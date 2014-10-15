Editor's Choice
A man is seen through bloodstained and shattered glass of a vehicle damaged by a remote-controlled bomb, at thmore
Health workers remove the body a woman who died from the Ebola virus in the Aberdeen district of Freetown, Siemore
Smoke rises from a village on the outskirts of the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar bordemore
Cast members Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal and Brad Pitt attend a special screening for "Fury" in New York Octobemore
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vaticmore
Job seekers read an advertisement for vacancies at the headquarters of the World Food Programme in Monrovia, Lmore
Stefan Mitrovic of Serbia grabs a flag depicting so-called Greater Albania, an area covering all parts of the more
A glider flies over a parking lot in northern Israel's Jezreel Valley during an international hot air balloon more
U.N. Ebola mission chief Anthony Banbury speaks to members of the United Nations Security Council during a meemore
Workers from the financial sector walk on a tram track, with traffic blocked by pro-democracy protesters, on amore
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chat at the Chief of Mission Residencmore
Mourners sit during a mass funeral for victims of a suicide attack on followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group, imore
A view shows actors during the filming of the set of the television series, whose title is loosely translated more
Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College "Raul Isidro Burgos" students speak at a radio station to spread a messagemore
Members of Palestinian security forces stand guard as United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon visits a UNmore
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin, 32, tests the "Alien Samurai", an electro-mechanical mobile robot made by more
Dancers from the Deep Roots Dance Company perform during a training session in an old theatre in downtown Havamore
First lady Michelle Obama harvests vegetables from the White House kitchen garden with schoolchildren in Washimore
A Vacheron Constantin calibre nr 1003 watch is pictured through a magnifying glass in the company workshop in more
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter demonstrates how to use a metal detector to search for unexploded ordnance during more
Fans and players of Serbia and Albania clash during their Euro 2016 Group I qualifying soccer match at the FK more
A shadow of a cloud is cast on the fields as a farmer ties a shawl on her head at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal, more
A radical protester clashes with law enforcement members on the Day of Ukrainian Cossacks, marked by activistsmore
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the finmore
