activists and nationalists to honour the role of the movement in the history of Ukraine, during a rally near the parliament building in Kiev, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
17 / 24
People take pictures of the two-year-old giant panda Xuexue before it was sent back to the wild at Liziping natural reserve, in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People take pictures of the two-year-old giant panda Xuexue before it was sent back to the wild at Liziping namore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
People take pictures of the two-year-old giant panda Xuexue before it was sent back to the wild at Liziping natural reserve, in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
18 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 14, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential Districtmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the newly built Wisong Scientists Residential District in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 14, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
19 / 24
Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest more

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 24
A police officer stands behind origami paper cranes at a protest site after some barricades were removed, at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A police officer stands behind origami paper cranes at a protest site after some barricades were removed, at tmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A police officer stands behind origami paper cranes at a protest site after some barricades were removed, at the commercial area of Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, China, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 24
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, Octobmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
A rider performs motorcycle stunts during a Motor-Extreme show in the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Close
22 / 24
Armed men, presumed by local sources to be People's Protection Unit (YPG) fighters, stand near Kurdish flags at a checkpoint in the west of Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Armed men, presumed by local sources to be People's Protection Unit (YPG) fighters, stand near Kurdish flags amore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
Armed men, presumed by local sources to be People's Protection Unit (YPG) fighters, stand near Kurdish flags at a checkpoint in the west of Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
23 / 24
People stand on boats damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

People stand on boats damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapmore

2014年 10月 14日 星期二
People stand on boats damaged by strong winds caused by Cyclone Hudhud in the southern Indian city of Visakhapatnam October 13, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice 分享
重新播放

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 12日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

A selection of our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 9日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 8日
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

A selection of our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 8日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐