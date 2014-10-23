Editor's Choice
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. A Camore
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottmore
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand informatimore
Women walk past the house of Ali Bedair, a leader of the Sunni Muslim Islah party, bombed by Shi'ite Houthi remore
A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the more
Protesters march to LAPD headquarters during the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality in Los Angelmore
Smoke and dust rise over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on thmore
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, neamore
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan more
Passers-by look at remains of munitions, which locals said was used by Ukrainian government forces and placed more
A fighter from armed group Operation Dawn fires a mortar during clashes with rival group the Zintan brigade, omore
African migrants sit atop a border fence, as Spanish Civil Guard officers in riot gear stand nearby, during anmore
Kurdish refugee children from the Syrian town of Kobani play on improvised swings in the southeastern town of more
A police dog licks its face after receiving food during the dog festival, as part of celebrations of Tihar at more
Muhammed Ariful Islam, 22, a Dhaka painter who was held captive on a ship before being abandoned on a remote imore
Pro-democracy protesters watch formal talks between student protest leaders and government officials on a videmore
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the more
Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their WTA Finals singles tennimore
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the more
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in a State Carriage for the carriage procession to Bumore
Turkish Kurdish women mourn during the funeral of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic Statemore
The wreckage of what is believed to be Christophe de Margerie's Dassault Falcon jet is seen at Moscow's Vnukovmore
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk rides on an armored personnel carrier (APC) during a visit to the Inmore
Bayern Munich's supporters cheer during their Champions League soccer match against AS Roma at the Olympic stamore
A child gestures to the camera as he is pushed around by a relative in his toy car in the shanty town settlememore
People stand around "Umbrellas", the sculpture by Giorgos Zogolopoulos, as it is illuminated in pink light to more
Vladimir Shramko, 48, looks through a hole at his neighbor's car inside a garage, which was damaged by shellinmore
People are buffeted by gale force winds as the tail-end Hurricane Gonzalo hits the United Kingdom, at the seasmore
A Palestinian boy looks at statues that are made of fiberglass and covered with clay by Palestinian artist Eyamore
A Turkish Kurdish woman sports a wrist band with the Kurdish colours as she gestures with others at the funeramore
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at more
A woman picks marigold flowers in the fields before sending them to the market to be made into garlands which more
Residents block a road as they protest the killings of two locals earlier in the morning, claiming the crimes more
A woman with a parasol sits overlooking the Mediterranean Sea near a beach in Jaffa just south of Tel Aviv Octmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.