2014年 10月 28日

(L to R) Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. The group of volunteers creates their own super hero identities and patrols the streets of San Diego offering assistance to those in need. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
(L to R) Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. The group of volunteers creates their own super hero identities and patrols the streets of San Diego offering assistance to those in need. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, Brazil, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A woman offers prayers by a road as a rickshaw puller transports passengers in Kolkata, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Members of an honor guard march ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Members of an honor guard march ahead of a welcoming ceremony for Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Pro-democracy protesters hold up umbrellas and chant slogans to mark the one-month anniversary of the Occupy civil disobedience movement as they block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Pro-democracy protesters hold up umbrellas and chant slogans to mark the one-month anniversary of the Occupy civil disobedience movement as they block a main road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong, China, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
U.S. Marines rest as they prepare to depart upon end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A wounded policeman is helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A wounded policeman is helped after an attack in Kunduz province, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A Palestinian Bedouin man prays near his dwelling that was demolished by Israeli bulldozers near the Jewish settlement of Karmel, in the village of Um Alkhier near the West Bank city of Hebron October 27, 2014. REUTERS/ Mussa Qawasma
A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A house damaged by recent shelling is seen in the village of Semyonovka near Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spain's Queen Letizia delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the "Velazquez" exhibition at the Art History Museum (Kunsthistorisches Museum) in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Spain's Queen Letizia delivers her speech during the opening ceremony of the "Velazquez" exhibition at the Art History Museum (Kunsthistorisches Museum) in Vienna, Austria, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Iosif Kobzon (R), Russian singer and a deputy of the State Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, and Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, sing during a concert, at a local theatre in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Francisco Granados (C), a former conservative deputy president of the Madrid region who resigned in February after it was revealed he had millions of euros in a Swiss bank account, is driven away after being being arrested in an anti-corruption raid on politicians, construction executives and municipal workers suspected of money laundering, forgery, bribery and embezzlement in Valdemoro, outside Madrid October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Francisco Granados (C), a former conservative deputy president of the Madrid region who resigned in February after it was revealed he had millions of euros in a Swiss bank account, is driven away after being being arrested in an anti-corruption raid on politicians, construction executives and municipal workers suspected of money laundering, forgery, bribery and embezzlement in Valdemoro, outside Madrid October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street with a sign asking for help in New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
John Stewart caresses his dog Cuddles as he sits on 14th Street with a sign asking for help in New York October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani looks out from the window of a tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A Kurdish refugee boy from Kobani looks out from the window of a tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Members of the Nepalese blind cricket team walk on the field before their game at the three-day T20 International Blind Women Cricket Tournament between Nepal and Britain in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Members of the Nepalese blind cricket team walk on the field before their game at the three-day T20 International Blind Women Cricket Tournament between Nepal and Britain in Lalitpur, Nepal, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo, Argentina, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A model presents a creation at MGPIN 2015 Mao Geping makeup trend launch during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A model presents a creation at MGPIN 2015 Mao Geping makeup trend launch during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen in a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) image taken near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
Zheng Feng, an amateur climber takes wedding pictures with his bride on a cliff in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, China, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A fire burns in the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2014年 10月 28日 星期二
A fire burns in the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
