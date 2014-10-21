Editor's Choice
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the more
The Swedish corvette HMS Visby is seen in the search for suspected "foreign underwater activity" at Mysingen Bmore
Rain drops are pictured on a fallen autumn leaf in Vertou near Nantes, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
"Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos is illuminated in pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awarenesmore
Turkish Kurdish women show victory sign during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Imore
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennimore
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being more
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and city officials on a video scremore
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyamore
A member of a burial team sprays a colleague with chlorine disinfectant in Monrovia, Liberia, October 20, 2014more
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week in more
Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai, India, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Amore
Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama visits a Pat Quinn campaign office in Chicago more
Wingsuit flyer contestants jump off a mountain at Tianmen Mountain National Park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan provincmore
A journalist tosses a balloon into the air as he poses for his TV crew amongst stands for balloons which will more
Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of coloured powders, at a temple aheadmore
A Kenyan comedian painted with colours of national flag uses his cell phone as he leaves after attending the Mmore
Ahmed Gaddaf al-Dam, cousin of Libya's former president Muammar Gaddafi, shows the bullet holes in his bedroommore
A Palestinian woman walks outside her home, next to a house (R) purchased by Jews, in the mostly Arab neighboumore
Tracer rounds light the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani during an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar cmore
Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. Rmore
Smoke and flames rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on more
An injured child receives medical treatment at a field hospital after what activists say were air strikes by fmore
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from a hill near the Mursitpinar crossing, on the Turkish-Syrianmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.