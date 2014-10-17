版本:
中国
2014年 10月 17日 星期五

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic (2nd R) attend a military parade to mark 70 years since the city's liberation by the Red Army in Belgrade, Serbia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic (2nd R) attend a military parade to mark 70 years since the city's liberation by the Red Army in Belgrade, Serbia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A pro-democracy protester cries in front of a line of policemen on a blocked road, after police removed barricades at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani shows victory sign as a rainbow forms over the camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, Syria, October 16, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad around Handarat area, Syria, October 16, 2014. REUTERS
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A man threatening suicide sits on a building ledge in New York's Times Square area, October 16, 2014. He was later persuaded and guided off the ledge safely by police. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Five-year-old Bedouin girl Tuqa Abu Alqean poses for a portrait in the 'unrecognised' village of Um Al-Hiram in southern Israel's Negev desert, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Five-year-old Bedouin girl Tuqa Abu Alqean poses for a portrait in the 'unrecognised' village of Um Al-Hiram in southern Israel's Negev desert, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Turkish Kurd watches the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A Turkish Kurd watches the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a presentation at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading "Stop the Flights" as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House in Washington October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Protestor Jeff Hulbert of Annapolis, Maryland holds a sign reading "Stop the Flights" as he demonstrates in favor of a travel ban to stop the spread of the Ebola virus, in front of the White House in Washington October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa October 16, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing hearing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa October 16, 2014. REUTERS
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon around Handarat, Syria, area October 16, 2014. REUTERS

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests with his weapon around Handarat, Syria, area October 16, 2014. REUTERS
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Cheryl Barrett (L), from the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, interviews job seeker Ricardo Scarello at the fourth Annual Job Fair for Individuals with Visual Impairments in Cambridge, Massachusetts October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain dons his helmet in the Repsol Honda team garage during the first practice session for the Phillip Island MotoGP in southern Australia, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain dons his helmet in the Repsol Honda team garage during the first practice session for the Phillip Island MotoGP in southern Australia, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The gloved hands of an army nurse are seen during a demonstration of an isolation chamber for the treatment of infectious disease patients, at the Germany army medical centre, Bundeswehr Clinc, in Koblenz, Germany, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
The gloved hands of an army nurse are seen during a demonstration of an isolation chamber for the treatment of infectious disease patients, at the Germany army medical centre, Bundeswehr Clinc, in Koblenz, Germany, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Bystanders read headlines saying "Ebola 1: USA 0" at the Daily Talk, a street side chalkboard newspaper, in Monrovia, Liberia, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks through a field of ceramic poppies that form part of the art installation "Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red", at the Tower of London in London October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Theater students take part during a protest in support of missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students, outside the building of the office of Mexico's Attorney General in Mexico City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Theater students take part during a protest in support of missing Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College Raul Isidro Burgos students, outside the building of the office of Mexico's Attorney General in Mexico City October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he talks next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell (L) and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden (R) after meeting with his team coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
U.S. President Barack Obama pauses as he talks next to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell (L) and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Thomas Frieden (R) after meeting with his team coordinating the government's Ebola response in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani reflect in the water as they walk beside their tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani reflect in the water as they walk beside their tents in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Health workers in protection suits wait in the corridor near a quarantine ward during a drill to demonstrate the procedures of handling Ebola victims, at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Health workers in protection suits wait in the corridor near a quarantine ward during a drill to demonstrate the procedures of handling Ebola victims, at a hospital in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, Myanmar, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
May Thein, mother of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers suspected of killing British tourists in Thailand, sits near her son's picture she showed to reporters at a monastery outside Yangon, Myanmar, October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Workers clean the exterior of the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the "Water Cube", in Beijing, China, October 16, 2014. Picture taken October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Workers clean the exterior of the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the "Water Cube", in Beijing, China, October 16, 2014. Picture taken October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand outside synagogue windows during the celebrations of Simchat Torah at Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem October 16, 2014. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
A Turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 10月 17日 星期五
A Turkish soldier walks near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province on October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
