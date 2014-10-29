版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 20:10 BJT

Editor's Choice

Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Close
1 / 24
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario Octmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Marcus Cirillo, 5, attends the funeral procession for his father, Cpl. Nathan Cirillo in Hamilton, Ontario October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 24
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters

An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this stillmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
An unmanned Antares rocket is seen exploding seconds after lift off from a commercial launch pad in this still image from NASA video at Wallops Island, Virginia October 28, 2014. REUTERS/NASA TV/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 24
A woman holds a banner and a helmet, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, as she has her picture taken in part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by protesters October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds a banner and a helmet, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, as she has her picture taken in pamore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A woman holds a banner and a helmet, symbols of the pro-democracy movement, as she has her picture taken in part of Hong Kong's financial central district occupied by protesters October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 24
An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul October 29, 2014. REUmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
An Afghan worker prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Kabul October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
5 / 24
Smoke rises after a house was blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises after a house was blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptianmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Smoke rises after a house was blown up during a military operation by Egyptian security forces in the Egyptian city of Rafah, near the border with southern Gaza Strip October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 24
A man waves a Kurdistan flag as a Turkish military truck escorts a convoy of peshmerga vehicles at Habur border gate, which separates Turkey from Iraq, near the town of Silopi in southeastern Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris

A man waves a Kurdistan flag as a Turkish military truck escorts a convoy of peshmerga vehicles at Habur bordemore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A man waves a Kurdistan flag as a Turkish military truck escorts a convoy of peshmerga vehicles at Habur border gate, which separates Turkey from Iraq, near the town of Silopi in southeastern Turkey, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kadir Baris
Close
7 / 24
People attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Sihamoni's coronation, in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

People attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Sihamoni's coronation, in front of the Royal Palace imore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
People attend a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of Sihamoni's coronation, in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Close
8 / 24
A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped several children in Acatempa October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped severmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A vigilante stands guard while fellow vigilantes hand over to authorities, a man accused of having raped several children in Acatempa October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 24
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compamore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Protestors march past graffiti reading "Blaise is a virus," referring to Burkina Faso's President Blaise Compaore, in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
10 / 24
Pedestrians walk past a human-like sculpture left by pro-democracy protesters inside an area they occupying in Hong Kong's financial central district October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Pedestrians walk past a human-like sculpture left by pro-democracy protesters inside an area they occupying inmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Pedestrians walk past a human-like sculpture left by pro-democracy protesters inside an area they occupying in Hong Kong's financial central district October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 24
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of more

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Haj Amina, 55, a Kurdish refugee from Kobani, is comforted by other women as she mourns during the funeral of five Kurdish, Kobani fighters in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
12 / 24
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 28, 2014. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 28, 2014. Thoumore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A camel herder walks his camels at Pushkar Fair in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan October 28, 2014. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
13 / 24
A protester shouts slogans as he takes part in an anti-austerity rally during a student parade in Athens October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A protester shouts slogans as he takes part in an anti-austerity rally during a student parade in Athens Octobmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A protester shouts slogans as he takes part in an anti-austerity rally during a student parade in Athens October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
14 / 24
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach October 28, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Girls clad in burqas take picture with a tablet while visiting Karachi's Clifton beach October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 24
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Goel Ratzon (C) speaks with his attorney in Tel Aviv District Court October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Moti Milrod/Pool
Close
16 / 24
Natalino Pereira, 12, Matheus Moreira, 10, and Orlando Fernandez. 15, joke as Gabriel Bernardo, 15 and Thiago Roque, 14, stand on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Natalino Pereira, 12, Matheus Moreira, 10, and Orlando Fernandez. 15, joke as Gabriel Bernardo, 15 and Thiago more

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Natalino Pereira, 12, Matheus Moreira, 10, and Orlando Fernandez. 15, joke as Gabriel Bernardo, 15 and Thiago Roque, 14, stand on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
17 / 24
The father and relatives of Lieutenant Nadim Semaan, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Tripoli, mourn during an official ceremony to pay tribute to his death in Beirut, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

The father and relatives of Lieutenant Nadim Semaan, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
The father and relatives of Lieutenant Nadim Semaan, who was killed during fighting between Lebanese army soldiers and Islamist militants in Tripoli, mourn during an official ceremony to pay tribute to his death in Beirut, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Close
18 / 24
A labourer stands on an apartment building under construction in a Jewish settlement known to Israelis as Har Homa and to Palestinians as Jabal Abu Ghneim, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A labourer stands on an apartment building under construction in a Jewish settlement known to Israelis as Har more

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A labourer stands on an apartment building under construction in a Jewish settlement known to Israelis as Har Homa and to Palestinians as Jabal Abu Ghneim, in an area of the West Bank that Israel captured in a 1967 war and annexed to the city of Jerusalem, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
19 / 24
A house is seen partially submerged and surrounded by water hyacinth at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A house is seen partially submerged and surrounded by water hyacinth at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon October 2more

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A house is seen partially submerged and surrounded by water hyacinth at the edge of the Lagos Lagoon October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Close
20 / 24
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border cromore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
An explosion following an air-strike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
21 / 24
A student is detained by riot policemen during a protest against a financial crisis in their university in downtown Santiago, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A student is detained by riot policemen during a protest against a financial crisis in their university in dowmore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A student is detained by riot policemen during a protest against a financial crisis in their university in downtown Santiago, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
22 / 24
Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street cornermore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
Fallen Boy, Freedom Fighter, Mr. Xtreme and Vortex of the Xtreme Justice League stand watch on a street corner during a patrol in downtown San Diego, California October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 24
A protester wrapped in a Burkinabe flag walks past a monument at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A protester wrapped in a Burkinabe flag walks past a monument at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, the camore

2014年 10月 29日 星期三
A protester wrapped in a Burkinabe flag walks past a monument at the Place de la Nation in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

下一个

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 28日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 28日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 24日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 10月 23日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐