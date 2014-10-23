版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 08:55 BJT

Editor's Choice

Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. A Canadian soldier was shot at the Canadian War Memorial and a shooter was seen running towards the nearby parliament buildings, where more shots were fired, according to media and eyewitness reports. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. A Camore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. A Canadian soldier was shot at the Canadian War Memorial and a shooter was seen running towards the nearby parliament buildings, where more shots were fired, according to media and eyewitness reports. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 34
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 34
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand informatimore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand information for the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' training college, in Iguala, the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 34
Women walk past the house of Ali Bedair, a leader of the Sunni Muslim Islah party, bombed by Shi'ite Houthi rebels, in Yareem town of Yemen's central province of Ibb October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women walk past the house of Ali Bedair, a leader of the Sunni Muslim Islah party, bombed by Shi'ite Houthi remore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Women walk past the house of Ali Bedair, a leader of the Sunni Muslim Islah party, bombed by Shi'ite Houthi rebels, in Yareem town of Yemen's central province of Ibb October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 34
A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
5 / 34
Protesters march to LAPD headquarters during the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality in Los Angeles October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Protesters march to LAPD headquarters during the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality in Los Angelmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Protesters march to LAPD headquarters during the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality in Los Angeles October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 34
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on thmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
7 / 34
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 (8,000 meters) in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, neamore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 (8,000 meters) in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
8 / 34
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, which also acts as a border line near the West Bank city of Jericho October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, which also acts as a border line near the West Bank city of Jericho October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 34
Passers-by look at remains of munitions, which locals said was used by Ukrainian government forces and placed for display along a road, near the town of Makievka, eastern Ukraine, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Passers-by look at remains of munitions, which locals said was used by Ukrainian government forces and placed more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Passers-by look at remains of munitions, which locals said was used by Ukrainian government forces and placed for display along a road, near the town of Makievka, eastern Ukraine, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 34
A fighter from armed group Operation Dawn fires a mortar during clashes with rival group the Zintan brigade, on the outskirts of the city of Kklh, southwest of Tripoli, Libya October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

A fighter from armed group Operation Dawn fires a mortar during clashes with rival group the Zintan brigade, omore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A fighter from armed group Operation Dawn fires a mortar during clashes with rival group the Zintan brigade, on the outskirts of the city of Kklh, southwest of Tripoli, Libya October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Close
11 / 34
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during anmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during an attempt to cross into Spanish territories, between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave of Melilla October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Close
12 / 34
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani play on improvised swings in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani play on improvised swings in the southeastern town of more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani play on improvised swings in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey. October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 34
A police dog licks its face after receiving food during the dog festival, as part of celebrations of Tihar at Nepal Police Academy in Kathmandu October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A police dog licks its face after receiving food during the dog festival, as part of celebrations of Tihar at more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A police dog licks its face after receiving food during the dog festival, as part of celebrations of Tihar at Nepal Police Academy in Kathmandu October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
14 / 34
Muhammed Ariful Islam, 22, a Dhaka painter who was held captive on a ship before being abandoned on a remote island, cries at a government shelter in Takua Pa district of Phang Nga, Thailand, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Muhammed Ariful Islam, 22, a Dhaka painter who was held captive on a ship before being abandoned on a remote imore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Muhammed Ariful Islam, 22, a Dhaka painter who was held captive on a ship before being abandoned on a remote island, cries at a government shelter in Takua Pa district of Phang Nga, Thailand, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 34
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a videmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a video screen near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 34
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
17 / 34
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennimore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
18 / 34
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
19 / 34
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Bumore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Buckingham Palace, as part of the ceremonial welcome ceremony for Singapore's President Tony Tan at the start of a state visit at Horse Guards Parade in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
Close
20 / 34
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic Statemore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
21 / 34
The wreckage of what is believed to be Christophe de Margerie's Dassault Falcon jet is seen at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The wreckage of what is believed to be Christophe de Margerie's Dassault Falcon jet is seen at Moscow's Vnukovmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
The wreckage of what is believed to be Christophe de Margerie's Dassault Falcon jet is seen at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
22 / 34
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk rides on an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a visit to the International Center of Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, west of Lviv, Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk rides on an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a visit to the Inmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk rides on an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a visit to the International Center of Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, west of Lviv, Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Close
23 / 34
Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stamore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
24 / 34
A child gestures to the camera as he is pushed around by a relative in his toy car in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero' in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A child gestures to the camera as he is pushed around by a relative in his toy car in the shanty town settlememore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A child gestures to the camera as he is pushed around by a relative in his toy car in the shanty town settlement of 'El Gallinero' in the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
25 / 34
People stand around "Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it is illuminated in pink light to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

People stand around "Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it is illuminated in pink light to more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
People stand around "Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it is illuminated in pink light to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Thessaloniki in northern Greece October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
26 / 34
Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shellinmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shelling in the village of Spartak, on the outskirts of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
27 / 34
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits the United Kingdom, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits the United Kingdom, at the seasmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits the United Kingdom, at the seaside town of Portstewart October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
28 / 34
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyamore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyad Sabbah, which are depictions for the Palestinians who fled their houses from Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the east of Gaza City October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
29 / 34
A Turkish Kurdish woman sports a wrist band with the Kurdish colours as she gestures with others at the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Turkish Kurdish woman sports a wrist band with the Kurdish colours as she gestures with others at the funeramore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A Turkish Kurdish woman sports a wrist band with the Kurdish colours as she gestures with others at the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
30 / 34
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
31 / 34
A woman picks marigold flowers in the fields before sending them to the market to be made into garlands which will be offered during prayers for the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman picks marigold flowers in the fields before sending them to the market to be made into garlands which more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A woman picks marigold flowers in the fields before sending them to the market to be made into garlands which will be offered during prayers for the Tihar festival, also known as Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
32 / 34
Residents block a road as they protest the killings of two locals earlier in the morning, claiming the crimes were committed by members of the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) and the Congolese army, in Beni in North Kivu province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Residents block a road as they protest the killings of two locals earlier in the morning, claiming the crimes more

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
Residents block a road as they protest the killings of two locals earlier in the morning, claiming the crimes were committed by members of the United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) and the Congolese army, in Beni in North Kivu province October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Close
33 / 34
A woman with a parasol sits overlooking the Mediterranean Sea near a beach in Jaffa just south of Tel Aviv October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman with a parasol sits overlooking the Mediterranean Sea near a beach in Jaffa just south of Tel Aviv Octmore

2014年 10月 23日 星期四
A woman with a parasol sits overlooking the Mediterranean Sea near a beach in Jaffa just south of Tel Aviv October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
34 / 34
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 22日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 20日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 17日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 15日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐