中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 20日 星期一 19:55 BJT

A pro-democracy protester sleeps over a barricade at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A pro-democracy protester sleeps over a barricade at the Mongkok shopping district of Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts after getting a kiss from U.S. President Barack Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, Illinois October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A woman reacts after getting a kiss from U.S. President Barack Obama at a rally to support Governor Pat Quinn in his re-election campaign in Chicago, Illinois October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, on October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, on October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Palestinian children look out of the rear windscreen of a car as they pass damaged houses in the east of Gaza City October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The Carnival Magic cruise ship is seen after reaching port in Galveston, Texas October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
The Carnival Magic cruise ship is seen after reaching port in Galveston, Texas October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Damian Jorren of Germany walks on a slackline during a show at Shenxianju in Taizhou, China, October 18, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Damian Jorren of Germany walks on a slackline during a show at Shenxianju in Taizhou, China, October 18, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
United States Secretary of State John Kerry walks across the tarmac during a refuelling stop, en-route to Jarkarta, in Muscat October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
United States Secretary of State John Kerry walks across the tarmac during a refuelling stop, en-route to Jarkarta, in Muscat October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jay Leno jokingly gestures as he takes his place among his friends and other invitees, including his wife Mavis, in the honoree's box for the taping of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor ceremony and performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Jay Leno jokingly gestures as he takes his place among his friends and other invitees, including his wife Mavis, in the honoree's box for the taping of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor ceremony and performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates his win at the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Italy celebrates his win at the Australian Grand Prix on Phillip Island October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A tattoo of an owl is pictured on the neck of Jharana Gurung, the first woman from Nepal to perform a body suspension, as she poses for a picture backstage during the 'Nepal Inked - A Tattoo and Lifestyle Convention' in Kathmandu October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakarn

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A tattoo of an owl is pictured on the neck of Jharana Gurung, the first woman from Nepal to perform a body suspension, as she poses for a picture backstage during the 'Nepal Inked - A Tattoo and Lifestyle Convention' in Kathmandu October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakarn
A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's 'Azov' battalion says goodbye to his mother after taking his oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A new volunteer of the Ukrainian interior ministry's 'Azov' battalion says goodbye to his mother after taking his oath of allegiance to his country, in Kiev October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets athletes who won gold medals at the 17th Asian Games and recent world championships alongside their coaches in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang October 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets athletes who won gold medals at the 17th Asian Games and recent world championships alongside their coaches in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang October 19, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Palestinians take cover from the rain around a fire inside a makeshift shelter near damaged houses in the east of Gaza City October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Men hold a giant flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a rally on Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Men hold a giant flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a rally on Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Swedish corvette HMS Visby patrols the Stockholm Archipelago October 19 2014, searching for what the military says is a foreign threat in the waters.Sweden beefed up its military presence in the Stockholm archipelago on Saturday to scour its waters for 'foreign underwater activity,' a mobilization of Swedish ships, troops and helicopters unseen since the Cold War. REUTERS/Marko Savala/TT News Agency

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Swedish corvette HMS Visby patrols the Stockholm Archipelago October 19 2014, searching for what the military says is a foreign threat in the waters.Sweden beefed up its military presence in the Stockholm archipelago on Saturday to scour its waters for 'foreign underwater activity,' a mobilization of Swedish ships, troops and helicopters unseen since the Cold War. REUTERS/Marko Savala/TT News Agency
Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Miss Zero, whose real name is Sasha Frolova, of Russia celebrates winning the Alternative Miss World contest at Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
U.S. actor Brad Pitt poses before a gala screening of his film 'Fury' in London October 19, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
U.S. actor Brad Pitt poses before a gala screening of his film 'Fury' in London October 19, 2014 REUTERS/Neil Hall
Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yuko Obuchi bows as she arrives for a news conference at her ministry in Tokyo October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yuko Obuchi bows as she arrives for a news conference at her ministry in Tokyo October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Paramilitary police officers stand guard for the Long Ma performance on a hazy night in Beijing, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Paramilitary police officers stand guard for the Long Ma performance on a hazy night in Beijing, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in the opening ceremony of the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School perform in the opening ceremony of the Zhengzhou International Shaolin Wushu Festival at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, Henan province, China, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Toy Lego characters depicting a scene of protesters confronting riot police are seen on a table outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
Toy Lego characters depicting a scene of protesters confronting riot police are seen on a table outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 10月 20日 星期一
A general view of the Syrian town of Kobani is seen through a spy-glass from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 17日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 15日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 14日
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 12日

