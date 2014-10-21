版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 22日 星期三 06:10 BJT

Editor's Choice

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
1 / 24
The Swedish corvette HMS Visby is seen in the search for suspected "foreign underwater activity" at Mysingen Bay, Stockholm October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency

The Swedish corvette HMS Visby is seen in the search for suspected "foreign underwater activity" at Mysingen Bmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
The Swedish corvette HMS Visby is seen in the search for suspected "foreign underwater activity" at Mysingen Bay, Stockholm October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency
Close
2 / 24
Rain drops are pictured on a fallen autumn leaf in Vertou near Nantes, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Rain drops are pictured on a fallen autumn leaf in Vertou near Nantes, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Rain drops are pictured on a fallen autumn leaf in Vertou near Nantes, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 24
"Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos is illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

"Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos is illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awarenesmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
"Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos is illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
4 / 24
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Imore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 24
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennimore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 24
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
Close
7 / 24
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and city officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and city officials on a video scremore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and city officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 24
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyamore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 24
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, Liberia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue

A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, Liberia, October 20, 2014more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, Liberia, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Close
10 / 24
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week in more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 24
Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Amore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
12 / 24
Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 24
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan provincmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 24
A journalist tosses a balloon into the air as he poses for his TV crew amongst stands for balloons which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) at a warehouse in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A journalist tosses a balloon into the air as he poses for his TV crew amongst stands for balloons which will more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A journalist tosses a balloon into the air as he poses for his TV crew amongst stands for balloons which will be used in the installation 'Lichtgrenze' (Border of Light) at a warehouse in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 24
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple aheadmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 24
A Kenyan comedian painted with colours of national flag uses his cell phone as he leaves after attending the Mashujaa Day (Hero's Day) celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A Kenyan comedian painted with colours of national flag uses his cell phone as he leaves after attending the Mmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A Kenyan comedian painted with colours of national flag uses his cell phone as he leaves after attending the Mashujaa Day (Hero's Day) celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
17 / 24
Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroom door during an interview with Reuters at his apartment in Cairo, Egypt, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroommore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroom door during an interview with Reuters at his apartment in Cairo, Egypt, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
18 / 24
A Palestinian woman walks outside her home, next to a house (R) purchased by Jews, in the mostly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem October 20, 2014. Israeli guards quietly occupied two purchased residential buildings in a Palestinian district of East Jerusalem, expanding a Jewish settler project in defiance of U.S. crisitism. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Palestinian woman walks outside her home, next to a house (R) purchased by Jews, in the mostly Arab neighboumore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
A Palestinian woman walks outside her home, next to a house (R) purchased by Jews, in the mostly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem October 20, 2014. Israeli guards quietly occupied two purchased residential buildings in a Palestinian district of East Jerusalem, expanding a Jewish settler project in defiance of U.S. crisitism. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 24
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar cmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
20 / 24
Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. Rmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
21 / 24
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on more

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
22 / 24
An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by fmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Close
23 / 24
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrianmore

2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

下一个

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 20日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 17日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 15日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 14日

精选图集

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐