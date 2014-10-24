Editor's choice
Lauren Pallody and Bassam Kubba practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform atmore
Dancers attend a dress rehearsal for the new grand show "THE WYLD" at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin October more
Sergeant-at-Arms Kevin Vickers is applauded in the House of Commons in Ottawa October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chrimore
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpimore
Bernard Wright and his daughter Abigail look up to view a partial solar eclipse outside the Reuben H. Fleet Scmore
A competitor shows her tattoos at the MBK Tattoo Contest in a shopping mall in Bangkok October 23, 2014. REUTmore
A golfer hits a tee shot as African migrants sit atop a border fence during an attempt to cross into Spanish tmore
Children, whose family moved to Islamabad from Sargodha in Punjab Province to look for work, stand outside themore
The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontarimore
An activist throws a chair towards a window at the Municipal Palace during a demonstration to demand informatimore
A whale sculpture by Michael Greve titled 'Breaching' is shown as part of the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibitiomore
Health workers carry the body of an Ebola virus victim in the Waterloo district of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Octmore
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Squamore
A Christian pilgrim dips in the water at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan more
An Afghan National Army officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Kabmore
Israeli policemen inspect a car wreck in Jerusalem October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his wife, Laureen Harper, lay flowers at the Canadian War Memorial more
Tun Tun Htike, father of Win Zaw Htun, one of two Myanmar workers accused of killing British tourists holds a more
Serena Williams reacts as she plays against Simona Halep of Romania during their WTA Finals singles tennis matmore
A man opposing pro-democracy protesters blocking the streets of Mongkok shopping district shows his anger in Hmore
Fire fighters extinguish a fire after a gas explosion at an apartment building in the center of Katowice, Polamore
Vladimir Martynenko, the driver of a snow plow, involved in the recent plane crash at Vnukovo airport, sits inmore
A man and his daughter hold a candle as the parents of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa teachers' tramore
Lebanese army soldiers inspect the damage following a raid on an apartment in the northern town of Asoun Octobmore
下一个
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.